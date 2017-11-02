We’re Number 1! Midlands event arena ranked top venue

Colonial Life Arena has been ranked the number 1 event stop in South Carolina by Venues Today, a nationally distributed magazine that focuses on the sports and entertainment industry.
Rankings were based on concert and event grosses for arenas in the state over the period of Aug. 1, 2016, to July 31, 2017. During that period, Colonial Life Arena grossed $8,589,693 by attracting 176,773 patrons for 30 shows. A few of the more notable attractions during this period were the Maroon 5, Carrie Underwood, Stevie Nicks, Lee Brice and Justin Moore, Luke Bryan, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mary J. Blige, and Maxwell. Other big name concerts at Colonial Life this year were Red Hot Chili Peppers in April, Foo Fighters on Oct. 17 and The Weekend on Oct. 28.
“The honor of being ranked #1 in the state is a true testament to the relationships that we’ve developed in the industry and the Columbia community,” said Sid Kenyon, General Manager of the Colonial Life Arena. “Such recognitions continue to showcase Columbia as a top stop for tours of all kinds.”
Upcoming shows include Xscape with Monica, Tamar Braxton, Zonnique and June’s Diary on Dec. 7, and Janet Jackson on Dec. 16.
Of course, Colonial Life Arena is home court to USC Basketball, the USC women’s team are 2017 NCAA National Champions. And, while basketball fills the schedule in early 2018, look for the popular Monster Jam truck show in February, Winter Jam featuring Skillet and Kari Jobe on March 23, and Jeff Dunham on April 21.
