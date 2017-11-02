Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for boycott of BMW, ‘because they’re boycotting us’

Rev. Jesse Jackson called for the expansion of a boycott of BMW, after a meeting with the company’s officials did not resolve his concerns on Wednesday.
Jackson cited the company’s lack of diversity among its U.S. dealerships during his original call for a boycott in October. Out of more than 300 dealerships in the U.S., Jackson said only seven are owned by African-Americans.
@BMW update... pic.twitter.com/vkPh0copYi— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) November 1, 2017
On Wednesday, Jackson met with the company’s officials, but said that “the conflict was not resolved.” Jackson said he’d like to see “targets and timetables for our fair share of dealerships.”
“We’re boycotting them, because they’re boycotting us,” Jackson said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “We are not seeking charity or generosity. We are seeking parity and reciprocity.”
Jackson issued the boycott call through his Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which aims “to make the American Dream a reality for all our citizens and advocate for peace and justice around the world,” according to the organization’s website.
BMW, however, stressed that it has “a decades long commitment to diversity and it’s evident in our employees, our suppliers and our dealerships,” according to a news release.
BMW of North America launched an investigation earlier this year after an employee of 10 years filed a racism and sexism complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to Automotive News. BMW also agreed to pay $1.6 million to settle a federal race discrimination lawsuit in 2015, according to a news release by the EEOC.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments