Business

Home on Lake Murray in Lexington sells for $675,000

By Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 20, 2017 09:56 AM

Richland County

29016

404 Royal Links Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Matthew Demons and Samantha Demons $214,900

11043 Farrow Road from Michael Morrison to Mag Investment Group, LLC $110,000

953 Langford Road from Donald U. Buck and Kathleen B. Louthian to Tammy Pope $180,000

29036

233 Jackstay Court from Robert V. Smith and Lucinda W. Smith to Caroline E. Kennerly $147,800

11863 Broad River Road from James P. Luther and Montine W. Luther to Roy Dean Young $259,000

4 Clay Court from Thad Sulkowski and Kyra Sulkowski to Tyler A. Tucker and Heather S. Tucker $383,400

1336 Pet Sites Road from Larry D. Leslie and Gayle K. Leslie to Roger Johnson and Jennifer Michelle Johnson $465,000

161 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Vicki H. Watts $274,608

29045

296 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Barbara Ann Wallace and Veronica Denise Wallace $219,693

607 Silver Spoon Lane from Timothy Prett Garrett to Brandon M. Cook and Ashley K. Cook $189,350

29061

1412 Dry Branch Road from Johnathan J. Woodham and Keira J. Woodham to Paul C. Glaze $160,000

151 Myers Creek Drive from Alicia Christine Gonzalez and Danny Noel Gonzalez to Johnathan McCampbell and Jameelah Scott $159,000

29063

2023 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Keith Angely and Heather Hair $363,717

133 Caedmons Creek Drive from Gail E. Provost to Mildred Stevenson $200,000

204 Battery Road from Mitchell Malyerck to Jenifer Barreto $128,500

29075

1824 Wash Lever Road from Edward T. Bonnette and Patti W. Bonnette to Brendan Holman and Ashley G. Holman $440,000

29201

1118 Benton St. from Corby D. Hilley and Amanda D. Hilley to Elizabeth C. Donahue $170,000

1050 Shop Road, Suite A from Mark Austin Hood to Hood Real Estate Investments, LLC $285,000

29203

1411 E. Muller Avenue from Brian L. Sutton and Jessica Price to Gustavo Gonzalez $156,500

29205

141 S. Bull St. from Gillian C. Barclay-Smith to Deanna R. Hathaway $145,662

3601 Duncan St. from Grady O. Lindler, Jr. to Dianne MacIntosh $185,000

1007 Suber St. from Robert Carey Fluitt to Toby J. Leeuw $113,715

130 S. Shandon St. from Richard P. McDonnell and Maureen C. McDonnell to David John Cochrane $240,000

2611 Monroe St. from Estate of Barbara B. Clark to Catherine Gelene Simmons and Nicholas Peter Mongell $317,000

29206

417 Alexander Circle from Frank Kenneth Noojin, III to Farzin Rashti and Laurel K. Cofell Rashti $617,500

4916 Bethel Church Road from Megan W. Ackerson and Asa O. Ackerson to Brandon W. Payne and Julie Ann Southerlin $244,000

4112 Sandwood Drive from Dabnee G. Atkinson to Martha P. Grimes and Pressley D. Sanders $160,000

29209

318 Vermillion Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Alicia Michelle House $138,400

449 E. Fair Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Candice P. Amoah-Mensah and Phantasia C. Daniels $134,900

29210

301 Skyland Drive from Kerry S. Mattos to Cherie D. Tolley and Thelma Jean Propst $175,000

31 Greenbrook Court from Brandon Wells Payne to Anissa Leslie Yvonnie Gordon $140,000

29223

5 Briarberry Road from James F. Jones and Penny L. Jones to Karland R. Pharr and Lisa C. Pharr $289,000

412 Greengate Drive from Karen E. Brown, Doreen A. Leigh and Traci Lyn Ford to Vicki Stoughton and Lee B. Stoughton $179,000

127 Springwater Drive from Linda Spring Shealy to Charles R. Miller and Jessica Miller $182,000

7720 Claudia Drive from Hye Y. Studwell and Robert G. Studwell to MYS Property, LLC $190,000

7913 Loch Lane from Richard H. Williams, III to Dametrice Mazone Eromosele $125,000

29229

111 Oak Manor Drive from Chris King a/k/a Christopher King to Lloyd Frederick Stafford, Jr. and Tocarra Scott-Stafford $129,000

763 Stoneroot Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Alexcia Davia Curtis-Lewis $187,000

56 Bluebead Court from Patrice L. Boyland f/k/a Patrice L. Johnson to Ralph F. Marquez $128,000

209 Shady Mist Drive from Pamela L. Carnes and Seth D. Carnes to LeEricka P. Strong $157,000

308 Pinnacle Ridge Drive from M&R Home Rentals, LLC to Daniel Leibman and Deborah Leibman $197,000

487 Marsh Pointe Drive from Andrew C. Faulkner and Deanna P. Faulkner to Alexander Pinckney and Sa’Nae Pinckney $242,000

107 Stamhope Court from Carl Smith a/k/a Carl M. Smith and Kendall Smith to Ty Lamonta Benson, Sr. $127,000

113 Summit Ridge Circle from Conrad Ragland to Reginal Boyd and Kimberly Boyd $150,000

102 Pineclave Circle from Latika Bali Trust to Chastity D. Legette $132,500

718 Fashion Drive from 718 Fashion, LLC to Bond Street Fund 14, LLC $2,786,000

Lexington County

29006

760 Madera Road from Evel Cabrera to Branden Bogdon $118,000

29033

196 Tufton Court from Cale C. Benner to Kevann L. Moritz and Moritz Moritz $240,000

29036

300 Turkey Beard Court from Jeffrey A. Bellcase and Kelsey R. Bellcase to Horace L. Williams and Tina J. Williams $151,500

126 Azur Avenue from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Candice M. Donaldson $264,730

852 Misty Harbor Road from Clementena S. Garvin a/k/a Clementena Garvin to Thomas Keith Wilson $110,000

245 Lakewood Drive from Elsbeth Renne to Paul C. Hutto and Brennen F. Hutto $295,000

137 Lost Lure Lane from Jason Schmick and Laura Catherine Garner to Matthew M. Whitaker and Rachael A. Whitaker $315,523

602 Marvin Gardens Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to David J. Isenbarger and Dedra F. Isenbarger $204,900

29053

220 Casa Dell Road from Glenn W. Purvis, Jr. to Dana Gantt, Jr. $102,000

138 Woodcote Drive from Joshua A. Stewart to Shakela N. Morgan and Desmond Palmer $125,000

29054

2316 Priceville Road from Victoria M. Johnson n/k/a Victoria Haile to Thomas Ray Merchant, III $135,000

2902 Highway 378 from James C. Plunkett and Regina Plunkett to Carrie M. Wells and Ron E. Brown $365,000

29070

103 Switch Grass Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Geoffrey M. Allshouse and Sarah E. Allshouse $187,419

5233 Augusta Highway from Claude M. Gantt Trust and Kathleen T. Gantt Trust to Ricardo Cruz and Umir Arango-Cruz $351,000

29072

117 Fox Chase from Richard P. Jackson, II and Melanie R. Jackson to Alicia Danee Cohen $173,900

231 Rollingwood Drive from Roselyne O. Thomas to Amanda Chue Collins $173,500

107 Saks Avenue from James Zurbey to Vinh Trung Nguyen and Bichlien Thi Bui $262,500

36 Crescent Moon Court from Brittany Susan Mocase n/k/a Brittany Mocase Luskin to Deborah Y. Stender $118,000

405 Gibson Forest Drive from Janice W. Ledford to Amit Bhausaheb Balid and Arundhati Amit Balid $135,000

429 Flagstone Court from Steve W. Prost to Julie Segroves Metze $269,000

530 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Tyler J. Luskin and Brittany M. Luskin $234,570

112 Hill Lake Drive from Celso Bolet and Ligia L. Bolet to Theodore F. Funk and Michelle R. Funk $285,000

415 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Benjamin D. Batson and Alexandra Batson $151,880

674 Blue Ledge Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Schwann T. Hopkins $225,817

305 Calks Ferry Road from Judy S. Shealy, Wanda S. Amick, Tara Lee S. Teague, James Ralph Smith, III, Jason A. Smith and Ashley H. Smith to Calks Ferry, LLC $300,000

321 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to John P. Taylor and Jamie Taylor $277,384

344 Turners Court from Brian K. Peed and Megan B. Peed to Jason Peterson and Shauna Peterson $499,900

112 Bluebill Court from Thomas L. Sponseller, Jr. to Michael Richard Dominick $177,000

181 Sandlapper Way, Unit 12A from Thomas A. Huffman, Jr. and Elizabeth C. Huffman to Peter T. Ioveno and Yvonne A. Ioveno $222,000

136 Island View Court from Phillip W. Segui, Sr. and Evelyn K. Segui to William A. Lanyi $675,000

221 Ashmore Lane from Chunrong Song and Xun Zeng to Tran Thao Linh Nguyen $195,000

118 Tintagel Court from Martin G. Wilson and Terri Jo P. Wilson to Jesse E. Waldrip and Holly H. Waldrip $363,550

418 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to David P. Tindal and Kim G. Tindal $490,290

406 Hideaway Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Marsha Lynn Kelso and Brian Dennis Kelso $388,883

228 Autumn Stroll Court from Casey A. Derrick to Andrew J. Gordon and Sarah C. Hiott $164,000

29073

176 White Cedar Way from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Sarah L. Allen $163,500

240 Double Eagle Circle from Eugene C. Bragg, III to Micah Heath Tucker $130,000

332 Colony Lakes Drive from Amy Hulion to Mary C. Hooker and Bryor Justin Hooker $127,000

217 Loskin Lane from Charles N. Enlow and Amanda C. Young to Laura Lee Hutchins Benjamin $173,000

115 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Timothy M. Hoover and Barbara A. Hoover $203,000

222 Crassula Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Meghan Elizabeth Sox $147,000

29169

1312 Hummingbird Drive from C. Patrick Chambers to Tonya Creamer $180,000

120 Darby Way from Karen M. Winterkorn Revocable Trust to William B. Myers, Jr. $138,500

29170

102 Ashley Brooke Court from Danny E. Brown and Brenda G. Brown to Lauren Rish $154,000

244 Lake Frances Drive from Daniel M. Probus and Amanda D. Probus to Leah A. Solomon $264,000

341 Peamar Circle from Christopher Austin Stinecipher to Bernard A. McPherson and Jenny R. McPherson $185,000

29212

535 Rapids Road from John G. Young, Carolyn A. Young, Faith Nicole Young and Michael Frederic Young to Ariel M. Amsden $127,900

501 White Falls Drive from Newton A. Walker and Jayne R. Walker to Johnathan J. Woodham and Keira J. Woodham $184,900

208 Langsdale Road from Robert J. Keough and Debra L. Keough to Connie Hollis and Jesse Hollis $334,000

116 Shorewood Way from Michael W. Calamas and Catherine A. Calamas to Ronald Eric Brown and Ashley Norton Brown $335,000

137 Cannon Dale Road from Vernon Austin Summers, III and Laurel Ashley Hayes n/k/a Laurel Hayes Summers to Rachel L. Price $147,400

Kershaw County

29009

108 Walton St. from Cooper L. Segars and Barbara R. Segars to Daniel Ray Tibbs and Diana Elizabeth Tibbs $229,000

29020

58 Edinburgh Castle Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bettye Lawhorn Spencer and Sean Dirk Spencer $179,889

1537 Wild Turkey Road from Norman C. Davis and Deborah F. Davis to Raymond G. Garcia and Nichola Kirsty Garcia $408,000

324 Rapid Run Road from Bock Construction, Inc. to Daniel J. Gardner and Mary Gardner $224,800

29045

1208 Cherokee Boulevard from Avery Goff, Betty G. Stockman, Lucille G. Smith and Juanita G. Hoglen Michael Layne Brown and Donna Irene Brown $185,000

29074

3844 John G. Richards Road from Jacob Smith and Luke Smith to Donna Sunshine Smith Revocable Trust $125,000

29078

18 Arlington Drive from Horizons Homes, LLC to Zane Ferris and Lisa Ferris $172,000

382 Woodland Circle from Betty Ann Cymansky to Keven W. Newsome and DeAnna Denise Newsome $142,000

1296 Horsehead Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Harvey James Oblander, III and Renee Nicole Oblander $216,000

1270 Ancrum Ferry Road from Edward L. Sorrow and Lindsey Sorrow to Jeffrey Davis Fitch and Jennifer Dawn Fitch $156,900

29130

1902 Lake Road from J. Carlisle Shirer to Andrew Kendrid Johnson and Joel K. Johnson $244,900

