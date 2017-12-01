A 2-bed, 1.5 bath condo in Senate Plaza, near the University of South Carolina in downtown Columbia, sold for $111,900
A 2-bed, 1.5 bath condo in Senate Plaza, near the University of South Carolina in downtown Columbia, sold for $111,900 Google Maps
A 2-bed, 1.5 bath condo in Senate Plaza, near the University of South Carolina in downtown Columbia, sold for $111,900 Google Maps

Business

Condo in downtown Columbia, near university, sells for $111,900

By Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

December 01, 2017 10:26 AM

Richland County

29016

84 Wading Loop Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shead Mills Jr. $355,339

2 Coleman Ridge Court from John B. Ryan, II and Shannon Ryan to John A. Miller and Michele L. Miller $295,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

221 McLean Road from Beverly H. Knight to First Flight Properties, LLC $184,096

262 Charter Oak Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Matthew Tufaro and Krystin Tufaro $220,180

31 Blackhawk Court from Louis O. Dichello Jr. and Lori M. Dichello to Gilbert M. Brock and Mary Brock $290,000

1028 Blythewood Road from Benjamin D. Agley and Louise A. Agley to Phillip George Johnson and Helen Louise Johnson $147,500

29036

322 Boulters Lock Road from Roger E. Mays to Kimberly Lee Gary $138,000

713 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Whitney Sara Brock and Kevin James Egan $195,853

212 Eagle Point Dr. from Chad A. Kurtz and Tonya A. Kurtz to Jacob Corbett $119,000

428 Maria Posada Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ryan S. Diffenderfer and Mary T. Diffenderfer $271,436

313 Anchor Bend Dr. from George J. Wynn Jr. and Amanda K. Wynn to Jason Shoe and Nichole Shoe $455,000

61 Wynterhall Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William C. Southern, Jr. and Catherine B. Southern $329,000

556 Eagles Rest Dr. from Carey McIlwaine Read, Jr. to Tom H. Tang and Xiaomei Zhang $223,000

559 Foxstone Dr. from Wessley Newton to David Thachik and Kelsey McNary $146,000

29045

373 Hay Hill Court from Lenora S. Smith to James F. Lee and Stacy S. Lee $225,000

219 Plantation Pointe from Emily Nicole Murphy to Torijano Patterson $175,000

222 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher Freeman $269,901

276 Liberty Ridge Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Trouy M. Rolli and Rachel N. Hansford $161,932

29061

109 Healing Springs Road from Karen Hatfield Uzzell now known as Betty Karen Uzzell to Anthony Brown and Sharon Brown $210,000

29063

1 Ramsbury Court from Kenneth R. Colton and Laura A. Colton Revocable Living Trust to Julius Lafayette and Kimberly Lafayette $138,900

215 Canterwood Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Hirt and Bonnie Hirt $510,552

218 Doncaster Dr. from James Warf III and Susan Warf to Kenneth W. Johnson and Abigail E. Johnson $139,999

405 Newton Road from Caleb Garten to Dennis James Ryan and Teresa Eastin Ryan $213,662

16 Northstone Court from Michael Cody Garrett and Brittany McLean to Andrew Pajak and Samantha Bohochik $144,000

8 Bucktail Way from Perry J. Ramicone to Deborah McClellan $122,000

204 Ascot Woods Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Chavez Raymond and Nicki Raymond $470,487

29201

2216 Clark St. from Robin M. Gottlieb to Joseph Thickens and Hannah E. Thickens $158,000

1520 Senate St., Unit 115 from Michael D. Dukes and Nancy J. Dukes to Herbkersman Living Trust $111,900

29203

3521 Bellingham Road from Andrew J. Dantzler to Tara Nicole Robert and Mary A. Robert $143,000

29204

3011 Whitehall Road from Estate of Mary L. Banks to William McMillan Company, LLC $230,000

29205

2711 Superior St. from Bradley John Beattie to Eric Johnston $150,000

3411 Lanier Ave. from Joseph D. Askins and Jennifer M. Worth to Valerie L. Thompson $125,000

3101 Kershaw St. from Francis Marion Roddey III to Nicoleta Hodis $210,000

1105 Princeton St. from Jordan Capers Riley and Marjorie Katherine Riley to Caroline J. Stuckey $268,100

224 Harden St. from John Fletcher Montgomery and Sarah Michaels Montgomery to Jesse Dean Broome and Renee Ann Broome $355,900

220 S. Holly St. from Victor G. Wright to Pamela M. Kendrick $176,100

404 S. Bonham Road from Nola Huffman to Ian P. Weschler $204,500

1817 Heyward St. from Lawrence P. McGuckin and Sandra B. McGuckin to Jacqueline R. Fox $593,000

2424 Wheat St. from John F. McKenzie and Doraann Kitchin McKenzie to Brett A. Sherman and Elaine W. Chun $380,000

29206

6008 Pine Valley Road from Estate of Louis B. Gilham Jr. to Todd Wagstaff and Deborah Wagstaff $291,800

6433 Eastshore Road from Laura E. Hamilton to Derek Milan O’Bradovich $390,000

29209

6112 Rutledge Hill Road from William Branford Armstrong and Satcher B. Armstrong to Joseph A. Seiner and Megan S. Seiner $523,000

1037 Congaree Pointe Dr. from Anthony A. Gates and Dianne S. Gates to Robert A. Holmes Jr. and Lori T. Holmes $176,000

841 Veterans Road from Carolyn Harley Peake to Andre R. Webber $125,000

100 Caughman Ridge Road from Anthony J. Bassetti and Tracie R. Bassetti to Samantha Wilson $120,000

29210

188 Castle Road from Robert Craigmyle Jr. to John R. Spence and Lucy K. Spence $299,000

3641 Juneau Road from Bruce Alan Beatty Sr. and Vicki Price Beatty Revocable Living Trust to Bruce Alan Beatty, Jr. $155,000

29212

26 S. Woodburn Lane from Gregory Cesare and Amber Cesare to Michael C. Garrett and Brittany M. Garrett $236,900

29223

1611 and 1844 Horseshoe Dr. from Tim Sun and Feng Chen to Pookie Real Estate, LLC $500,000

533 Almeda Dr. from Randall J. Demers and Judy K. Demers to Kimberly McClure $101,000

96 Miles Road from Samuel N. Nagi to Robert L. Roach and Virginia L. Roach $225,000

105 Sweet Oak Dr. from Meghan E. Purves n/k/a Meghan Ciccarelli to Louise Smith $130,000

412 White Birch Circle from Marvin D. Phipps and Judith K. Phipps to Kevin Alexander $255,000

328 Remington Dr. from April Rambert and Bryan Weber to Cynthia L. Coogan $117,900

40 Running Fox Road W. from Christopher P. Haven to Shelley A. Jones and Raphael M. Jones $255,000

29229

144 Thomaston Dr. from Lisa Lynn Winne and Stacy R. Winne to Angela W. Wells $205,000

453 Wagner Trail from Earnest Lee King Jr. and Christie Marie King to Kimberly E. Jowers $216,500

281 Meadow Springs Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tabitha G. Willis $196,300

Lexington County

29033

610 Lexington Ave. from Lee Daniel Purvis to Melissa Elzabeth Wayne $115,500

111 Pecan Lane from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, doing business as Premium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to David Marshall Habbick Jr. $107,500

29036

753 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Homer L. Sargent and Sheila A. Sargent $239,859

717 Oxenbridge Court from Mark W. Mele and Christi A. Mele to Todd Alexander Smith and Mary Ellen Grimsley Smith $287,900

450 E. Boundary St. from Gerald L. Watford and Leslie Watford to ASAP Holdings Group, LLC $1,000,000

828 Indian Fork Road from Clayton W. Cannon and Tracy D. Cannon to Robert W. Jackson and Cheryl Jackson $385,000

530 Connecticut Ave. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael Brandon Pelfrey and Kelly Moore Pelfrey $207,550

418 Smallwood Dr. from Mona C. Sprouse to Eddie C. Campbell and Phyllis T. Campbell $250,000

162 Ventnor Ave. from Robert W. Wilkinson to Sandra C. Romero $169,900

29053

327 Freeman Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jackie Glover Sr. and Angela L. Glover $164,900

659 Boy Scout Road from Charles P. Waggoner and Lois A. Waggoner to Jeremy Burks and Amanda Burks $117,000

29054

1317 Misty Lane from Michael K. Whetstone and Jackie H. Whetstone to Joel D. Rodgers and Crystal M. Rodgers W/JROS $318,000

164 Rocky Meadow from Christopher B. Ashby and Rebecca L. Ashby to Denise R. Perrine $387,500

29059

228 Breezy Bay Dr. from Marigene Player Simmons to Christopher T. Folsom, Karen W. Folsom and Jared E. Williams $250,000

29063

661 N. Royal Tower Dr. from Steven M. Hoffman to Amanda E. Mills $123,000

29070

156 Summer Breeze Dr. from Frank W. Rizzo Trust Agreement and Nancy L. Rizzo Trust Agreement to Andrew Kiyfes III and Tina Kiyfes $825,000

29072

121 Brooklet Dr. from Vernon Jason Bryant and Charie Dawn Bryant to John Robert D’Amico $380,000

227 Murray Vista Circle from Kelly E. Lewis to Thomas R. Beckman and Cynthia S. Beckham $257,500

115 Greenside Dr. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Tony R. Dickey $209,900

141 Giaben Dr. from Clyda Bodie to Kelly E. Lewis $205,000

129 Cottingham Court from Thomas William Robinson to Devon E. Fudge and Joseph E. Fudge $224,500

196 Lake Murray Terrace from Daniel C. Carr and Teresa Carr to Timothy M. Horan and Karen H. Horan $720,000

107 Fairmont Court from Karen H. Horan and Timothy M. Horan to Michael E. Miles and Sharon K. Miles $429,900

117 Beltrees Dr. from Jennifer J. Todd to Robert E. Ruple Jr. and Amy Ruple $207,000

263 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Fred D. Upchurch and Martha R. Upchurch $174,521

184 Hunters Trail from Nicklaus Roberson and Brittiny Roberson to Nathan Owens $178,000

217 Tolbert St. from Sarah W. Bowers and Anthony S. Orosz to David A. Dumm and Alice Marie Dumm $225,000

202 Millhouse Lane from Mark R. Weinschreider and Tabatha S. Weinschreider to Michael Turner $284,000

512 E. Butler St. from Tracy Lynne Whitman now known as Tracy Whitman Shaw to William S. Saunders and Selma Hadziahmetovic $124,750

109 Beckhenham St. from Regions Bank doing buisiness as Regions Mortgage to Lu Liu $180,830

116 Potano Dr. from Aaron G. Kersey to Ilias Stilianidis and Melpomeni Stilianidis $155,000

204 Cottage Green Lane from Richard Hillman and Nancy Hillman to Elizabeth Van Moore $198,000

160 Sir Edwards Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Zachary L. Pollock and Regina G. Pollock $518,575

219 Letha Lane from Lorene Anderson to Richard H. Hillman and Nancy G. Hillman $228,600

202 Bonnie View Court from Joshua L. Koon and Kathryn D. Koon to Dylan L. Copeland and Victoria W. McCaw $158,800

551 Bronze Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Shane Alan Phillips and Kami Renee Phillips $289,000

111 Avensing Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Lennon De Oliveira, Sr. $215,000

405 Midway Woods Dr. from Jeremy R. Chapman and Gwen E. Chapman to Beth Goodwin Turner and Justin William Turner $649,900

333 Old Chapin Road from Daniel R. Handford and Elisa D. Handford to Jason T. Harman and Christina S. Harman $475,000

204 Wild Spring Court from Charlotte McCormick to Mona L. Ferrante $165,900

311 Clambank Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Troy M. Borgman and Amber B. Borgman $310,186

249 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ophilow Hayes $181,944

834 Whitney Lane from Pan-Yun Liu and Geok Chew Tan to James A. Harle and Helen A. Harle $150,000

214 Farmhouse Loop from Clyburn Davis and Jason A. Davis to Renee A. Hunter $129,900

29073

211 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Carlton Henry Richard $114,900

215 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Alexis N. Hoffman and Emily C. Bebbington $114,900

399 Timbermill Dr. from Lee T. Muehling to Michael Mason $147,400

208 Elberta Dr. from Michael D. Jaco and Michelle L. Jaco to Dyana L. McCracken-Dicker and James S. Dicker $164,500

296 Siddington Way from Robert S. Moberg and Wendy W. Moberg to Thomas F. Melton and Wanda S. Melton $162,000

360 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tyler R. Lied and Rebecca K. Lane $176,579

417 Cannongate Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Stephen Cagle $154,900

519 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michelle Denice Rosenthal $179,127

402 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Timothy John Wilke, II $145,724

29169

239 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Alexandra A. Gutierrez Gil $135,400

320 Autumn Mist Dr. from Dane C. Watkins and Jodi L. Watkins to Adam K. Gwinn $160,000

157 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Carson Lee Anne Meyer $155,283

29170

301 Steele Road from GT Renovations, LLC to John B. Kneece, III $211,500

305 Hallsborough Dr. from Billy Mishoe and Joseph Wayne Martin to Jennifer J. Todd $160,000

105 Pebble Creek Dr. from Robert E. Ruple Jr. and Amy L. Ruple to Gloria A. Senn $128,000

144 Graydon Court from Christine Hargrove and Bryan Hoover to Randall E. Dabbs and Leah K. Fleeman $208,000

113 Congaree Park Dr. from George H. Fann and Franki F. Roberts to DF Congaree, LLC $250,000

2862 Emanuel Church Road from Cheryl L. Dibiase to Jeremy Davenport $124,000

435 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Angel Jefferson Baldwin and Lavelton Baldwin $371,288

124 Graydon Court from Triple L Group, LLC to Kayla G. Outlaw and Dylan Outlaw $194,950

728, 750 and 756 Old Barnwell Road from Amerivision Management Company, LLP to Clark Stephen Carter $352,145

29172

494 Oak St. from Edward W. Timm Jr. to James Edward Freedman and Mary Elizabeth Leopard $165,000

3523 Charleston Highway from Curtis R. Cain to Southern Properties and Investments, LLC $143,388

29210

214 Middlesex Road from Estate of James Richard Logan also known as James R. Logan to Taylor Wickstrom and Sydney Wickstrom $154,900

504 Nottingham Road from Scott Jacoby to Christopher McPhee $184,900

1905 Berkshire Dr. from Lynda Thompson to Jennifer D. Jones and Jarvis A. Mobley $130,000

29212

1029 Nursery Ridge Lane from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Wesley Hammond and Michele Martin $133,000

7964 Irmo Dr. from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Daniel Avery Smith $295,000

109-111 Country Town Dr. from Carolyn A. Huneycutt to Thomas S. Huneycutt $115,000

217 Regency Dr. from Susan Nicole Acerra to Patricia A. Wise $115,500

296 Outrigger Lane from Kimberly A. Wooldrige and Joshua L. Woolridge to Orvel T. Ronk and Joanne M. Wrede $135,000

223 Spartan Dr. from Christopher R. Catoe and Elizabeth K. Catoe to Jonathan Cunniff $123,500

Kershaw County

29020

906 Broad St. and 901 Market St. from Jack T. Fakoury Jr. and Ashley Fakoury to Kershaw County Farmers Market $140,000

214 Doby St. from Habitat for Humanity of Kershaw County to Shanna Leonard $117,000

491 Campbell St. from Alfred M. Ehrenclou, Alice E. Poole and Jessie E. Browne to King Street of Camden, LLC $338,250

1120 Roberts St. from Cheryl W. Baker formerly known as Cheryl Anne West and Cynthia W. Williams formerly known as Cynthia Lynne Infinger James M. Rains and Lisa L. Rains $119,500

568 Southgate Dr. from James S. Richardson to Edward C. Keith and Robin M. Keith $329,900

29045

89 Lillifield Dr. from Edward E. Tate to Stephen T. Amerson and Megan C. Amerson $285,000

2552 Steven Campbell Road from Mary J. Rose to Leann Brown $152,000

21 Calabash Lane from Robin Otterbacher to Amy Knogge $150,000

1466 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Dale Robert Zila and Marcella Diane Zila $200,368

29078

1204 Fredericksburg Dr. from Jay C. Messinger and Bilsia Y. Messinger to Mark P. Watts $149,000

16 Leatherwood Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Wilfred J. Vadnais and Denise L. Benjamin $222,120

Top real estate transfers

Richland County Top Five

1817 Heyward St. 29205 from Lawrence P. McGuckin and Sandra B. McGuckin to Jacqueline R. Fox $593,000

6112 Rutledge Hill Road 29209 from William Branford Armstrong and Satcher B. Armstrong to Joseph A. Seiner and Megan S. Seiner $523,000

215 Canterwood Road 29063 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Hirt and Bonnie Hirt $510,552

1611 and 1844 Horseshoe Dr. 29223 from Tim Sun and Feng Chen to Pookie Real Estate, LLC $500,000

204 Ascot Woods Circle 29063 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Chavez Raymond and Nicki Raymond $470,487

Lexington County Top Five

450 E. Boundary St. 29036 from Gerald L. Watford and Leslie Watford to ASAP Holdings Group, LLC $1,000,000

156 Summer Breeze Dr. 29070 from Frank W. Rizzo Trust Agreement and Nancy L. Rizzo Trust Agreement to Andrew Kiyfes, III and Tina Kiyfes $825,000

196 Lake Murray Terrace 29072 from Daniel C. Carr and Teresa Carr to Timothy M. Horan and Karen H. Horan $720,000

405 Midway Woods Dr. 29072 from Jeremy R. Chapman and Gwen E. Chapman to Beth Goodwin Turner and Justin William Turner $649,900

160 Sir Edwards Road 29072 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Zachary L. Pollock and Regina G. Pollock $518,575

Kershaw County Top Three

491 Campbell St. 29020 from Alfred M. Ehrenclou, Alice E. Poole and Jessie E. Browne to King Street of Camden, LLC $338,250

568 Southgate Dr. 29020 from James S. Richardson to Edward C. Keith and Robin M. Keith $329,900

89 Lillifield Dr. 29045 from Edward E. Tate to Stephen T. Amerson and Megan C. Amerson $285,000

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

    For 60 years House of Fabrics has been in downtown Columbia, now the fabric store known statewide in the theater and dance communities has a new home

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:54

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road
Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development
What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

View More Video