Business

Water front property on Lake Murray, in Chapin, sells for $937,000

By Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 03, 2017 2:20 PM

Richland County

29016

422 Rocky Bark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Seth Brown and Tiffany J. Truitt-Brown $330,000

655 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason Ryan O’Neil and Denique Patrice O’Neil $251,587

511 Cartgate Circle from Kelvin G. Barnes and Nzisa L. Mutinga to Linda T. Gantt and Erica T. Raine $329,000

289 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kunjankumar Bhagat and Dishabahen V. Desai $269,900

338 Westmoreland Road from Kevin M. Kuhn and Sherrie J. Kuhn to Richard Ramos Briseno and Brenda Sue Briseno $160,000

328 Fallen Timber Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher J. Young and Deborah R. Young $435,000

29036

1237 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Haley M. Porter and John D. Griggs $245,760

29045

422 Windrush Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Anita Marie Blount $159,713

126 Beaver Ridge Drive from Stephen Orr Spurrier and Jerri Starr Spurrier to Gregory R. Franklin and Beatrice G. Franklin $950,000

15 Walden Place Court from Constantine S. Green and Andria Green to Latasha R. Bostic-Heyward $200,000

208 Hickory Hill Trail from Jonas E. Nix and Sophie S. Nix to Bryant C. Loungo and Yanet Loungo $154,900

29061

989 Farnsworth Drive from Gabrina Anise Smith to Joy L. Crenshaw $149,900

29063

118 Chillingham Road from Sara K. Lane to Bruce Casto and Raeleen Adair Casto $138,500

352 Gleneagle Circle from Wayne Brunt to Patrick Brooks Connor $192,000

317 Bookman Mill Road from Stephan M. Holland and Kimberly R. Holland to Frederick N. Gore and Kristie M. Gore $497,000

435 Gallatin Circle from Joshua L. Trone to Michael Juliano and Shannon L. Juliano $175,000

400 Strawberry Ridge Lane from Thomas Lakelan Fennell and Amy Nilson Fennell to Stefan Klaus Friedrich Schwabe, Maria E. Schwabe and Wolfram Klaus Wilhelm Schwabe $690,000

430 Robinson Woods Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Lewis Stephen Robinson and Sherry D. Robinson $483,120

143 Midhurst Court from Gregory Alan Bose and Alicia Lynn Bose to Robert Dill and Janet Dill $145,000

29201

3419 Lyles St. from J J Properties for Sale LLC to Michael B. Coseo and Teresa J. Farina $223,000

1017 W. Confederate Avenue from Brian S. Yost to 1017 Confederate, LLC $165,000

1125 Williams St. from John Weston Taylor to Wade T. Caughman and Sheila K. Caughman $475,000

3700 Ardincaple Drive from Rebekah R. Rainey to Asha Dillip Purohit and Mattison Lee Gaylord $145,000

29203

3429 Margrave Road from Mark Moore to Eric C. Goodwill a/k/a Eric Christopher Goodwill $149,500

1061 Kingfisher Lane from Cedar Creek Baptist Church to Darrell Wood and Bethany Wood $140,000

4.14 Acres on Wilson Boulevard from Sandra T. Kaiser to Singh Oil Company, LLC $210,000

29204

1718 Madison Road, Unit 103 from Irene M. Sousa to Deborah Roiz $151,000

2612 Putnam St. from Peyre T. Lumpkin to Anna Elizabeth Feliciano $123,500

3001 Glenwood Place from Tracy S. Dubey to Ernest Holtslander, Jr. $570,000

29205

4019 Live Oak St. from Katy Cowan to Kristen Brooke Boegner $120,000

433 Barnwell St. from Angela Everett and John Evans to Joshua J. Bucher and Kimberly N. Bucher $388,500

422 S. Woodrow St. from Christopher R. Wilson and Amy F. Wilson to Nathaniel J. Spurrier $146,000

1412 Fairview Drive from Terry Lea Linder to Jordan Joseph Thie $186,800

3016 Hope Avenue from Connie H. Terrill and Gregory A. Terrill, Sr. to Valerie Aiello $126,500

3306 Millwood Avenue from 3306, LLC to Lucero & Watkins, LLC $345,000

29209

918 Fairwood Drive from Donna P. Yount to Hallard Elias Collier $145,145

32 Wild Iris Court from Thomas Earl Golden to Thomas Dequan White $119,500

29212

17 N. Woodburn Lane from Cory J. Anfinson and Carie L. Anfinson to Gordon S. Johnstone and Christine R. Johnstone $310,000

104 Whitwood Circle from Paul G. LeValley to Olivia E. Eden $110,000

222 Pinnacle Drive from Mabel R. Smith a/k/a Mabel Rivers Smith to Bernice K. Lightie $197,000

29223

261 Branch Hill Lane from Violet Knox deJong to Kellah M. Edens and Richard E. Hult $440,000

125 Brook Valley Road from Kay W. Anderson to Susanna S. Curry $175,000

113 Great North Road from Estate of Kevin B. Goff to Amanda Christine Dawson $116,000

9347 Windsor Lake Boulevard from Charles G. Boyte and Tammie B. Boyte to Bernard H. Roberts, II and Enjoli T. Roberts $110,000

148 Flora Springs Drive from Mahender R. Naregudam and Kavitha R. Patlolla to Sanjaylumar Patel $175,000

445 Dove Ridge Road from Anna Grosschmidt f/k/a Anna Katherine Hargett and Zachary A. Grosschmidt to Tyler Campbell Gibbs and Courtney L. Gibbs $235,000

137 Kerryton Road from Robert J. Jacenko and Sharon L. Jacenko to Eric Hyyppa and Alexis Hyyppa $303,900

1109 Cambridge Oaks Drive from State Street Holdings, LLC to Latrisha D. Fanning $124,000

29229

210 Marshdeer Way from Paragon Development of SC, LLC to Tyesha L. Deas $119,000

175 Churchland Drive from Robert Edwin Weiler and Julie Ann Weiler to Joseph C. Costanzo and Michelle L. Costanzo $290,000

16 Ridgetop Court from J. Todd Wrenn to Marian E. Eadon $174,000

112 Pintail Lane from Ryan A. Merchant to Shane P. Hawkins $104,900

7 Melrose Court from MHI Investments, LLC to John Armstrong $150,500

809 Wickham Lane from James Murphy, Jr. and Mayme J. Murphy to Darlene D. Bush $137,000

299 Big Game Loop from Gregg Brady and Ann Brady to Andrea A. Goodwin $215,000

287 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to DeNeal A. Cotton and Elixias T. Cotton $209,438

101 Rice Bent Way from 101 Rice Bent Way, LLC to Professional Resource Development, Inc. $285,000

Lexington County

29006

542 W. Columbia Avenue from Michael M. Grooms to Parker L. Evans and Courtney A. Bedenbaugh $128,900

127 Daniel Drive from Benjamin Charles Nelson and Rebekka A. Nelson to Mattie Jean Norwood $133,000

29033

803 Michaelmas Avenue from Ryan Thomas Black to 803 Michaelmas Avenue 29033, LLC $130,000

29036

1198 Point View Road from GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust to Ronnie M. Faile and Stacey L. Faile $937,000

162 Fair Haven Way from Beverly Minico and Anthony Minico to Donna C. Monahan $136,000

505 Superior Circle from Timothy K. Kenall to Sy Callais and Jill Callais $270,000

103 Purgatory Point from Anna Louise Robins to Tammy L. Dwight $390,000

231 Edgewood Drive from Steve Neese and Michele Neese to Mark Anthony Rinaudo and Monica M. Rinaudo $660,000

117 Bay Pointe Drive from Mary J. Surles and John D. Surles, Sr. to Stephen F. Johnson and Alison H. Johnson $675,000

515 Lilypad Court from Pennington W. Nieri to Tonya Fryer $225,000

263 Lake Estate Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Julie Fulmer Underwood and John Wille $351,717

29054

664 Martin Smith Road from Lisa G. Hansen to Marlen Hernandez-Belman $102,000

954 Peach Festival Road from CMH Homes, Inc. to Brian Butsavage $150,000

639 East Point Drive from Arthur L. Neville, Jr. and Charlotte O. Neville to 639EP, LLC $150,000

29063

135 Pale Ivy Lane from Jane O. Becker to Patricia Sue Gilbert $175,000

29070

167 Bethlehem Circle from Thomas R. White and Linda L. White to Trampus Rogers $105,000

29072

540 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lakshmipathi Raju Pericherla and Divya Laxmi Penmetsa $302,077

329 Oneil Lane from William M. Kazmierczak and Rebecca S. Kazmierczak to Carlos M. Lockey $230,000

315 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael P. Wolin and Barbara S. Wolin $387,034

113 Park Meadow Drive from Claudia H. Hendrix to Charles L. Caughman and Mary E. Caughman $111,453

325 Cherokee Pond Trail from Tonya K. Lee n/k/a Tonya K. Swalgren to Tawnee Hartman Beadleson $196,000

374 Charter Oak Court from Joseph W. Bagley and Rita V. Bagley to Sherryl Sexton $115,000

237 Calks Ferry Road from Lake Murray Contracting, LLC to Christopher Wade Hasty and Sabrina Puckett Hasty $455,000

100 Deweeses Court from Jonathan E. Pent and Kimberly F. Pent to Kenneth Parks and Jennifer Parks $176,250

6042 Edmund Highway from Brian Felder McGee to McGee Commercial Properties, LLC $300,000

352 Dawson’s Park from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Sheila J. Rowe $169,000

155 Flutter Drive from William N. Ramsey and Alison Ramsey to Kyle L. Rohman $243,500

4952 Sunset Boulevard from Karson W. Corley to C&C Property, LLC $1,700,000

138 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tara J. Burgei and Nathaniel R. Burgei $314,900

317 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Lee H. Sessions and Mary P. Sessions $235,070

212 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Kenwin L. Huntly and Deshera H. Huntly $231,155

619 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Rebekah A. Koon $245,243

237 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Roosevelt Pearson and Mary D. Pearson $321,596

105 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Joseph M. Procopio, Richard D. Procopio and Samantha Procopio $307,232

224 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Natalie P. Becknell and Jared S. Becknell $287,950

Wildlife Road Land from Steven H. Wessinger and David N. Wessinger to D.R. Horton, Inc. $610,000

108 Pink Camelia Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Yungil Jeong and Mi Kyung Oh $300,000

253 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jianliang Chen and Wenxiu Liu $284,490

133 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Elizabeth Thames and Patricia Thames $324,540

217 Saddlebrooke Road from Jacob T. Vickery to Bryan D. Sharpe and Shannon M. Sharpe $137,900

136 Hammock Drive from Mallikarjun Reddy Mallipedhi to Revocable Trust of Prakash Heda $200,000

712 Viano Way from NVR, Inc. to Charles E. Coleman and Elizabeth Backstrom $167,990

113 Letha Lane from Andrew C. Henderson and Estate of Melissa Henderson to Terry M. Kneece, II and Kayla Kneece $210,000

160 Star Hill Lane from Terry M. Kneece and Kayla M. Kneece to Grace Nicole Rodgers $153,000

738 Parkhurst Lane from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Nicole M. Walukewicz and Jared M. Salley $115,000

304 Glencove Court from Eric W. Kreyling and Joanna E. Kreyling to Polly Gathings and Thomas Gathings $228,000

100 Tarrar Springs Road from George P. Johnson and Gloria C. Johnson to Lexington County School District One $157,900

104 Mallory Drive from Gregory M. Waterstradt and Barbara Waterstradt to Brandon Lewter and Lindsay Lewter $385,000

29073

158 Crickhollow Circle from Gina Rogers f/k/a Gina Michelle Campbell to Sabrina G. Collins, Kelly L. Collins and Joanne L. Goodwin $120,500

339 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sharemah Michele Young $285,000

130 River Bridge Lane from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Pankaj Potdar and Amruta Potdar $269,000

106 Tennis View Court from David F. Berganini, Jr. and Michelle M. Berganini to Cindy M. Hooper $115,000

345 Cinda Leigh Drive from Greg McCoy to Lucinda W. Brandt $104,900

237 Finchum Place from Mark D. Matthews and Shelby E. Matthews to Michael J. Gamble $137,000

151 Finchum Place from Amanda Simmons to Deana L. Tucker $164,900

634 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Katherine Shaw $170,000

281 Cape Jasmine Way from Andrew R. Curry to Valerie Robinson $131,400

143 Stanley Court from Luis A. Espinoza and Laura B. Espinoza to Latavia Riley $138,000

224 Double Eagle Circle from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Thomas Watkins and Ashley Payton Watkins $110,825

128 Windstone Drive from LTD Properties, LLC to Larisa Putnam $204,500

415 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tara E. Shikany and Christy L. Shikany $154,000

865 Live Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Ammon L. Sullivan, III $312,135

843 Live Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Antoine Nicolas Wyss $305,028

630 Solo Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Joshua E. Jackson and Ashley Jackson $364,825

223 Overhill Court from John C. Fonville and Stephanie R. Fonville to P.R. Ajantha Kumari $249,000

263 Meadow Saffron Drive from Barry Temnick and Breanna L. Temnick to Aldrin Rene Enamorado-Medina and Elizabeth Ann Enamorado $196,400

630 Deertrack Run from Melody P. Miller to Diane R. Johnson $133,000

226 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Amy P. Oswald $116,000

326 Southbrook Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jude Guillaume $186,900

261 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mitchell A. Gross and Michelle Gross $220,000

425 Baneberry Lane from Joseph S. Mullins to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $191,400

425 Baneberry Lane from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Alexes Carroll and Tyler Carroll $191,400

111 Stanley Court from Matthew S. Holt and Mary S. Holt to Robert K. Watts and Chong Kim $149,500

840 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Eric Myers $329,089

210 Tannery Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher A. Rocker and Grace N. Rocker $226,500

238 Windy Hollow Drive from Krystal Lynn Massey to Susan Honyotski $136,000

206 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Bradford G. Hines $117,900

272 Cape Jasmine Way from Sandra Y. Patterson to Deborah Anne Silvestrini $140,150

487 Cape Jasmine Way from PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to Aaron Bartfield $105,000

131 Castlefield Drive from John B. Calhoun and Dana M. Calhoun to Victoria A. Dennis $188,000

241 Windy Hollow Drive from Kathryn N. Hobson to Lantz C. Pendleton $167,000

136 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ignacia Vivanco and Roseann Vivanco $180,000

480 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Patricia I. Penaloza $167,755

29123

385 Leaning Tree Road from Donald Arron Martin to Joseph R. Sylvester and Marie S. Sylvester $139,000

29160

200 N. Lawrence Avenue from Eric Vaughn Duven to David A. Spears $123,000

29169

308 S. Marble St. from Laughridge Wilson Holdings, LLC to Kevin F. Yacobi $192,000

908 Osage Avenue from Ted D. Miles to Pamela B. Locklear $124,000

2031 Chipmunk Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Richard Matthew Edgerton $157,180

1315 B. Avenue from CCP Holdings, LLC to Russell A. Kitchens and Rebecca J. Kitchens $113,000

3015 Augusta Road from Janette S. Mangum to Karl Brooks and Sandra Brooks $150,000

1 acre, Sunset Boulevard from John Martin Leas to Sunrise Properties of Lexington, LLC and D&H Sunset, LLC $180,000

1004 Rutland Avenue from Anna Smith to Victoria L. Vella $126,000

29170

180 Saint David Drive from Russell A. Kitchens and Rebecca J. Kitchens to Laura S. Pearson $145,500

224 Pebble Creek Drive from Michael Ross Bolos and John J. Bolos to Jacob Fulmer $113,500

116 Hunters Mill Court from Frederick N. Gore and Kristie M. Gore to Rebecca L. Magnum and Justin E. Wolfe $178,000

157 Yoshino Circle from Brenda S. Torrence to Walter J. House and Carolyn House $172,000

348 Southmen Lane from Taher Almosadder to Adam Douglas Williams $158,900

29172

147 Drayton Hall Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Chelsea E. Russell and Kenneth Russell, Jr. $159,905

2709 Fish Hatchery Road from Blanchard Properties, LLC to Kingdom Citizens Properties, LLC $300,000

29210

141 Bridgeton Road from Virginia C. Meadows to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $109,000

223 Tram Road from Jill J. Horton to Bob Horton $114,000

118 Bridgeton Road from Rufus Eugene Harvey, Jr. and Georgina Cedillos Wilbanks to Martene D. Lundy-Best, Frederick L. Best and Eartha A. Lundy $115,000

159 Chippenham Circle from Erin E. Gibson to Cedrick Drummond $123,500

749 Trafalgar Drive from LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Warner Buchman $155,000

41 Beacon Hill Road from Craig L. Cheek and Becky L. Cheek to Timothy P. Rogers and Laura L. Rogers $170,000

316 Willow Winds Drive from Kerin Harris to Linda C. Hodges $170,000

208 Jamil Road from Hawthorne-Midway Columbia Storage, LLC to MAC 6 (Columbia SC), LLC $2,394,000

542 Westlawn Road from John Carlton Christy and Leslie Christy-Jennings to Randy Gene Wallace and Amber Faith Wallace $139,900

10 Berryhill Road from Shree Hari Hospitality Columbia, LLC to SNG Hospitality Columbia, LLC $4,300,000

29212

208 Winding Way from Estate of David L. Bartles and Fredna W. Bartles to Bryan F. Holley and Karen E. Holley $205,000

210 Doulton Way from Andrew C. Bastian and Karen C. Bastian to Walton J. McLeod and Catherine McLeod $264,000

129 Drakewood Drive from Lillya Barva and Vladimir Barva to Daniel Najim and Lauren Najim $250,000

358 Hunters Blind Drive from Robert J. Bronson and Barbara F. Bronson to Thomas G. Turner and Liane Turner $195,000

428 Telfair Way from Christopher M. Joye and Patricia P. Joye to David Lee Bishop and Laura Bishop $302,000

305 Wayworth Court from Joel C. Wilson to Cody M. Brewer and Catlin J. Brewer $195,000

112 Canterfield Road from Alirea Saleh and Nahid Madani to Scott Johnson $211,250

302 Shoreline Drive from Shirley A. Williams Revocable Trust to Franklin E. Sites and Karen L. Sites $174,900

116 Leslie Loch Lane from Dennis C. Smith and Elba I. Smith to Dean C. Meidanis $220,000

537 Guild Hall Drive from Columbus A. Limbaugh and Angelia S. Limbaugh to Janice K. Bedenbaugh $175,000

118 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bobby Gene Cunningham, Jr. and Ketra Camiller Cunningham $301,499

Kershaw County

29020

1610 Sarsfield Avenue from Timothy T. Hudson and Kimberly R. Hudson to Sarah Creed Bradley and Adam L. Bradley $425,000

149 Knights Hill Road from Dewitt D. Clark, III and Amy E. Clark to Timothy T. Hudson and Kimberly R. Hudson $322,000

29045

2406 Watson St. from Clayton M. Branham, Jr. to Timothy Shaw $121,000

228 Calli Lane from James W. Martin to Arisleida DeGuzman-Mercado $163,900

1542 Pine Valley Drive from Paul J. Bourdeau and Louise M. Bourdeau to Chasity Martin and Jeremy T. Martin $146,900

22 Smokewood Drive from Robin Leigh Free a/k/a Robin L. Leigh to Jerry Brooks and Sabrina Brooks $159,000

29067

503 and 678 Vincent Road from Robert Vincent Smith and Lucinda W. Smith to Vincent Road Yard, LLC $365,000

29074

1928 White Road from Todd Buddin and Tracey Buddin to Denzil Diggs and Terry Diggs $208,000

29078

421 Longtown Road from Valerie E. Williamson to Jaimie N. Brown and Scott L. Brown $337,000

16 Finnhorse Lane from Frank A. Tersigni and Theresa Tersigni to Matthew Blonk and Jennifer Blonk $157,000

5 Kentucky Derby Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Elaine M. Byrnes $187,598

30 Heatherwood Drive from Derek W. Berry to Jason C. LeGrand $146,000

275 Kings Grant Road from Thomas F. Kaufman and Bobbie C. Kaufman to W. Keith Hudson and Mattie B. Hudson $296,000

28 Birch Road from Elma O. Wright to Mitchell Hailey and Taylor Barnes $100,000

29130

2602 Lake Road from Charles F. Beaty and Carol M. Beaty to Elizabeth K. Quick and David R. Quick $260,000

Top real estate transfers

Top Five Richland County

126 Beaver Ridge Drive 29045 from Stephen Orr Spurrier and Jerri Starr Spurrier to Gregory R. Franklin and Beatrice G. Franklin $950,000

400 Strawberry Ridge Lane 29063 from Thomas Lakelan Fennell and Amy Nilson Fennell to Stefan Klaus Friedrich Schwabe, Maria E. Schwabe and Wolfram Klaus Wilhelm Schwabe $690,000

3001 Glenwood Place 29204 from Tracy S. Dubey to Ernest Holtslander, Jr. $570,000

317 Bookman Mill Road 29063 from Stephan M. Holland and Kimberly R. Holland to Frederick N. Gore and Kristie M. Gore $497,000

430 Robinson Woods Lane 29063 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Lewis Stephen Robinson and Sherry D. Robinson $483,120

Top Five Lexington County

10 Berryhill Road 29210 from Shree Hari Hospitality Columbia, LLC to SNG Hospitality Columbia, LLC $4,300,000

208 Jamil Road 29210 from Hawthorne-Midway Columbia Storage, LLC to MAC 6 (Columbia SC), LLC $2,394,000

4952 Sunset Boulevard 29072 from Karson W. Corley to C&C Property, LLC $1,700,000

1198 Point View Road 29036 from GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust to Ronnie M. Faile and Stacey L. Faile $937,000

117 Bay Pointe Drive 29036 from Mary J. Surles and John D. Surles, Sr. to Stephen F. Johnson and Alison H. Johnson $675,000

Top Five Kershaw County

1610 Sarsfield Avenue 29020 from Timothy T. Hudson and Kimberly R. Hudson to Sarah Creed Bradley and Adam L. Bradley $425,000

503 and 678 Vincent Road 29067 from Robert Vincent Smith and Lucinda W. Smith to Vincent Road Yard, LLC $365,000

421 Longtown Road 29078 from Valerie E. Williamson to Jaimie N. Brown and Scott L. Brown $337,000

149 Knights Hill Road 29020 from Dewitt D. Clark, III and Amy E. Clark to Timothy T. Hudson and Kimberly R. Hudson $322,000

275 Kings Grant Road 29078 from Thomas F. Kaufman and Bobbie C. Kaufman to W. Keith Hudson and Mattie B. Hudson $296,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

    Here is a quick look at some of the tallest skyscrapers in Columbia

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?
Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center
Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:09

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

View More Video