Upscale retailer headed to Columbia fashion district

It’s a not-so-secret secret that an upscale women’s clothing shop will be moving to 2700 Devine Street in mid-2018. The building is currently home to Devine Foods restaurant and LaRoque Original women’s clothing boutique.
But after over 30 years in business, Angelo Trifos, owner of Devine Foods, is closing the restaurant. Keith Statton, manager of Devine Foods, said the last day of service will be Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Plans filed with the City of Columbia’s Board of Zoning Appeals show a variance request for parking and property renovations that would include removing the restaurant component and renovating the building to be solely retail. The request was made by Charlie Baker of Architectural Concepts and Evan Hobbs of The Hobbs Group, P.A. Evan Hobbs is the husband of Mollie Hobbs, of Copper Penny women’s clothing store in Five Points.
Described as a clothing store on the plans, and confirmed by neighborhood businesses, the new retail area would include and additional 264 sq. ft. in the front of the building — squaring off the existing front bump-out — and a 730 sq. ft. addition on to the rear of the building, creating a new space measuring 3,247 sq. ft. The space next door would not be affected by the construction.
Copper Penny is currently located on Harden St., in Five Points, and is part of a boutique franchise based in Mt. Pleasant.
