Condo in downtown Columbia, near university, sells for $111,900

Richland County
29016
84 Wading Loop Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shead Mills Jr. $355,339
2 Coleman Ridge Court from John B. Ryan, II and Shannon Ryan to John A. Miller and Michele L. Miller $295,000
221 McLean Road from Beverly H. Knight to First Flight Properties, LLC $184,096
262 Charter Oak Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Matthew Tufaro and Krystin Tufaro $220,180
31 Blackhawk Court from Louis O. Dichello Jr. and Lori M. Dichello to Gilbert M. Brock and Mary Brock $290,000
1028 Blythewood Road from Benjamin D. Agley and Louise A. Agley to Phillip George Johnson and Helen Louise Johnson $147,500
29036
322 Boulters Lock Road from Roger E. Mays to Kimberly Lee Gary $138,000
713 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Whitney Sara Brock and Kevin James Egan $195,853
212 Eagle Point Dr. from Chad A. Kurtz and Tonya A. Kurtz to Jacob Corbett $119,000
428 Maria Posada Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ryan S. Diffenderfer and Mary T. Diffenderfer $271,436
313 Anchor Bend Dr. from George J. Wynn Jr. and Amanda K. Wynn to Jason Shoe and Nichole Shoe $455,000
61 Wynterhall Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William C. Southern, Jr. and Catherine B. Southern $329,000
556 Eagles Rest Dr. from Carey McIlwaine Read, Jr. to Tom H. Tang and Xiaomei Zhang $223,000
559 Foxstone Dr. from Wessley Newton to David Thachik and Kelsey McNary $146,000
29045
373 Hay Hill Court from Lenora S. Smith to James F. Lee and Stacy S. Lee $225,000
219 Plantation Pointe from Emily Nicole Murphy to Torijano Patterson $175,000
222 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher Freeman $269,901
276 Liberty Ridge Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Trouy M. Rolli and Rachel N. Hansford $161,932
29061
109 Healing Springs Road from Karen Hatfield Uzzell now known as Betty Karen Uzzell to Anthony Brown and Sharon Brown $210,000
29063
1 Ramsbury Court from Kenneth R. Colton and Laura A. Colton Revocable Living Trust to Julius Lafayette and Kimberly Lafayette $138,900
215 Canterwood Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Hirt and Bonnie Hirt $510,552
218 Doncaster Dr. from James Warf III and Susan Warf to Kenneth W. Johnson and Abigail E. Johnson $139,999
405 Newton Road from Caleb Garten to Dennis James Ryan and Teresa Eastin Ryan $213,662
16 Northstone Court from Michael Cody Garrett and Brittany McLean to Andrew Pajak and Samantha Bohochik $144,000
8 Bucktail Way from Perry J. Ramicone to Deborah McClellan $122,000
204 Ascot Woods Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Chavez Raymond and Nicki Raymond $470,487
29201
2216 Clark St. from Robin M. Gottlieb to Joseph Thickens and Hannah E. Thickens $158,000
1520 Senate St., Unit 115 from Michael D. Dukes and Nancy J. Dukes to Herbkersman Living Trust $111,900
29203
3521 Bellingham Road from Andrew J. Dantzler to Tara Nicole Robert and Mary A. Robert $143,000
29204
3011 Whitehall Road from Estate of Mary L. Banks to William McMillan Company, LLC $230,000
29205
2711 Superior St. from Bradley John Beattie to Eric Johnston $150,000
3411 Lanier Ave. from Joseph D. Askins and Jennifer M. Worth to Valerie L. Thompson $125,000
3101 Kershaw St. from Francis Marion Roddey III to Nicoleta Hodis $210,000
1105 Princeton St. from Jordan Capers Riley and Marjorie Katherine Riley to Caroline J. Stuckey $268,100
224 Harden St. from John Fletcher Montgomery and Sarah Michaels Montgomery to Jesse Dean Broome and Renee Ann Broome $355,900
220 S. Holly St. from Victor G. Wright to Pamela M. Kendrick $176,100
404 S. Bonham Road from Nola Huffman to Ian P. Weschler $204,500
1817 Heyward St. from Lawrence P. McGuckin and Sandra B. McGuckin to Jacqueline R. Fox $593,000
2424 Wheat St. from John F. McKenzie and Doraann Kitchin McKenzie to Brett A. Sherman and Elaine W. Chun $380,000
29206
6008 Pine Valley Road from Estate of Louis B. Gilham Jr. to Todd Wagstaff and Deborah Wagstaff $291,800
6433 Eastshore Road from Laura E. Hamilton to Derek Milan O’Bradovich $390,000
29209
6112 Rutledge Hill Road from William Branford Armstrong and Satcher B. Armstrong to Joseph A. Seiner and Megan S. Seiner $523,000
1037 Congaree Pointe Dr. from Anthony A. Gates and Dianne S. Gates to Robert A. Holmes Jr. and Lori T. Holmes $176,000
841 Veterans Road from Carolyn Harley Peake to Andre R. Webber $125,000
100 Caughman Ridge Road from Anthony J. Bassetti and Tracie R. Bassetti to Samantha Wilson $120,000
29210
188 Castle Road from Robert Craigmyle Jr. to John R. Spence and Lucy K. Spence $299,000
3641 Juneau Road from Bruce Alan Beatty Sr. and Vicki Price Beatty Revocable Living Trust to Bruce Alan Beatty, Jr. $155,000
29212
26 S. Woodburn Lane from Gregory Cesare and Amber Cesare to Michael C. Garrett and Brittany M. Garrett $236,900
29223
1611 and 1844 Horseshoe Dr. from Tim Sun and Feng Chen to Pookie Real Estate, LLC $500,000
533 Almeda Dr. from Randall J. Demers and Judy K. Demers to Kimberly McClure $101,000
96 Miles Road from Samuel N. Nagi to Robert L. Roach and Virginia L. Roach $225,000
105 Sweet Oak Dr. from Meghan E. Purves n/k/a Meghan Ciccarelli to Louise Smith $130,000
412 White Birch Circle from Marvin D. Phipps and Judith K. Phipps to Kevin Alexander $255,000
328 Remington Dr. from April Rambert and Bryan Weber to Cynthia L. Coogan $117,900
40 Running Fox Road W. from Christopher P. Haven to Shelley A. Jones and Raphael M. Jones $255,000
29229
144 Thomaston Dr. from Lisa Lynn Winne and Stacy R. Winne to Angela W. Wells $205,000
453 Wagner Trail from Earnest Lee King Jr. and Christie Marie King to Kimberly E. Jowers $216,500
281 Meadow Springs Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tabitha G. Willis $196,300
Lexington County
29033
610 Lexington Ave. from Lee Daniel Purvis to Melissa Elzabeth Wayne $115,500
111 Pecan Lane from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, doing business as Premium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to David Marshall Habbick Jr. $107,500
29036
753 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Homer L. Sargent and Sheila A. Sargent $239,859
717 Oxenbridge Court from Mark W. Mele and Christi A. Mele to Todd Alexander Smith and Mary Ellen Grimsley Smith $287,900
450 E. Boundary St. from Gerald L. Watford and Leslie Watford to ASAP Holdings Group, LLC $1,000,000
828 Indian Fork Road from Clayton W. Cannon and Tracy D. Cannon to Robert W. Jackson and Cheryl Jackson $385,000
530 Connecticut Ave. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael Brandon Pelfrey and Kelly Moore Pelfrey $207,550
418 Smallwood Dr. from Mona C. Sprouse to Eddie C. Campbell and Phyllis T. Campbell $250,000
162 Ventnor Ave. from Robert W. Wilkinson to Sandra C. Romero $169,900
29053
327 Freeman Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jackie Glover Sr. and Angela L. Glover $164,900
659 Boy Scout Road from Charles P. Waggoner and Lois A. Waggoner to Jeremy Burks and Amanda Burks $117,000
29054
1317 Misty Lane from Michael K. Whetstone and Jackie H. Whetstone to Joel D. Rodgers and Crystal M. Rodgers W/JROS $318,000
164 Rocky Meadow from Christopher B. Ashby and Rebecca L. Ashby to Denise R. Perrine $387,500
29059
228 Breezy Bay Dr. from Marigene Player Simmons to Christopher T. Folsom, Karen W. Folsom and Jared E. Williams $250,000
29063
661 N. Royal Tower Dr. from Steven M. Hoffman to Amanda E. Mills $123,000
29070
156 Summer Breeze Dr. from Frank W. Rizzo Trust Agreement and Nancy L. Rizzo Trust Agreement to Andrew Kiyfes III and Tina Kiyfes $825,000
29072
121 Brooklet Dr. from Vernon Jason Bryant and Charie Dawn Bryant to John Robert D’Amico $380,000
227 Murray Vista Circle from Kelly E. Lewis to Thomas R. Beckman and Cynthia S. Beckham $257,500
115 Greenside Dr. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Tony R. Dickey $209,900
141 Giaben Dr. from Clyda Bodie to Kelly E. Lewis $205,000
129 Cottingham Court from Thomas William Robinson to Devon E. Fudge and Joseph E. Fudge $224,500
196 Lake Murray Terrace from Daniel C. Carr and Teresa Carr to Timothy M. Horan and Karen H. Horan $720,000
107 Fairmont Court from Karen H. Horan and Timothy M. Horan to Michael E. Miles and Sharon K. Miles $429,900
117 Beltrees Dr. from Jennifer J. Todd to Robert E. Ruple Jr. and Amy Ruple $207,000
263 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Fred D. Upchurch and Martha R. Upchurch $174,521
184 Hunters Trail from Nicklaus Roberson and Brittiny Roberson to Nathan Owens $178,000
217 Tolbert St. from Sarah W. Bowers and Anthony S. Orosz to David A. Dumm and Alice Marie Dumm $225,000
202 Millhouse Lane from Mark R. Weinschreider and Tabatha S. Weinschreider to Michael Turner $284,000
512 E. Butler St. from Tracy Lynne Whitman now known as Tracy Whitman Shaw to William S. Saunders and Selma Hadziahmetovic $124,750
109 Beckhenham St. from Regions Bank doing buisiness as Regions Mortgage to Lu Liu $180,830
116 Potano Dr. from Aaron G. Kersey to Ilias Stilianidis and Melpomeni Stilianidis $155,000
204 Cottage Green Lane from Richard Hillman and Nancy Hillman to Elizabeth Van Moore $198,000
160 Sir Edwards Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Zachary L. Pollock and Regina G. Pollock $518,575
219 Letha Lane from Lorene Anderson to Richard H. Hillman and Nancy G. Hillman $228,600
202 Bonnie View Court from Joshua L. Koon and Kathryn D. Koon to Dylan L. Copeland and Victoria W. McCaw $158,800
551 Bronze Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Shane Alan Phillips and Kami Renee Phillips $289,000
111 Avensing Dr. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Lennon De Oliveira, Sr. $215,000
405 Midway Woods Dr. from Jeremy R. Chapman and Gwen E. Chapman to Beth Goodwin Turner and Justin William Turner $649,900
333 Old Chapin Road from Daniel R. Handford and Elisa D. Handford to Jason T. Harman and Christina S. Harman $475,000
204 Wild Spring Court from Charlotte McCormick to Mona L. Ferrante $165,900
311 Clambank Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Troy M. Borgman and Amber B. Borgman $310,186
249 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ophilow Hayes $181,944
834 Whitney Lane from Pan-Yun Liu and Geok Chew Tan to James A. Harle and Helen A. Harle $150,000
214 Farmhouse Loop from Clyburn Davis and Jason A. Davis to Renee A. Hunter $129,900
29073
211 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Carlton Henry Richard $114,900
215 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Alexis N. Hoffman and Emily C. Bebbington $114,900
399 Timbermill Dr. from Lee T. Muehling to Michael Mason $147,400
208 Elberta Dr. from Michael D. Jaco and Michelle L. Jaco to Dyana L. McCracken-Dicker and James S. Dicker $164,500
296 Siddington Way from Robert S. Moberg and Wendy W. Moberg to Thomas F. Melton and Wanda S. Melton $162,000
360 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tyler R. Lied and Rebecca K. Lane $176,579
417 Cannongate Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Stephen Cagle $154,900
519 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michelle Denice Rosenthal $179,127
402 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Timothy John Wilke, II $145,724
29169
239 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Alexandra A. Gutierrez Gil $135,400
320 Autumn Mist Dr. from Dane C. Watkins and Jodi L. Watkins to Adam K. Gwinn $160,000
157 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Carson Lee Anne Meyer $155,283
29170
301 Steele Road from GT Renovations, LLC to John B. Kneece, III $211,500
305 Hallsborough Dr. from Billy Mishoe and Joseph Wayne Martin to Jennifer J. Todd $160,000
105 Pebble Creek Dr. from Robert E. Ruple Jr. and Amy L. Ruple to Gloria A. Senn $128,000
144 Graydon Court from Christine Hargrove and Bryan Hoover to Randall E. Dabbs and Leah K. Fleeman $208,000
113 Congaree Park Dr. from George H. Fann and Franki F. Roberts to DF Congaree, LLC $250,000
2862 Emanuel Church Road from Cheryl L. Dibiase to Jeremy Davenport $124,000
435 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Angel Jefferson Baldwin and Lavelton Baldwin $371,288
124 Graydon Court from Triple L Group, LLC to Kayla G. Outlaw and Dylan Outlaw $194,950
728, 750 and 756 Old Barnwell Road from Amerivision Management Company, LLP to Clark Stephen Carter $352,145
29172
494 Oak St. from Edward W. Timm Jr. to James Edward Freedman and Mary Elizabeth Leopard $165,000
3523 Charleston Highway from Curtis R. Cain to Southern Properties and Investments, LLC $143,388
29210
214 Middlesex Road from Estate of James Richard Logan also known as James R. Logan to Taylor Wickstrom and Sydney Wickstrom $154,900
504 Nottingham Road from Scott Jacoby to Christopher McPhee $184,900
1905 Berkshire Dr. from Lynda Thompson to Jennifer D. Jones and Jarvis A. Mobley $130,000
29212
1029 Nursery Ridge Lane from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Wesley Hammond and Michele Martin $133,000
7964 Irmo Dr. from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Daniel Avery Smith $295,000
109-111 Country Town Dr. from Carolyn A. Huneycutt to Thomas S. Huneycutt $115,000
217 Regency Dr. from Susan Nicole Acerra to Patricia A. Wise $115,500
296 Outrigger Lane from Kimberly A. Wooldrige and Joshua L. Woolridge to Orvel T. Ronk and Joanne M. Wrede $135,000
223 Spartan Dr. from Christopher R. Catoe and Elizabeth K. Catoe to Jonathan Cunniff $123,500
Kershaw County
29020
906 Broad St. and 901 Market St. from Jack T. Fakoury Jr. and Ashley Fakoury to Kershaw County Farmers Market $140,000
214 Doby St. from Habitat for Humanity of Kershaw County to Shanna Leonard $117,000
491 Campbell St. from Alfred M. Ehrenclou, Alice E. Poole and Jessie E. Browne to King Street of Camden, LLC $338,250
1120 Roberts St. from Cheryl W. Baker formerly known as Cheryl Anne West and Cynthia W. Williams formerly known as Cynthia Lynne Infinger James M. Rains and Lisa L. Rains $119,500
568 Southgate Dr. from James S. Richardson to Edward C. Keith and Robin M. Keith $329,900
29045
89 Lillifield Dr. from Edward E. Tate to Stephen T. Amerson and Megan C. Amerson $285,000
2552 Steven Campbell Road from Mary J. Rose to Leann Brown $152,000
21 Calabash Lane from Robin Otterbacher to Amy Knogge $150,000
1466 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Dale Robert Zila and Marcella Diane Zila $200,368
29078
1204 Fredericksburg Dr. from Jay C. Messinger and Bilsia Y. Messinger to Mark P. Watts $149,000
16 Leatherwood Dr. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Wilfred J. Vadnais and Denise L. Benjamin $222,120
