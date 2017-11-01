Friday is the deadline for nominations for The State’s 20 Under 40 class

Friday is the last day to nominate someone for the The State Media Co.’s 15th 20 Under 40 class of Midlands leaders.
The program honors 20 people under age 40 who are making a difference in their communities. Through the years, The State has recognized 280 people from a variety of professions and all walks of life.
We need your help to select the 2018 class of young leaders. Do you know a rising business or professional star in the Midlands who is younger than 40 and is making a mark with both professional success and community involvement? If so, we invite you to nominate her or him.
Nominees must primarily conduct business in the 10 counties of the Midlands and be under age 40 as of Jan. 1, 2018.
The deadline for nominations is Friday at 5 p.m. Winners will be notified in early December. Names will not be made public until the 20 Under 40 special section is published in early 2018. To nominate someone, visit thestate.com/business. You may also click here.
Here’s some advice for nominations:
▪ You must complete the entire nomination form. Incomplete forms will not be considered.
▪ Send documents or reference letters in support of your candidate to posmundson@thestate.com. Please put “20 Under 40 documents” in the subject line. You can send up to five Word or pdf documents.
▪ After submitting the form, follow up with Associate Editor Paul Osmundson (posmundson@thestate.com) to make sure it was submitted properly.
▪ Please include details in your nominations. Avoid just saying a nominee is a “good,” “hardworking” or “kind” person. Add examples and anecdotes.
▪ The Midlands counties where nominees must primarily do business are: Richland, Lexington, Calhoun, Fairfield, Lee, Kershaw, Newberry, Orangeburg, Saluda and Sumter.
Still have questions? Email Osmundson at posmundson@thestate.com.
