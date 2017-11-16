Granger Owings, an upscale clothing store on Main Street, celebrates 40 years in business in November 2017.
Columbia business celebrates 40 years on Main Street with giant sale

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 16, 2017 04:30 PM

After 40 years of doing business on Main Street in Columbia, Vaughn Owings says right now is the best time he’s had so far. “The students are here, the financial district and more people are living downtown,” he says. And that’s good for his businesses.

Over the past four decades, Owings has steadily built the family business Granger Owings from a men’s only clothing store into a venue that caters to the entire family.

It’s been a conscious decision by Owings to mix things up a bit.

When Granger Owings opened, the business was built around the Granger Owings line of sportcoats for men and clothing from top designers such as Polo Ralph Lauren. Vaughn Owings still creates a Granger Owings line each new fashion season (he’s currently working on Winter 2019) that is sold in the Main Street store and wholesale to other men’s clothing stores nationwide.

In 2007 Granger Owings added a women’s line featuring designs by Badgley Mischka, Leo & Sage and Barbour. Granger Owings Bespoke now creates custom tailored suits for men and women.

Earlier in 2017, Owings added the Johnnie-O line of children’s clothing that has been described as combining “east coast preppy” with “west coast dude.”

For Owings, Granger Owings is “truly a family affair.” Owings’ wife Deborah runs the ladies’ fashion side of the business and his sons LV and David Ross are involved not only in Granger Owings but in spin-off businesses. David Ross runs Circa barbershops in the Arcade Mall on Main Street and in Cottontown, and LV has a line of clothing called Liam John.

40 years in business on Main Street is an accomplishment, says Vaughn Owings, but celebrations will be somewhat lowkey. There will be in-store parties this weekend in advance of the big sales event after Thanksgiving. Granger Owings will have a four-day sale beginning on Black Friday with select products on sale 25-40% off.

Granger Owings is located at 1333 Main St. in Columbia

