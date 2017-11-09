Popular restaurant to reopen Columbia location

Lizard’s Thicket at 818 Elmwood will reopen on Saturday after an extensive five month renovation. Updates include more parking spaces, upgraded wi-fi capability, easier access to the drive-through, state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, and a remodeled dining room with new booths.
“We have so many long-time customers that love the Lizard’s Thicket Elmwood location, and we wanted to update the restaurant as a thank you to them, especially as we celebrate our 40th anniversary this fall,” said Bobby Williams, Chairman of Lizard’s Thicket. “The renovations will reflect an updated look and feel that our newer locations have, but customers will instantly feel at home and of course, we’ll still serve the delicious traditional Southern cooking our customers know and love.”
The Elmwood location opened in 1986 as the seventh restaurant in the local chain — and the first with a drive-through. Over the years, it has been a frequent stop for frequent stop for visiting politicians and dignitaries, including Bill Clinton, Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum.
Lizard’s Thicket, a family-owned and operated country cooking restaurant specializing in authentic regional Southern home cooking at reasonable prices, was first opened by Bob and Anna Williams in Columbia, S.C. in 1977. The business has grown to a multi-unit operation with 800 employees including Bob and Anna’s children and grandchildren.
