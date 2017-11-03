Water front property on Lake Murray, in Chapin, sells for $937,000

Richland County
29016
422 Rocky Bark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Seth Brown and Tiffany J. Truitt-Brown $330,000
655 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason Ryan O’Neil and Denique Patrice O’Neil $251,587
511 Cartgate Circle from Kelvin G. Barnes and Nzisa L. Mutinga to Linda T. Gantt and Erica T. Raine $329,000
289 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kunjankumar Bhagat and Dishabahen V. Desai $269,900
338 Westmoreland Road from Kevin M. Kuhn and Sherrie J. Kuhn to Richard Ramos Briseno and Brenda Sue Briseno $160,000
328 Fallen Timber Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher J. Young and Deborah R. Young $435,000
29036
1237 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Haley M. Porter and John D. Griggs $245,760
29045
422 Windrush Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Anita Marie Blount $159,713
126 Beaver Ridge Drive from Stephen Orr Spurrier and Jerri Starr Spurrier to Gregory R. Franklin and Beatrice G. Franklin $950,000
15 Walden Place Court from Constantine S. Green and Andria Green to Latasha R. Bostic-Heyward $200,000
208 Hickory Hill Trail from Jonas E. Nix and Sophie S. Nix to Bryant C. Loungo and Yanet Loungo $154,900
29061
989 Farnsworth Drive from Gabrina Anise Smith to Joy L. Crenshaw $149,900
29063
118 Chillingham Road from Sara K. Lane to Bruce Casto and Raeleen Adair Casto $138,500
352 Gleneagle Circle from Wayne Brunt to Patrick Brooks Connor $192,000
317 Bookman Mill Road from Stephan M. Holland and Kimberly R. Holland to Frederick N. Gore and Kristie M. Gore $497,000
435 Gallatin Circle from Joshua L. Trone to Michael Juliano and Shannon L. Juliano $175,000
400 Strawberry Ridge Lane from Thomas Lakelan Fennell and Amy Nilson Fennell to Stefan Klaus Friedrich Schwabe, Maria E. Schwabe and Wolfram Klaus Wilhelm Schwabe $690,000
430 Robinson Woods Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Lewis Stephen Robinson and Sherry D. Robinson $483,120
143 Midhurst Court from Gregory Alan Bose and Alicia Lynn Bose to Robert Dill and Janet Dill $145,000
29201
3419 Lyles St. from J J Properties for Sale LLC to Michael B. Coseo and Teresa J. Farina $223,000
1017 W. Confederate Avenue from Brian S. Yost to 1017 Confederate, LLC $165,000
1125 Williams St. from John Weston Taylor to Wade T. Caughman and Sheila K. Caughman $475,000
3700 Ardincaple Drive from Rebekah R. Rainey to Asha Dillip Purohit and Mattison Lee Gaylord $145,000
29203
3429 Margrave Road from Mark Moore to Eric C. Goodwill a/k/a Eric Christopher Goodwill $149,500
1061 Kingfisher Lane from Cedar Creek Baptist Church to Darrell Wood and Bethany Wood $140,000
4.14 Acres on Wilson Boulevard from Sandra T. Kaiser to Singh Oil Company, LLC $210,000
29204
1718 Madison Road, Unit 103 from Irene M. Sousa to Deborah Roiz $151,000
2612 Putnam St. from Peyre T. Lumpkin to Anna Elizabeth Feliciano $123,500
3001 Glenwood Place from Tracy S. Dubey to Ernest Holtslander, Jr. $570,000
29205
4019 Live Oak St. from Katy Cowan to Kristen Brooke Boegner $120,000
433 Barnwell St. from Angela Everett and John Evans to Joshua J. Bucher and Kimberly N. Bucher $388,500
422 S. Woodrow St. from Christopher R. Wilson and Amy F. Wilson to Nathaniel J. Spurrier $146,000
1412 Fairview Drive from Terry Lea Linder to Jordan Joseph Thie $186,800
3016 Hope Avenue from Connie H. Terrill and Gregory A. Terrill, Sr. to Valerie Aiello $126,500
3306 Millwood Avenue from 3306, LLC to Lucero & Watkins, LLC $345,000
29209
918 Fairwood Drive from Donna P. Yount to Hallard Elias Collier $145,145
32 Wild Iris Court from Thomas Earl Golden to Thomas Dequan White $119,500
29212
17 N. Woodburn Lane from Cory J. Anfinson and Carie L. Anfinson to Gordon S. Johnstone and Christine R. Johnstone $310,000
104 Whitwood Circle from Paul G. LeValley to Olivia E. Eden $110,000
222 Pinnacle Drive from Mabel R. Smith a/k/a Mabel Rivers Smith to Bernice K. Lightie $197,000
29223
261 Branch Hill Lane from Violet Knox deJong to Kellah M. Edens and Richard E. Hult $440,000
125 Brook Valley Road from Kay W. Anderson to Susanna S. Curry $175,000
113 Great North Road from Estate of Kevin B. Goff to Amanda Christine Dawson $116,000
9347 Windsor Lake Boulevard from Charles G. Boyte and Tammie B. Boyte to Bernard H. Roberts, II and Enjoli T. Roberts $110,000
148 Flora Springs Drive from Mahender R. Naregudam and Kavitha R. Patlolla to Sanjaylumar Patel $175,000
445 Dove Ridge Road from Anna Grosschmidt f/k/a Anna Katherine Hargett and Zachary A. Grosschmidt to Tyler Campbell Gibbs and Courtney L. Gibbs $235,000
137 Kerryton Road from Robert J. Jacenko and Sharon L. Jacenko to Eric Hyyppa and Alexis Hyyppa $303,900
1109 Cambridge Oaks Drive from State Street Holdings, LLC to Latrisha D. Fanning $124,000
29229
210 Marshdeer Way from Paragon Development of SC, LLC to Tyesha L. Deas $119,000
175 Churchland Drive from Robert Edwin Weiler and Julie Ann Weiler to Joseph C. Costanzo and Michelle L. Costanzo $290,000
16 Ridgetop Court from J. Todd Wrenn to Marian E. Eadon $174,000
112 Pintail Lane from Ryan A. Merchant to Shane P. Hawkins $104,900
7 Melrose Court from MHI Investments, LLC to John Armstrong $150,500
809 Wickham Lane from James Murphy, Jr. and Mayme J. Murphy to Darlene D. Bush $137,000
299 Big Game Loop from Gregg Brady and Ann Brady to Andrea A. Goodwin $215,000
287 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to DeNeal A. Cotton and Elixias T. Cotton $209,438
101 Rice Bent Way from 101 Rice Bent Way, LLC to Professional Resource Development, Inc. $285,000
Lexington County
29006
542 W. Columbia Avenue from Michael M. Grooms to Parker L. Evans and Courtney A. Bedenbaugh $128,900
127 Daniel Drive from Benjamin Charles Nelson and Rebekka A. Nelson to Mattie Jean Norwood $133,000
29033
803 Michaelmas Avenue from Ryan Thomas Black to 803 Michaelmas Avenue 29033, LLC $130,000
29036
1198 Point View Road from GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust to Ronnie M. Faile and Stacey L. Faile $937,000
162 Fair Haven Way from Beverly Minico and Anthony Minico to Donna C. Monahan $136,000
505 Superior Circle from Timothy K. Kenall to Sy Callais and Jill Callais $270,000
103 Purgatory Point from Anna Louise Robins to Tammy L. Dwight $390,000
231 Edgewood Drive from Steve Neese and Michele Neese to Mark Anthony Rinaudo and Monica M. Rinaudo $660,000
117 Bay Pointe Drive from Mary J. Surles and John D. Surles, Sr. to Stephen F. Johnson and Alison H. Johnson $675,000
515 Lilypad Court from Pennington W. Nieri to Tonya Fryer $225,000
263 Lake Estate Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Julie Fulmer Underwood and John Wille $351,717
29054
664 Martin Smith Road from Lisa G. Hansen to Marlen Hernandez-Belman $102,000
954 Peach Festival Road from CMH Homes, Inc. to Brian Butsavage $150,000
639 East Point Drive from Arthur L. Neville, Jr. and Charlotte O. Neville to 639EP, LLC $150,000
29063
135 Pale Ivy Lane from Jane O. Becker to Patricia Sue Gilbert $175,000
29070
167 Bethlehem Circle from Thomas R. White and Linda L. White to Trampus Rogers $105,000
29072
540 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lakshmipathi Raju Pericherla and Divya Laxmi Penmetsa $302,077
329 Oneil Lane from William M. Kazmierczak and Rebecca S. Kazmierczak to Carlos M. Lockey $230,000
315 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael P. Wolin and Barbara S. Wolin $387,034
113 Park Meadow Drive from Claudia H. Hendrix to Charles L. Caughman and Mary E. Caughman $111,453
325 Cherokee Pond Trail from Tonya K. Lee n/k/a Tonya K. Swalgren to Tawnee Hartman Beadleson $196,000
374 Charter Oak Court from Joseph W. Bagley and Rita V. Bagley to Sherryl Sexton $115,000
237 Calks Ferry Road from Lake Murray Contracting, LLC to Christopher Wade Hasty and Sabrina Puckett Hasty $455,000
100 Deweeses Court from Jonathan E. Pent and Kimberly F. Pent to Kenneth Parks and Jennifer Parks $176,250
6042 Edmund Highway from Brian Felder McGee to McGee Commercial Properties, LLC $300,000
352 Dawson’s Park from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Sheila J. Rowe $169,000
155 Flutter Drive from William N. Ramsey and Alison Ramsey to Kyle L. Rohman $243,500
4952 Sunset Boulevard from Karson W. Corley to C&C Property, LLC $1,700,000
138 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tara J. Burgei and Nathaniel R. Burgei $314,900
317 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Lee H. Sessions and Mary P. Sessions $235,070
212 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Kenwin L. Huntly and Deshera H. Huntly $231,155
619 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Rebekah A. Koon $245,243
237 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Roosevelt Pearson and Mary D. Pearson $321,596
105 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Joseph M. Procopio, Richard D. Procopio and Samantha Procopio $307,232
224 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Natalie P. Becknell and Jared S. Becknell $287,950
Wildlife Road Land from Steven H. Wessinger and David N. Wessinger to D.R. Horton, Inc. $610,000
108 Pink Camelia Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Yungil Jeong and Mi Kyung Oh $300,000
253 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jianliang Chen and Wenxiu Liu $284,490
133 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Elizabeth Thames and Patricia Thames $324,540
217 Saddlebrooke Road from Jacob T. Vickery to Bryan D. Sharpe and Shannon M. Sharpe $137,900
136 Hammock Drive from Mallikarjun Reddy Mallipedhi to Revocable Trust of Prakash Heda $200,000
712 Viano Way from NVR, Inc. to Charles E. Coleman and Elizabeth Backstrom $167,990
113 Letha Lane from Andrew C. Henderson and Estate of Melissa Henderson to Terry M. Kneece, II and Kayla Kneece $210,000
160 Star Hill Lane from Terry M. Kneece and Kayla M. Kneece to Grace Nicole Rodgers $153,000
738 Parkhurst Lane from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Nicole M. Walukewicz and Jared M. Salley $115,000
304 Glencove Court from Eric W. Kreyling and Joanna E. Kreyling to Polly Gathings and Thomas Gathings $228,000
100 Tarrar Springs Road from George P. Johnson and Gloria C. Johnson to Lexington County School District One $157,900
104 Mallory Drive from Gregory M. Waterstradt and Barbara Waterstradt to Brandon Lewter and Lindsay Lewter $385,000
29073
158 Crickhollow Circle from Gina Rogers f/k/a Gina Michelle Campbell to Sabrina G. Collins, Kelly L. Collins and Joanne L. Goodwin $120,500
339 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sharemah Michele Young $285,000
130 River Bridge Lane from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Pankaj Potdar and Amruta Potdar $269,000
106 Tennis View Court from David F. Berganini, Jr. and Michelle M. Berganini to Cindy M. Hooper $115,000
345 Cinda Leigh Drive from Greg McCoy to Lucinda W. Brandt $104,900
237 Finchum Place from Mark D. Matthews and Shelby E. Matthews to Michael J. Gamble $137,000
151 Finchum Place from Amanda Simmons to Deana L. Tucker $164,900
634 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Katherine Shaw $170,000
281 Cape Jasmine Way from Andrew R. Curry to Valerie Robinson $131,400
143 Stanley Court from Luis A. Espinoza and Laura B. Espinoza to Latavia Riley $138,000
224 Double Eagle Circle from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Thomas Watkins and Ashley Payton Watkins $110,825
128 Windstone Drive from LTD Properties, LLC to Larisa Putnam $204,500
415 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tara E. Shikany and Christy L. Shikany $154,000
865 Live Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Ammon L. Sullivan, III $312,135
843 Live Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Antoine Nicolas Wyss $305,028
630 Solo Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Joshua E. Jackson and Ashley Jackson $364,825
223 Overhill Court from John C. Fonville and Stephanie R. Fonville to P.R. Ajantha Kumari $249,000
263 Meadow Saffron Drive from Barry Temnick and Breanna L. Temnick to Aldrin Rene Enamorado-Medina and Elizabeth Ann Enamorado $196,400
630 Deertrack Run from Melody P. Miller to Diane R. Johnson $133,000
226 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Amy P. Oswald $116,000
326 Southbrook Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jude Guillaume $186,900
261 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mitchell A. Gross and Michelle Gross $220,000
425 Baneberry Lane from Joseph S. Mullins to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $191,400
425 Baneberry Lane from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Alexes Carroll and Tyler Carroll $191,400
111 Stanley Court from Matthew S. Holt and Mary S. Holt to Robert K. Watts and Chong Kim $149,500
840 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Eric Myers $329,089
210 Tannery Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher A. Rocker and Grace N. Rocker $226,500
238 Windy Hollow Drive from Krystal Lynn Massey to Susan Honyotski $136,000
206 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Bradford G. Hines $117,900
272 Cape Jasmine Way from Sandra Y. Patterson to Deborah Anne Silvestrini $140,150
487 Cape Jasmine Way from PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to Aaron Bartfield $105,000
131 Castlefield Drive from John B. Calhoun and Dana M. Calhoun to Victoria A. Dennis $188,000
241 Windy Hollow Drive from Kathryn N. Hobson to Lantz C. Pendleton $167,000
136 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ignacia Vivanco and Roseann Vivanco $180,000
480 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Patricia I. Penaloza $167,755
29123
385 Leaning Tree Road from Donald Arron Martin to Joseph R. Sylvester and Marie S. Sylvester $139,000
29160
200 N. Lawrence Avenue from Eric Vaughn Duven to David A. Spears $123,000
29169
308 S. Marble St. from Laughridge Wilson Holdings, LLC to Kevin F. Yacobi $192,000
908 Osage Avenue from Ted D. Miles to Pamela B. Locklear $124,000
2031 Chipmunk Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Richard Matthew Edgerton $157,180
1315 B. Avenue from CCP Holdings, LLC to Russell A. Kitchens and Rebecca J. Kitchens $113,000
3015 Augusta Road from Janette S. Mangum to Karl Brooks and Sandra Brooks $150,000
1 acre, Sunset Boulevard from John Martin Leas to Sunrise Properties of Lexington, LLC and D&H Sunset, LLC $180,000
1004 Rutland Avenue from Anna Smith to Victoria L. Vella $126,000
29170
180 Saint David Drive from Russell A. Kitchens and Rebecca J. Kitchens to Laura S. Pearson $145,500
224 Pebble Creek Drive from Michael Ross Bolos and John J. Bolos to Jacob Fulmer $113,500
116 Hunters Mill Court from Frederick N. Gore and Kristie M. Gore to Rebecca L. Magnum and Justin E. Wolfe $178,000
157 Yoshino Circle from Brenda S. Torrence to Walter J. House and Carolyn House $172,000
348 Southmen Lane from Taher Almosadder to Adam Douglas Williams $158,900
29172
147 Drayton Hall Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Chelsea E. Russell and Kenneth Russell, Jr. $159,905
2709 Fish Hatchery Road from Blanchard Properties, LLC to Kingdom Citizens Properties, LLC $300,000
29210
141 Bridgeton Road from Virginia C. Meadows to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $109,000
223 Tram Road from Jill J. Horton to Bob Horton $114,000
118 Bridgeton Road from Rufus Eugene Harvey, Jr. and Georgina Cedillos Wilbanks to Martene D. Lundy-Best, Frederick L. Best and Eartha A. Lundy $115,000
159 Chippenham Circle from Erin E. Gibson to Cedrick Drummond $123,500
749 Trafalgar Drive from LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Warner Buchman $155,000
41 Beacon Hill Road from Craig L. Cheek and Becky L. Cheek to Timothy P. Rogers and Laura L. Rogers $170,000
316 Willow Winds Drive from Kerin Harris to Linda C. Hodges $170,000
208 Jamil Road from Hawthorne-Midway Columbia Storage, LLC to MAC 6 (Columbia SC), LLC $2,394,000
542 Westlawn Road from John Carlton Christy and Leslie Christy-Jennings to Randy Gene Wallace and Amber Faith Wallace $139,900
10 Berryhill Road from Shree Hari Hospitality Columbia, LLC to SNG Hospitality Columbia, LLC $4,300,000
29212
208 Winding Way from Estate of David L. Bartles and Fredna W. Bartles to Bryan F. Holley and Karen E. Holley $205,000
210 Doulton Way from Andrew C. Bastian and Karen C. Bastian to Walton J. McLeod and Catherine McLeod $264,000
129 Drakewood Drive from Lillya Barva and Vladimir Barva to Daniel Najim and Lauren Najim $250,000
358 Hunters Blind Drive from Robert J. Bronson and Barbara F. Bronson to Thomas G. Turner and Liane Turner $195,000
428 Telfair Way from Christopher M. Joye and Patricia P. Joye to David Lee Bishop and Laura Bishop $302,000
305 Wayworth Court from Joel C. Wilson to Cody M. Brewer and Catlin J. Brewer $195,000
112 Canterfield Road from Alirea Saleh and Nahid Madani to Scott Johnson $211,250
302 Shoreline Drive from Shirley A. Williams Revocable Trust to Franklin E. Sites and Karen L. Sites $174,900
116 Leslie Loch Lane from Dennis C. Smith and Elba I. Smith to Dean C. Meidanis $220,000
537 Guild Hall Drive from Columbus A. Limbaugh and Angelia S. Limbaugh to Janice K. Bedenbaugh $175,000
118 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bobby Gene Cunningham, Jr. and Ketra Camiller Cunningham $301,499
Kershaw County
29020
1610 Sarsfield Avenue from Timothy T. Hudson and Kimberly R. Hudson to Sarah Creed Bradley and Adam L. Bradley $425,000
149 Knights Hill Road from Dewitt D. Clark, III and Amy E. Clark to Timothy T. Hudson and Kimberly R. Hudson $322,000
29045
2406 Watson St. from Clayton M. Branham, Jr. to Timothy Shaw $121,000
228 Calli Lane from James W. Martin to Arisleida DeGuzman-Mercado $163,900
1542 Pine Valley Drive from Paul J. Bourdeau and Louise M. Bourdeau to Chasity Martin and Jeremy T. Martin $146,900
22 Smokewood Drive from Robin Leigh Free a/k/a Robin L. Leigh to Jerry Brooks and Sabrina Brooks $159,000
29067
503 and 678 Vincent Road from Robert Vincent Smith and Lucinda W. Smith to Vincent Road Yard, LLC $365,000
29074
1928 White Road from Todd Buddin and Tracey Buddin to Denzil Diggs and Terry Diggs $208,000
29078
421 Longtown Road from Valerie E. Williamson to Jaimie N. Brown and Scott L. Brown $337,000
16 Finnhorse Lane from Frank A. Tersigni and Theresa Tersigni to Matthew Blonk and Jennifer Blonk $157,000
5 Kentucky Derby Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Elaine M. Byrnes $187,598
30 Heatherwood Drive from Derek W. Berry to Jason C. LeGrand $146,000
275 Kings Grant Road from Thomas F. Kaufman and Bobbie C. Kaufman to W. Keith Hudson and Mattie B. Hudson $296,000
28 Birch Road from Elma O. Wright to Mitchell Hailey and Taylor Barnes $100,000
29130
2602 Lake Road from Charles F. Beaty and Carol M. Beaty to Elizabeth K. Quick and David R. Quick $260,000
Top real estate transfers
Top Five Richland County
126 Beaver Ridge Drive 29045 from Stephen Orr Spurrier and Jerri Starr Spurrier to Gregory R. Franklin and Beatrice G. Franklin $950,000
400 Strawberry Ridge Lane 29063 from Thomas Lakelan Fennell and Amy Nilson Fennell to Stefan Klaus Friedrich Schwabe, Maria E. Schwabe and Wolfram Klaus Wilhelm Schwabe $690,000
3001 Glenwood Place 29204 from Tracy S. Dubey to Ernest Holtslander, Jr. $570,000
317 Bookman Mill Road 29063 from Stephan M. Holland and Kimberly R. Holland to Frederick N. Gore and Kristie M. Gore $497,000
430 Robinson Woods Lane 29063 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Lewis Stephen Robinson and Sherry D. Robinson $483,120
Top Five Lexington County
10 Berryhill Road 29210 from Shree Hari Hospitality Columbia, LLC to SNG Hospitality Columbia, LLC $4,300,000
208 Jamil Road 29210 from Hawthorne-Midway Columbia Storage, LLC to MAC 6 (Columbia SC), LLC $2,394,000
4952 Sunset Boulevard 29072 from Karson W. Corley to C&C Property, LLC $1,700,000
1198 Point View Road 29036 from GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust to Ronnie M. Faile and Stacey L. Faile $937,000
117 Bay Pointe Drive 29036 from Mary J. Surles and John D. Surles, Sr. to Stephen F. Johnson and Alison H. Johnson $675,000
Top Five Kershaw County
1610 Sarsfield Avenue 29020 from Timothy T. Hudson and Kimberly R. Hudson to Sarah Creed Bradley and Adam L. Bradley $425,000
503 and 678 Vincent Road 29067 from Robert Vincent Smith and Lucinda W. Smith to Vincent Road Yard, LLC $365,000
421 Longtown Road 29078 from Valerie E. Williamson to Jaimie N. Brown and Scott L. Brown $337,000
149 Knights Hill Road 29020 from Dewitt D. Clark, III and Amy E. Clark to Timothy T. Hudson and Kimberly R. Hudson $322,000
275 Kings Grant Road 29078 from Thomas F. Kaufman and Bobbie C. Kaufman to W. Keith Hudson and Mattie B. Hudson $296,000
Comments