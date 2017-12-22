Business

Columbia penthouse condo sells for $399,500

By Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

December 22, 2017 11:36 AM

Richland County

29016

321 Plantation Parkway from John C. Reynolds to Carole M. Hunt $187,000

405 Bosque Circle from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Teri D. Terrapin $204,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

742 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shavonne M. Johnson $188,500

509 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Curtis Miller and Mary Elizabeth King $288,430

205 Winding Wood Circle from Thomas C. Masters and Doris D. Masters to Elizabeth Anne Huffman $295,000

439 Bowhunter Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Joshua R. Rutledge and Andrea S. Rutledge $250,950

537 Grey Hawk Lane from Judith H. Wright to Mark A. Drakeford $300,000

744 Near Creek Drive from Linton Wright and Debra Wright to Tyrone A. Sims $329,500

29036

332 Anchor Drive from Sarah G. Baldwin to Matt Hogan $427,500

158 Lakeport Drive from Stephen Clayton Wallace and Lindsey Rea Wallace to Ruth Anne Sorrel $408,000

335 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Cory J. Anfinson and Carla L. Anfinson $249,580

408 Slip Stream Lane from Walter P. Trombley and Kelly S. Trombley to Nicholas Dimov and Nicole S. Dimov $320,000

116 Woodglen Lane from Lynette DeMusis to Rodney H. Grothjan and Jill Elaine Grothjan $214,400

443 Maria Posada Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bhupinder C. Kharaud and Jasvir K. Kharaud $301,667

116 Seven Drive from Gidon Skop to Daniel A. Woods $220,000

29044

230 Old Leesburg Road E. from Daniel J. Hostetter to Robert T. Young and Lisa Young $166,000

29045

233 Sea Biscuit Lane from Michael A. Robinson and Janice Robinson to Michael J. Phason and April M. Phason $187,300

219 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Marshall Elie, Daniel M. Elie and Cynthia T. Shropshire $206,000

29061

10 Garden Court from Barry A. Reed and Christina M. Reed to Caroline N. Fleming and Carrington Donte Fleming $178,000

29063

137 Mayland Court from Tonya L. Miller to Tommy Andrew Miles, Jr. $126,000

310 Gallatin Circle from Eddie Lee Wiggs and Kelly F. Wiggs to Jeremy D. McMichael and Katrina McMichael $170,000

3530 Kennerly Road from M. Michele White and Rhonda L. Sherpy to Mitchell Malyerck and Carrie Malyerck $244,500

27 Lowescroft Circle from Toni E. Winters to Kimberly L. Simpson and Richard J. Campbell $108,500

337 Kennerly Road from Mark A. Redding and Betty S. Redding to Thomas Marvin Fort, Jr. and Valerie L. Byrd Fort $126,000

5 Elcock Circle from Cynthia P. McCartney and Williams N. McCartney to Valerie McCauley $132,000

3025 Dreher Shoals Road from Linda M. Duffie, Wanda M. Dial, Loretta M. McEntire, Ronald P. Monts and Williams J. Monts, Jr. to Salem United Methodist Church $527,500

29201

601 Main St. Apt. 321 from Patrick Joseph Mulherin to Jin Y. Tuley and Colin P. Tuley $182,000

3929 Deveruaex Road from Artifex Builders, LLC to Victoria J. Mobley and Drew C. Mobley $215,000

900 S. Stadium Road Unit N411 from Estate of Steven Hyatt to Jonathan Wood $180,000

1829 Senate St., Apt. 19-D from Simmons Accommodation, LLC to Richard K. Bogan and Shannon T. Bogan $399,500

328 Northwood St. from April L. Harris to Angela Renee Woods $160,500

29203

7732 Fairfield Road from AAA City Plumbing, Inc. to Robert N. Bruton $100,000

29204

2919 Stanton Drive from Andrew G. Shelton, Jr. and Bridget B. Shelton to Philip Andrew Lewis and Katherine Anderson Lewis $169,000

3003 Stepp Drive from James H. Skipper to Geoffrey C. Doyle $237,000

3207 Bagnal Drive from Michael Joseph Lang, III to Donald B. Hottel, Jr. $197,900

29205

818 S. Maple St. from Michael Richard Merritt and Carolyn Fern Lindler to Michael B. Adkins $129,500

906 Laurie Lane from Christopher O. Clement to Charles H. Sheppard, Jr. and Kerrie Kennedy Ezekiel $108,000

3900 Duncan St. from Grady B. Anthony to Kenneth C. Anthony, Jr. $175,000

3813 Gill St. from Kathryn E. Moler to Kevin S. Lindstrom $145,000

3917 Bright Avenue from Moore Family Trust to Barry Howard $107,000

29206

6711 Brookfield Road from Katharine S. Howell f/k/a Katharine F. Sossamon and Jonathan Howell to Brittany Cunningham $125,000

4817 Clemson Avenue from Sandra Marcengill f/k/a Sandra D. Hinson to Mary Elizabeth McCaskill and David Earl McCaskill $220,000

3428 Overcreek Road from Harry J. Ploehn and Carolyn I. Bolton to John Wesley Loftis and Ansley Elizabeth Bradley $265,000

4830 Landrum Drive from Ainsley Clark McCabe n/k/a Ainsley McCabe Hope to Matthew S. Miller and Tiffany D. Miller $430,000

4919 Furman Avenue from Sandra J. Dee Trust and Phillips Nolan Dee Trust to Ashley B. Waite and David S. Waite $327,500

5233 Lakeshore Drive from Laura Z. Owen to Elliott F. Epps and Amy R. Epps $620,000

29209

229 Garden Springs Road from Dwayne A. Sturkie a/k/a Dwane Z. Sturkie to Lizabeth Curlin $197,000

1 Otranto Lane from Estate of James J. Leventis to Steven J. Harman and Erin B. Hinson-Harmon $580,000

113 Rosebank Drive from Ryan Barnes to David Duckworth Durant and Jennifer Ann Durant $225,000

890 S. Kings Grant Drive from Donald B. Hottel, Jr. to 209 Dawson, LLC $270,000

29212

9 N. Woodburn Lane from Matthew W. Hogan and Lora Hogan to Kelli A. Lovier and Joseph D. Lovier $258,900

145 Forestview Circle from Keisha L. Mitchell to Matthew Preston Jenkins $119,000

29223

163 Greenmill Road from Melissa Weaver to Jessica M. Reevers $142,900

29229

221 Woodlands W. from Lee A. Shcolnik and Susan T. Marciano to Joshua McDill and Kelsey McDill $237,000

914 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Derrick R. Wells and Sandra H. Wells $274,900

114 Big Leaf Circle from Charles R. Bailey to Joseph V. Allen, Jr. and Rebecca L. Allen $193,000

299 Long Pointe Lane from Geza Feketekuty to David Jackson $144,900

3 Chalfont Court from William C. Clark and Deann J. Clark to Sarah M. Abshire and Demetrius A. Abshire $201,000

20 Barnley Court from Derrick R. Wells and Sandra H. Wells to Maureen K. Murdock $139,900

447 Abbeydale Way from Aljournal E. Franklin and Maria Franklin to Loletia Aron Williams a/k/a Loletia A. Williams $196,000

7 Lamplighter Court from Warren Davis to Pamela Grayer $136,000

203 Brookhollow Drive from Lee M. Maynard to Michael Jon Botting and Christi Lynn Botting $125,000

129 Acuba Court from Mark A. Davis and Elizabeth D. Davis to Shedrick A. Lewis and Denise R. O’Brien $184,000

1 Gardenhill Drive from C. Pinckeny Roberts to Matthew W. Diggins and Lisseth V. Diggins $170,000

Lexington County

29006

521 Park St. from Nancy E. Bortner and Richard A. Bortner to Greg Smith and Heather Smith $214,300

426 Padgett Road from Timothy C. Bradley and Stephanie G. Bradley to Phillip Keith Bantz and Allyson L. Bantz $142,000

329 West Columbia Avenue from James M. Head and Jacqueline Head to Mark A. Casto $152,000

29033

1817 Chadsworth Drive from Vladimir Kublashvlli to William Ford Kelley and Kathryn Osteen Kelley $122,900

29036

272 Woodthrust Road from Charles Bishop Young to Andrea K. Allen $244,000

322 Amalfi Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gordon R. Odell, Sr. and Deborah G. Odell $362,177

57 Revelstone Way from Robert Gooding and Wendy S. Gooding to Dana E. Edgar $200,000

133 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Danielle R. Barton and Michal D. Barton $384,822

300 Bent Oak Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Justin Michael Corley and Austin Rhodes Corley $282,200

121 Peregrine Court from Darlah S. Egger to Wilson Charles Lewis $130,000

239 Lakewood Drive from Eric Porzelt and Heather Porzelt to Michael A. George and Lynette A. Demusis $360,000

121 Baltic Court from William Carrion, Sr. and Patricia C. Carrion to Richard Andrew Hutto $155,000

236 Walkbridge Way from Joshua L. Morse and Elizabeth C. Morse to Paul Joseph Gilbert and Kimberly Marie Gilbert $170,000

406 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to George Donnelly and Joanne Donnelly $302,272

414 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Edward T. Easton $284,330

541 Camping Creek Road from Alexander George Markevicz and Lee Ann Markevicz to Michael C. Mouring and Ellen Mouring $491,000

209 Caro Lane from Matthew W. Whitaker to James A. Grant $204,500

422 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Darren J. Wade and Jessica L. Wade $291,903

207 Eagle Pointe Drive from Keegan R. Williams and Christopher Simmons to Jamar Johnson and Lori Johnson $166,900

313 Lighthouse Lane from Thomas L. Comose to William W. McCreary and Wendy P. McCreary $264,000

323 Osprey Lake Drive from Sibbett F. Sapp and Mary K. Sapp to Heather McCann and Andrew McCann $240,000

29054

1377 Camping Road from Frankie H. Hastings to John J. Pelinski, Sr., Teresa H. Pelinski and Mary M. Webster $363,000

29063

103 Blackstone Drive from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Robert Lee Harrison $148,000

29070

4247 Highway 378 from Richard E. Rikard and Kathy Rikard to Sally A. Machemer and Andrew J. Machemer $212,000

29072

105 Moontide Court from GMTM Solutions, LLC to Frank S. Fraterrigo and Beverly J. Fraterrigo $219,900

120 Millhouse Lane from Jeffrey E. Cain and Cynthia A. Cain to Krista Kiparisus Howell $257,900

200 Bufflehead Point from Estate of Lou B. Clark to Roland R. Craft, III and Leann M. Craft $665,000

413 Ivy Green Lane from Jeffrey D. Hoffman and Susan L. Hoffman to Ronald C. Decker and Rebecca B. Decker $179,000

333 Whispering Winds Drive from Jordan Hix and Katherine D. Hix to Christopher Kell Robinson and Jessica Ellen Crawford $152,000

207 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Richard C. Altobello and Kenna Courtney S. Altobello $305,928

224 Sturton Drive from Fred N. Hutchings and Diane E. Hutchings to Cynthia A. Forte $147,000

245 Wyndotte Court from James Bishopp and Andrea Lee Bishopp to Tracy L. Selfridge $167,500

105 Royal Creek Drive from Stacy Shull to Richard Gregory Pearson and Mary Leigh Pearson $384,000

207 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Denise G. Hudson and Todd Hudson $295,119

185 Waterstone Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Mark E. Ingram $175,000

167 Stanley Court from EE Residential Properties, LLC to Caroline E. O’Neill $130,000

444 Reedy Ribert Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Brantley D. Baldwin and Ashley Baldwin $242,545

856 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Constance A. Malpass $275,900

818 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Valencia Y. Bostic and Ernest Bostic, II $314,480

109 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Agapoula Cosmopoulos $309,000

117 Coventry Lakes Drive from Shannon A. Davis to Paul Clarence Aughtry, III Revocable Trust $148,000

101 Baywood Drive from John W. Boan to Inez P. Black $105,000

317 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Cliff B. Murphy and Leslie D. Murphy $304,590

193 Royal Oaks Lane from William Troy Murphy and Tracy D. Murphy to Timothy L. Martin and Rebecca A. Martin $373,500

403 Johnstone Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Andrew Ryan Hogan $374,900

125 Chesterton Drive from Bertone Family Trust to Michael David Nimer and Lara G. Nimer $153,000

220 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton, Inc. to James A. Roberson and Bobby F. Roberson, Jr. $268,315

350 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Daniel R. Smith $235,000

118 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Jennifer Grady and Lewis Grady $260,885

132 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Valerie Jackson - Bernard $262,990

216 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jarrett A. Nettles and Corie M. Nettles $296,350

413 Hosta Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Brian Stafford and Jessica Stafford $294,811

100 Jocassee Trace from Ou Zhao and Jing Qian to Joshua Watts and Alexis Watts $215,500

406 Butler St. from Bennie H. Powell a/k/a Bennie Herbert Powell and Lee C. Powell a/k/a Lee Corley Powell to Amy Corbett and Guy Corbett, Jr. $185,000

124 Meander Lane from Anish N. Shah and Tanvi Solanki to Shawn Buinicky and Barbara Buinicky $208,000

217 Puller Court from Deborah T. Bryant and Norrie E. Bryant to John K. Garrick and Elizabeth H. Garrick $129,609

112 Woodpark Court from Daniel M. Zukowski and Connie D. Zukowski to Daniel B. Pounds and Diana L. Pounds $117,000

144 Wigmore Lane from Thomas Jeffrey Keller and Nicole Kay Keller to Mariana L. Coleman $160,000

203 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to Amy Seidel and Ethan Seidel $295,210

151 Riggs Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Valerie Sanghi $349,900

315 S. Lake Drive from E. Earl Haynes and Loretta K. Haynes to Nucleus, LLC $175,000

657 Blue Lodge Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Giorgio Angelo Martusciello $235,227

109 Stirrup Lane from Austin F. Hall and Katherine Rate n/k/a Katherine Hall to Tyler J. Galloway and Anna E. Miller $175,000

106 Merrimac Court from Ronald A. Brasington and Jacqueline E. Brasington to Jeffrey Paul Walsh $156,000

129 Harmon Creek Court from Nicholas E. Shelly and Kristie L. Shelly to Casey R. Huffstetler and David W. Huffstetler $145,000

124 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael J. Martin and Lauren C. Martin $228,513

29073

128 New Market Drive from Barbara Woods to Ryan A. Panter and Erica E. Panter $113,000

282 Southbrook Drive from Joshua Watts to William B. Allen and Victoria E. Allen $134,000

134 Silverbell Lane from Travis Sablan Mann and Ashleigh Elizabeth Mann to Anna Ridgell Kinard $197,000

241 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Todeshia Kinley $173,000

812 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Joseph J. Flanagan and Michelle S. Flanagan $294,000

450 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kevin M. Mathis and Amanda Paradez $173,834

124 Pin Oak Court from Victor R. Casada and Teresa P. Casada to Joe Lynn Mallios $124,900

846 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Gayla Johnson and William Carl Johnson, Jr. $343,684

205 Chisholm Circle from Laura Topps to Paula Ann Rogers and Dieter John Rogers $118,600

106 Mercator Court from Heather N. Clary to Phillip Paul Dieckmann and Margaret Marie Dieckmann $110,000

145 Crickhollow Circle from Brian Keith Wilcox and Debra Lynn Wilcox to William G. Gardner $133,300

608 Solo Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Dheeraj Puppala and Bhavana Narala $318,705

408 Cannongate Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandon Tye Sharpe and Edna Maregmen Sharpe $169,900

826 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Regina Player and Mark Player, Jr. $327,913

724 Westfield Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Martha Liliana Lamus Ocampo $177,500

618 Solo Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to John I. Tucker and Christine Tucker $317,238

126 Robin Road from Glen R. Curtiss to Mark G. Curtiss $100,000

158 Courtside Drive from Alonzo Cox to Darrell G. Miller and Jennifer K. Miller $125,000

451 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Miguel E. Montes Vera and Casey Strickland Montes $163,607

481 Riglaw Circle from Kristin Riegel to Jordon Willett and Ann Willett $133,000

29123

1871 Water Tank Road from Samuel Jordan Fletcher and Caitlin A. Fletcher to Larry Brent Sossamon and Daralyn C. Sossamon $155,000

29169

1711 D Avenue from RFSA, LLC to Paula Anne Garrison Ogburn $138,600

233 Congaree Park Drive from Davinder K. Guram Living Trust and Surbjinder S. Guram Living Trust to Chinh T. Ngo $185,000

1642 B. Avenue from Julie Ann Wells to Richard Pruitt $145,000

427 Meeting St. from SC Share a/k/a South Carolina Share, Inc. to City of West Columbia $210,000

302 Hendrix St. from Valerie M. Prost n/k/a Valerie Prost Leaphart to Patricia J. Jankowski $112,000

604 12th St. from Kathy P. Byrd to SC Share $322,500

29170

491 Henslowe Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Christopher Matthiesen and Kristie Matthiesen $263,000

226 Congaree Ridge Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David R. Reid and Janet F. Reid $346,678

147 Villa Court from Sandra B. Reamer to Cullen Foster Dalton $105,000

324 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Jasmine R. Washington and Donovan Richard $163,320

192 Whispering Glen Circle from WRC Properties, LLC to Prayther R. Oxley, Jr., Katherine B. Oxley and Tracey Elaine Kelly $117,400

29172

1944 Oak Hill Road from Brandon Sherwood Lewter and Lindsay Mary Lewter to Charles B. Viohl and Melinda S. Viohl $295,000

121 Vista View Drive from Troy T. Platt and Lakyn C. Platt to Christian M. Kleiber and Kimberly M. Kleiber $203,000

155 Drayton Hall Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Cang Trung Le $161,000

29210

705 Beacon Hill Road from James P. Cooper and Ann R. Cooper to Keisha L. Mitchell $178,000

29212

566 Coldstream Drive from George C. Wise, Jr. to Wanda C. Pearson $188,900

117 Outrigger Lane from Denise Leslie to Patricia M. Stone and William J. Stone, Jr. $126,000

113 Stephenson Lane from Audrey F. Hughes and Liane Hughes Turner to Lacy M. Strom and Ashley B. Strom $244,038

775 River Road from Leslie M. Bates to Lee Everette B. Barth $192,500

437 Press Lindler Road from George P. Wolf, Jr. and Lois M. Wolf to Richard E. Brown and Claudia J. Brown $600,000

Kershaw County

29020

12 Rye Lane from John P. Schaffer and Roberta M. Schaffer to Hailey B. McKinney and Justin R. McKinney $159,000

19 Benttree Lane from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Cynthia Wells Rimpf and Anton Frank Rimpf, Jr. $147,500

412 Walnut St. from West Lane Company, L.P. to Zachary C. Hornsby $100,000

29045

10 Lacebark Lane from Madi Investments, LLC to Preston L. Reeves $130,000

81 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John Baker and Andrea Baker $187,778

29078

416A Sandwood Drive from Yovany Marquez to Alfred J. Fulmer and Erin Fulmer $138,500

1138 Spring Road from Joseph A. Hornsby and Valencia D. Hornsby f/k/a Valencia D. Radvansky f/k/a Valencia D. Chandler to Shawn P. Kelly, Jr. $174,900

55 Paces Run from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Grayson Ross Mullins $185,000

14 Redwing Drive from Amber L. Berlin to Eugene Wofford Brown and Cathleen Christmas-Brown $161,000

1854 Whiting Way from Jeffrey K. Branham to Simple Leasing, LLC $375,000

29130

1708 Holly Trail from Edward Earl Cobb, Jr. and Kelly M. Cobb to James A. Daniel and Christin R. Daniel $197,500

Top real estate transactions

Top Five Richland County

5233 Lakeshore Drive 29206 from Laura Z. Owen to Elliott F. Epps and Amy R. Epps $620,000

1 Otranto Lane 29209 from Estate of James J. Leventis to Steven J. Harman and Erin B. Hinson-Harmon $580,000

3025 Dreher Shoals Road 29063 from Linda M. Duffie, Wanda M. Dial, Loretta M. McEntire, Ronald P. Monts and Williams J. Monts, Jr. to Salem United Methodist Church $527,500

4830 Landrum Drive 29206 from Ainsley Clark McCabe n/k/a Ainsley McCabe Hope to Matthew S. Miller and Tiffany D. Miller $430,000

332 Anchor Drive 29036 from Sarah G. Baldwin to Matt Hogan $427,500

Top Five Lexington County

200 Bufflehead Point 29072 from Estate of Lou B. Clark to Roland R. Craft, III and Leann M. Craft $665,000

437 Press Lindler Road 29212 from George P. Wolf, Jr. and Lois M. Wolf to Richard E. Brown and Claudia J. Brown $600,000

541 Camping Creek Road 29036 from Alexander George Markevicz and Lee Ann Markevica to Michael C. Mouring and Ellen Mouring $491,000

133 Limestone Road 29036 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Danielle R. Barton and Michal D. Barton $384,822

105 Royal Creek Drive 29072 from Stacy Shull to Richard Gregory Pearson and Mary Leigh Pearson $384,000

Top Three Kershaw County

1854 Whiting Way 29078 from Jeffrey K. Branham to Simple Leasing, LLC $375,000

1708 Holly Trail 29130 from Edward Earl Cobb, Jr. and Kelly M. Cobb to James A. Daniel and Christin R. Daniel $197,500

81 Lillie Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John Baker and Andrea Baker $187,778

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

    For 60 years House of Fabrics has been in downtown Columbia, now the fabric store known statewide in the theater and dance communities has a new home

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:54

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road
Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development
What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

View More Video