Home on Lake Murray in Lexington sells for $675,000

Richland County
29016
404 Royal Links Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Matthew Demons and Samantha Demons $214,900
11043 Farrow Road from Michael Morrison to Mag Investment Group, LLC $110,000
953 Langford Road from Donald U. Buck and Kathleen B. Louthian to Tammy Pope $180,000
29036
233 Jackstay Court from Robert V. Smith and Lucinda W. Smith to Caroline E. Kennerly $147,800
11863 Broad River Road from James P. Luther and Montine W. Luther to Roy Dean Young $259,000
4 Clay Court from Thad Sulkowski and Kyra Sulkowski to Tyler A. Tucker and Heather S. Tucker $383,400
1336 Pet Sites Road from Larry D. Leslie and Gayle K. Leslie to Roger Johnson and Jennifer Michelle Johnson $465,000
161 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Vicki H. Watts $274,608
29045
296 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Barbara Ann Wallace and Veronica Denise Wallace $219,693
607 Silver Spoon Lane from Timothy Prett Garrett to Brandon M. Cook and Ashley K. Cook $189,350
29061
1412 Dry Branch Road from Johnathan J. Woodham and Keira J. Woodham to Paul C. Glaze $160,000
151 Myers Creek Drive from Alicia Christine Gonzalez and Danny Noel Gonzalez to Johnathan McCampbell and Jameelah Scott $159,000
29063
2023 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Keith Angely and Heather Hair $363,717
133 Caedmons Creek Drive from Gail E. Provost to Mildred Stevenson $200,000
204 Battery Road from Mitchell Malyerck to Jenifer Barreto $128,500
29075
1824 Wash Lever Road from Edward T. Bonnette and Patti W. Bonnette to Brendan Holman and Ashley G. Holman $440,000
29201
1118 Benton St. from Corby D. Hilley and Amanda D. Hilley to Elizabeth C. Donahue $170,000
1050 Shop Road, Suite A from Mark Austin Hood to Hood Real Estate Investments, LLC $285,000
29203
1411 E. Muller Avenue from Brian L. Sutton and Jessica Price to Gustavo Gonzalez $156,500
29205
141 S. Bull St. from Gillian C. Barclay-Smith to Deanna R. Hathaway $145,662
3601 Duncan St. from Grady O. Lindler, Jr. to Dianne MacIntosh $185,000
1007 Suber St. from Robert Carey Fluitt to Toby J. Leeuw $113,715
130 S. Shandon St. from Richard P. McDonnell and Maureen C. McDonnell to David John Cochrane $240,000
2611 Monroe St. from Estate of Barbara B. Clark to Catherine Gelene Simmons and Nicholas Peter Mongell $317,000
29206
417 Alexander Circle from Frank Kenneth Noojin, III to Farzin Rashti and Laurel K. Cofell Rashti $617,500
4916 Bethel Church Road from Megan W. Ackerson and Asa O. Ackerson to Brandon W. Payne and Julie Ann Southerlin $244,000
4112 Sandwood Drive from Dabnee G. Atkinson to Martha P. Grimes and Pressley D. Sanders $160,000
29209
318 Vermillion Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Alicia Michelle House $138,400
449 E. Fair Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Candice P. Amoah-Mensah and Phantasia C. Daniels $134,900
29210
301 Skyland Drive from Kerry S. Mattos to Cherie D. Tolley and Thelma Jean Propst $175,000
31 Greenbrook Court from Brandon Wells Payne to Anissa Leslie Yvonnie Gordon $140,000
29223
5 Briarberry Road from James F. Jones and Penny L. Jones to Karland R. Pharr and Lisa C. Pharr $289,000
412 Greengate Drive from Karen E. Brown, Doreen A. Leigh and Traci Lyn Ford to Vicki Stoughton and Lee B. Stoughton $179,000
127 Springwater Drive from Linda Spring Shealy to Charles R. Miller and Jessica Miller $182,000
7720 Claudia Drive from Hye Y. Studwell and Robert G. Studwell to MYS Property, LLC $190,000
7913 Loch Lane from Richard H. Williams, III to Dametrice Mazone Eromosele $125,000
29229
111 Oak Manor Drive from Chris King a/k/a Christopher King to Lloyd Frederick Stafford, Jr. and Tocarra Scott-Stafford $129,000
763 Stoneroot Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Alexcia Davia Curtis-Lewis $187,000
56 Bluebead Court from Patrice L. Boyland f/k/a Patrice L. Johnson to Ralph F. Marquez $128,000
209 Shady Mist Drive from Pamela L. Carnes and Seth D. Carnes to LeEricka P. Strong $157,000
308 Pinnacle Ridge Drive from M&R Home Rentals, LLC to Daniel Leibman and Deborah Leibman $197,000
487 Marsh Pointe Drive from Andrew C. Faulkner and Deanna P. Faulkner to Alexander Pinckney and Sa’Nae Pinckney $242,000
107 Stamhope Court from Carl Smith a/k/a Carl M. Smith and Kendall Smith to Ty Lamonta Benson, Sr. $127,000
113 Summit Ridge Circle from Conrad Ragland to Reginal Boyd and Kimberly Boyd $150,000
102 Pineclave Circle from Latika Bali Trust to Chastity D. Legette $132,500
718 Fashion Drive from 718 Fashion, LLC to Bond Street Fund 14, LLC $2,786,000
Lexington County
29006
760 Madera Road from Evel Cabrera to Branden Bogdon $118,000
29033
196 Tufton Court from Cale C. Benner to Kevann L. Moritz and Moritz Moritz $240,000
29036
300 Turkey Beard Court from Jeffrey A. Bellcase and Kelsey R. Bellcase to Horace L. Williams and Tina J. Williams $151,500
126 Azur Avenue from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Candice M. Donaldson $264,730
852 Misty Harbor Road from Clementena S. Garvin a/k/a Clementena Garvin to Thomas Keith Wilson $110,000
245 Lakewood Drive from Elsbeth Renne to Paul C. Hutto and Brennen F. Hutto $295,000
137 Lost Lure Lane from Jason Schmick and Laura Catherine Garner to Matthew M. Whitaker and Rachael A. Whitaker $315,523
602 Marvin Gardens Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to David J. Isenbarger and Dedra F. Isenbarger $204,900
29053
220 Casa Dell Road from Glenn W. Purvis, Jr. to Dana Gantt, Jr. $102,000
138 Woodcote Drive from Joshua A. Stewart to Shakela N. Morgan and Desmond Palmer $125,000
29054
2316 Priceville Road from Victoria M. Johnson n/k/a Victoria Haile to Thomas Ray Merchant, III $135,000
2902 Highway 378 from James C. Plunkett and Regina Plunkett to Carrie M. Wells and Ron E. Brown $365,000
29070
103 Switch Grass Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Geoffrey M. Allshouse and Sarah E. Allshouse $187,419
5233 Augusta Highway from Claude M. Gantt Trust and Kathleen T. Gantt Trust to Ricardo Cruz and Umir Arango-Cruz $351,000
29072
117 Fox Chase from Richard P. Jackson, II and Melanie R. Jackson to Alicia Danee Cohen $173,900
231 Rollingwood Drive from Roselyne O. Thomas to Amanda Chue Collins $173,500
107 Saks Avenue from James Zurbey to Vinh Trung Nguyen and Bichlien Thi Bui $262,500
36 Crescent Moon Court from Brittany Susan Mocase n/k/a Brittany Mocase Luskin to Deborah Y. Stender $118,000
405 Gibson Forest Drive from Janice W. Ledford to Amit Bhausaheb Balid and Arundhati Amit Balid $135,000
429 Flagstone Court from Steve W. Prost to Julie Segroves Metze $269,000
530 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Tyler J. Luskin and Brittany M. Luskin $234,570
112 Hill Lake Drive from Celso Bolet and Ligia L. Bolet to Theodore F. Funk and Michelle R. Funk $285,000
415 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Benjamin D. Batson and Alexandra Batson $151,880
674 Blue Ledge Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Schwann T. Hopkins $225,817
305 Calks Ferry Road from Judy S. Shealy, Wanda S. Amick, Tara Lee S. Teague, James Ralph Smith, III, Jason A. Smith and Ashley H. Smith to Calks Ferry, LLC $300,000
321 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to John P. Taylor and Jamie Taylor $277,384
344 Turners Court from Brian K. Peed and Megan B. Peed to Jason Peterson and Shauna Peterson $499,900
112 Bluebill Court from Thomas L. Sponseller, Jr. to Michael Richard Dominick $177,000
181 Sandlapper Way, Unit 12A from Thomas A. Huffman, Jr. and Elizabeth C. Huffman to Peter T. Ioveno and Yvonne A. Ioveno $222,000
136 Island View Court from Phillip W. Segui, Sr. and Evelyn K. Segui to William A. Lanyi $675,000
221 Ashmore Lane from Chunrong Song and Xun Zeng to Tran Thao Linh Nguyen $195,000
118 Tintagel Court from Martin G. Wilson and Terri Jo P. Wilson to Jesse E. Waldrip and Holly H. Waldrip $363,550
418 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to David P. Tindal and Kim G. Tindal $490,290
406 Hideaway Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Marsha Lynn Kelso and Brian Dennis Kelso $388,883
228 Autumn Stroll Court from Casey A. Derrick to Andrew J. Gordon and Sarah C. Hiott $164,000
29073
176 White Cedar Way from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Sarah L. Allen $163,500
240 Double Eagle Circle from Eugene C. Bragg, III to Micah Heath Tucker $130,000
332 Colony Lakes Drive from Amy Hulion to Mary C. Hooker and Bryor Justin Hooker $127,000
217 Loskin Lane from Charles N. Enlow and Amanda C. Young to Laura Lee Hutchins Benjamin $173,000
115 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Timothy M. Hoover and Barbara A. Hoover $203,000
222 Crassula Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Meghan Elizabeth Sox $147,000
29169
1312 Hummingbird Drive from C. Patrick Chambers to Tonya Creamer $180,000
120 Darby Way from Karen M. Winterkorn Revocable Trust to William B. Myers, Jr. $138,500
29170
102 Ashley Brooke Court from Danny E. Brown and Brenda G. Brown to Lauren Rish $154,000
244 Lake Frances Drive from Daniel M. Probus and Amanda D. Probus to Leah A. Solomon $264,000
341 Peamar Circle from Christopher Austin Stinecipher to Bernard A. McPherson and Jenny R. McPherson $185,000
29212
535 Rapids Road from John G. Young, Carolyn A. Young, Faith Nicole Young and Michael Frederic Young to Ariel M. Amsden $127,900
501 White Falls Drive from Newton A. Walker and Jayne R. Walker to Johnathan J. Woodham and Keira J. Woodham $184,900
208 Langsdale Road from Robert J. Keough and Debra L. Keough to Connie Hollis and Jesse Hollis $334,000
116 Shorewood Way from Michael W. Calamas and Catherine A. Calamas to Ronald Eric Brown and Ashley Norton Brown $335,000
137 Cannon Dale Road from Vernon Austin Summers, III and Laurel Ashley Hayes n/k/a Laurel Hayes Summers to Rachel L. Price $147,400
Kershaw County
29009
108 Walton St. from Cooper L. Segars and Barbara R. Segars to Daniel Ray Tibbs and Diana Elizabeth Tibbs $229,000
29020
58 Edinburgh Castle Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bettye Lawhorn Spencer and Sean Dirk Spencer $179,889
1537 Wild Turkey Road from Norman C. Davis and Deborah F. Davis to Raymond G. Garcia and Nichola Kirsty Garcia $408,000
324 Rapid Run Road from Bock Construction, Inc. to Daniel J. Gardner and Mary Gardner $224,800
29045
1208 Cherokee Boulevard from Avery Goff, Betty G. Stockman, Lucille G. Smith and Juanita G. Hoglen Michael Layne Brown and Donna Irene Brown $185,000
29074
3844 John G. Richards Road from Jacob Smith and Luke Smith to Donna Sunshine Smith Revocable Trust $125,000
29078
18 Arlington Drive from Horizons Homes, LLC to Zane Ferris and Lisa Ferris $172,000
382 Woodland Circle from Betty Ann Cymansky to Keven W. Newsome and DeAnna Denise Newsome $142,000
1296 Horsehead Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Harvey James Oblander, III and Renee Nicole Oblander $216,000
1270 Ancrum Ferry Road from Edward L. Sorrow and Lindsey Sorrow to Jeffrey Davis Fitch and Jennifer Dawn Fitch $156,900
29130
1902 Lake Road from J. Carlisle Shirer to Andrew Kendrid Johnson and Joel K. Johnson $244,900
