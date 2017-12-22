Columbia penthouse condo sells for $399,500

Richland County
29016
321 Plantation Parkway from John C. Reynolds to Carole M. Hunt $187,000
405 Bosque Circle from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Teri D. Terrapin $204,000
742 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shavonne M. Johnson $188,500
509 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John Curtis Miller and Mary Elizabeth King $288,430
205 Winding Wood Circle from Thomas C. Masters and Doris D. Masters to Elizabeth Anne Huffman $295,000
439 Bowhunter Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Joshua R. Rutledge and Andrea S. Rutledge $250,950
537 Grey Hawk Lane from Judith H. Wright to Mark A. Drakeford $300,000
744 Near Creek Drive from Linton Wright and Debra Wright to Tyrone A. Sims $329,500
29036
332 Anchor Drive from Sarah G. Baldwin to Matt Hogan $427,500
158 Lakeport Drive from Stephen Clayton Wallace and Lindsey Rea Wallace to Ruth Anne Sorrel $408,000
335 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Cory J. Anfinson and Carla L. Anfinson $249,580
408 Slip Stream Lane from Walter P. Trombley and Kelly S. Trombley to Nicholas Dimov and Nicole S. Dimov $320,000
116 Woodglen Lane from Lynette DeMusis to Rodney H. Grothjan and Jill Elaine Grothjan $214,400
443 Maria Posada Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bhupinder C. Kharaud and Jasvir K. Kharaud $301,667
116 Seven Drive from Gidon Skop to Daniel A. Woods $220,000
29044
230 Old Leesburg Road E. from Daniel J. Hostetter to Robert T. Young and Lisa Young $166,000
29045
233 Sea Biscuit Lane from Michael A. Robinson and Janice Robinson to Michael J. Phason and April M. Phason $187,300
219 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Marshall Elie, Daniel M. Elie and Cynthia T. Shropshire $206,000
29061
10 Garden Court from Barry A. Reed and Christina M. Reed to Caroline N. Fleming and Carrington Donte Fleming $178,000
29063
137 Mayland Court from Tonya L. Miller to Tommy Andrew Miles, Jr. $126,000
310 Gallatin Circle from Eddie Lee Wiggs and Kelly F. Wiggs to Jeremy D. McMichael and Katrina McMichael $170,000
3530 Kennerly Road from M. Michele White and Rhonda L. Sherpy to Mitchell Malyerck and Carrie Malyerck $244,500
27 Lowescroft Circle from Toni E. Winters to Kimberly L. Simpson and Richard J. Campbell $108,500
337 Kennerly Road from Mark A. Redding and Betty S. Redding to Thomas Marvin Fort, Jr. and Valerie L. Byrd Fort $126,000
5 Elcock Circle from Cynthia P. McCartney and Williams N. McCartney to Valerie McCauley $132,000
3025 Dreher Shoals Road from Linda M. Duffie, Wanda M. Dial, Loretta M. McEntire, Ronald P. Monts and Williams J. Monts, Jr. to Salem United Methodist Church $527,500
29201
601 Main St. Apt. 321 from Patrick Joseph Mulherin to Jin Y. Tuley and Colin P. Tuley $182,000
3929 Deveruaex Road from Artifex Builders, LLC to Victoria J. Mobley and Drew C. Mobley $215,000
900 S. Stadium Road Unit N411 from Estate of Steven Hyatt to Jonathan Wood $180,000
1829 Senate St., Apt. 19-D from Simmons Accommodation, LLC to Richard K. Bogan and Shannon T. Bogan $399,500
328 Northwood St. from April L. Harris to Angela Renee Woods $160,500
29203
7732 Fairfield Road from AAA City Plumbing, Inc. to Robert N. Bruton $100,000
29204
2919 Stanton Drive from Andrew G. Shelton, Jr. and Bridget B. Shelton to Philip Andrew Lewis and Katherine Anderson Lewis $169,000
3003 Stepp Drive from James H. Skipper to Geoffrey C. Doyle $237,000
3207 Bagnal Drive from Michael Joseph Lang, III to Donald B. Hottel, Jr. $197,900
29205
818 S. Maple St. from Michael Richard Merritt and Carolyn Fern Lindler to Michael B. Adkins $129,500
906 Laurie Lane from Christopher O. Clement to Charles H. Sheppard, Jr. and Kerrie Kennedy Ezekiel $108,000
3900 Duncan St. from Grady B. Anthony to Kenneth C. Anthony, Jr. $175,000
3813 Gill St. from Kathryn E. Moler to Kevin S. Lindstrom $145,000
3917 Bright Avenue from Moore Family Trust to Barry Howard $107,000
29206
6711 Brookfield Road from Katharine S. Howell f/k/a Katharine F. Sossamon and Jonathan Howell to Brittany Cunningham $125,000
4817 Clemson Avenue from Sandra Marcengill f/k/a Sandra D. Hinson to Mary Elizabeth McCaskill and David Earl McCaskill $220,000
3428 Overcreek Road from Harry J. Ploehn and Carolyn I. Bolton to John Wesley Loftis and Ansley Elizabeth Bradley $265,000
4830 Landrum Drive from Ainsley Clark McCabe n/k/a Ainsley McCabe Hope to Matthew S. Miller and Tiffany D. Miller $430,000
4919 Furman Avenue from Sandra J. Dee Trust and Phillips Nolan Dee Trust to Ashley B. Waite and David S. Waite $327,500
5233 Lakeshore Drive from Laura Z. Owen to Elliott F. Epps and Amy R. Epps $620,000
29209
229 Garden Springs Road from Dwayne A. Sturkie a/k/a Dwane Z. Sturkie to Lizabeth Curlin $197,000
1 Otranto Lane from Estate of James J. Leventis to Steven J. Harman and Erin B. Hinson-Harmon $580,000
113 Rosebank Drive from Ryan Barnes to David Duckworth Durant and Jennifer Ann Durant $225,000
890 S. Kings Grant Drive from Donald B. Hottel, Jr. to 209 Dawson, LLC $270,000
29212
9 N. Woodburn Lane from Matthew W. Hogan and Lora Hogan to Kelli A. Lovier and Joseph D. Lovier $258,900
145 Forestview Circle from Keisha L. Mitchell to Matthew Preston Jenkins $119,000
29223
163 Greenmill Road from Melissa Weaver to Jessica M. Reevers $142,900
29229
221 Woodlands W. from Lee A. Shcolnik and Susan T. Marciano to Joshua McDill and Kelsey McDill $237,000
914 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Derrick R. Wells and Sandra H. Wells $274,900
114 Big Leaf Circle from Charles R. Bailey to Joseph V. Allen, Jr. and Rebecca L. Allen $193,000
299 Long Pointe Lane from Geza Feketekuty to David Jackson $144,900
3 Chalfont Court from William C. Clark and Deann J. Clark to Sarah M. Abshire and Demetrius A. Abshire $201,000
20 Barnley Court from Derrick R. Wells and Sandra H. Wells to Maureen K. Murdock $139,900
447 Abbeydale Way from Aljournal E. Franklin and Maria Franklin to Loletia Aron Williams a/k/a Loletia A. Williams $196,000
7 Lamplighter Court from Warren Davis to Pamela Grayer $136,000
203 Brookhollow Drive from Lee M. Maynard to Michael Jon Botting and Christi Lynn Botting $125,000
129 Acuba Court from Mark A. Davis and Elizabeth D. Davis to Shedrick A. Lewis and Denise R. O’Brien $184,000
1 Gardenhill Drive from C. Pinckeny Roberts to Matthew W. Diggins and Lisseth V. Diggins $170,000
Lexington County
29006
521 Park St. from Nancy E. Bortner and Richard A. Bortner to Greg Smith and Heather Smith $214,300
426 Padgett Road from Timothy C. Bradley and Stephanie G. Bradley to Phillip Keith Bantz and Allyson L. Bantz $142,000
329 West Columbia Avenue from James M. Head and Jacqueline Head to Mark A. Casto $152,000
29033
1817 Chadsworth Drive from Vladimir Kublashvlli to William Ford Kelley and Kathryn Osteen Kelley $122,900
29036
272 Woodthrust Road from Charles Bishop Young to Andrea K. Allen $244,000
322 Amalfi Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gordon R. Odell, Sr. and Deborah G. Odell $362,177
57 Revelstone Way from Robert Gooding and Wendy S. Gooding to Dana E. Edgar $200,000
133 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Danielle R. Barton and Michal D. Barton $384,822
300 Bent Oak Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Justin Michael Corley and Austin Rhodes Corley $282,200
121 Peregrine Court from Darlah S. Egger to Wilson Charles Lewis $130,000
239 Lakewood Drive from Eric Porzelt and Heather Porzelt to Michael A. George and Lynette A. Demusis $360,000
121 Baltic Court from William Carrion, Sr. and Patricia C. Carrion to Richard Andrew Hutto $155,000
236 Walkbridge Way from Joshua L. Morse and Elizabeth C. Morse to Paul Joseph Gilbert and Kimberly Marie Gilbert $170,000
406 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to George Donnelly and Joanne Donnelly $302,272
414 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Edward T. Easton $284,330
541 Camping Creek Road from Alexander George Markevicz and Lee Ann Markevicz to Michael C. Mouring and Ellen Mouring $491,000
209 Caro Lane from Matthew W. Whitaker to James A. Grant $204,500
422 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Darren J. Wade and Jessica L. Wade $291,903
207 Eagle Pointe Drive from Keegan R. Williams and Christopher Simmons to Jamar Johnson and Lori Johnson $166,900
313 Lighthouse Lane from Thomas L. Comose to William W. McCreary and Wendy P. McCreary $264,000
323 Osprey Lake Drive from Sibbett F. Sapp and Mary K. Sapp to Heather McCann and Andrew McCann $240,000
29054
1377 Camping Road from Frankie H. Hastings to John J. Pelinski, Sr., Teresa H. Pelinski and Mary M. Webster $363,000
29063
103 Blackstone Drive from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Robert Lee Harrison $148,000
29070
4247 Highway 378 from Richard E. Rikard and Kathy Rikard to Sally A. Machemer and Andrew J. Machemer $212,000
29072
105 Moontide Court from GMTM Solutions, LLC to Frank S. Fraterrigo and Beverly J. Fraterrigo $219,900
120 Millhouse Lane from Jeffrey E. Cain and Cynthia A. Cain to Krista Kiparisus Howell $257,900
200 Bufflehead Point from Estate of Lou B. Clark to Roland R. Craft, III and Leann M. Craft $665,000
413 Ivy Green Lane from Jeffrey D. Hoffman and Susan L. Hoffman to Ronald C. Decker and Rebecca B. Decker $179,000
333 Whispering Winds Drive from Jordan Hix and Katherine D. Hix to Christopher Kell Robinson and Jessica Ellen Crawford $152,000
207 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Richard C. Altobello and Kenna Courtney S. Altobello $305,928
224 Sturton Drive from Fred N. Hutchings and Diane E. Hutchings to Cynthia A. Forte $147,000
245 Wyndotte Court from James Bishopp and Andrea Lee Bishopp to Tracy L. Selfridge $167,500
105 Royal Creek Drive from Stacy Shull to Richard Gregory Pearson and Mary Leigh Pearson $384,000
207 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Denise G. Hudson and Todd Hudson $295,119
185 Waterstone Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Mark E. Ingram $175,000
167 Stanley Court from EE Residential Properties, LLC to Caroline E. O’Neill $130,000
444 Reedy Ribert Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Brantley D. Baldwin and Ashley Baldwin $242,545
856 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Constance A. Malpass $275,900
818 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Valencia Y. Bostic and Ernest Bostic, II $314,480
109 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Agapoula Cosmopoulos $309,000
117 Coventry Lakes Drive from Shannon A. Davis to Paul Clarence Aughtry, III Revocable Trust $148,000
101 Baywood Drive from John W. Boan to Inez P. Black $105,000
317 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Cliff B. Murphy and Leslie D. Murphy $304,590
193 Royal Oaks Lane from William Troy Murphy and Tracy D. Murphy to Timothy L. Martin and Rebecca A. Martin $373,500
403 Johnstone Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Andrew Ryan Hogan $374,900
125 Chesterton Drive from Bertone Family Trust to Michael David Nimer and Lara G. Nimer $153,000
220 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton, Inc. to James A. Roberson and Bobby F. Roberson, Jr. $268,315
350 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Daniel R. Smith $235,000
118 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Jennifer Grady and Lewis Grady $260,885
132 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Valerie Jackson - Bernard $262,990
216 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Jarrett A. Nettles and Corie M. Nettles $296,350
413 Hosta Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Brian Stafford and Jessica Stafford $294,811
100 Jocassee Trace from Ou Zhao and Jing Qian to Joshua Watts and Alexis Watts $215,500
406 Butler St. from Bennie H. Powell a/k/a Bennie Herbert Powell and Lee C. Powell a/k/a Lee Corley Powell to Amy Corbett and Guy Corbett, Jr. $185,000
124 Meander Lane from Anish N. Shah and Tanvi Solanki to Shawn Buinicky and Barbara Buinicky $208,000
217 Puller Court from Deborah T. Bryant and Norrie E. Bryant to John K. Garrick and Elizabeth H. Garrick $129,609
112 Woodpark Court from Daniel M. Zukowski and Connie D. Zukowski to Daniel B. Pounds and Diana L. Pounds $117,000
144 Wigmore Lane from Thomas Jeffrey Keller and Nicole Kay Keller to Mariana L. Coleman $160,000
203 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to Amy Seidel and Ethan Seidel $295,210
151 Riggs Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Valerie Sanghi $349,900
315 S. Lake Drive from E. Earl Haynes and Loretta K. Haynes to Nucleus, LLC $175,000
657 Blue Lodge Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Giorgio Angelo Martusciello $235,227
109 Stirrup Lane from Austin F. Hall and Katherine Rate n/k/a Katherine Hall to Tyler J. Galloway and Anna E. Miller $175,000
106 Merrimac Court from Ronald A. Brasington and Jacqueline E. Brasington to Jeffrey Paul Walsh $156,000
129 Harmon Creek Court from Nicholas E. Shelly and Kristie L. Shelly to Casey R. Huffstetler and David W. Huffstetler $145,000
124 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael J. Martin and Lauren C. Martin $228,513
29073
128 New Market Drive from Barbara Woods to Ryan A. Panter and Erica E. Panter $113,000
282 Southbrook Drive from Joshua Watts to William B. Allen and Victoria E. Allen $134,000
134 Silverbell Lane from Travis Sablan Mann and Ashleigh Elizabeth Mann to Anna Ridgell Kinard $197,000
241 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Todeshia Kinley $173,000
812 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Joseph J. Flanagan and Michelle S. Flanagan $294,000
450 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kevin M. Mathis and Amanda Paradez $173,834
124 Pin Oak Court from Victor R. Casada and Teresa P. Casada to Joe Lynn Mallios $124,900
846 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Gayla Johnson and William Carl Johnson, Jr. $343,684
205 Chisholm Circle from Laura Topps to Paula Ann Rogers and Dieter John Rogers $118,600
106 Mercator Court from Heather N. Clary to Phillip Paul Dieckmann and Margaret Marie Dieckmann $110,000
145 Crickhollow Circle from Brian Keith Wilcox and Debra Lynn Wilcox to William G. Gardner $133,300
608 Solo Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Dheeraj Puppala and Bhavana Narala $318,705
408 Cannongate Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandon Tye Sharpe and Edna Maregmen Sharpe $169,900
826 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Regina Player and Mark Player, Jr. $327,913
724 Westfield Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Martha Liliana Lamus Ocampo $177,500
618 Solo Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to John I. Tucker and Christine Tucker $317,238
126 Robin Road from Glen R. Curtiss to Mark G. Curtiss $100,000
158 Courtside Drive from Alonzo Cox to Darrell G. Miller and Jennifer K. Miller $125,000
451 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Miguel E. Montes Vera and Casey Strickland Montes $163,607
481 Riglaw Circle from Kristin Riegel to Jordon Willett and Ann Willett $133,000
29123
1871 Water Tank Road from Samuel Jordan Fletcher and Caitlin A. Fletcher to Larry Brent Sossamon and Daralyn C. Sossamon $155,000
29169
1711 D Avenue from RFSA, LLC to Paula Anne Garrison Ogburn $138,600
233 Congaree Park Drive from Davinder K. Guram Living Trust and Surbjinder S. Guram Living Trust to Chinh T. Ngo $185,000
1642 B. Avenue from Julie Ann Wells to Richard Pruitt $145,000
427 Meeting St. from SC Share a/k/a South Carolina Share, Inc. to City of West Columbia $210,000
302 Hendrix St. from Valerie M. Prost n/k/a Valerie Prost Leaphart to Patricia J. Jankowski $112,000
604 12th St. from Kathy P. Byrd to SC Share $322,500
29170
491 Henslowe Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Christopher Matthiesen and Kristie Matthiesen $263,000
226 Congaree Ridge Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David R. Reid and Janet F. Reid $346,678
147 Villa Court from Sandra B. Reamer to Cullen Foster Dalton $105,000
324 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Jasmine R. Washington and Donovan Richard $163,320
192 Whispering Glen Circle from WRC Properties, LLC to Prayther R. Oxley, Jr., Katherine B. Oxley and Tracey Elaine Kelly $117,400
29172
1944 Oak Hill Road from Brandon Sherwood Lewter and Lindsay Mary Lewter to Charles B. Viohl and Melinda S. Viohl $295,000
121 Vista View Drive from Troy T. Platt and Lakyn C. Platt to Christian M. Kleiber and Kimberly M. Kleiber $203,000
155 Drayton Hall Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Cang Trung Le $161,000
29210
705 Beacon Hill Road from James P. Cooper and Ann R. Cooper to Keisha L. Mitchell $178,000
29212
566 Coldstream Drive from George C. Wise, Jr. to Wanda C. Pearson $188,900
117 Outrigger Lane from Denise Leslie to Patricia M. Stone and William J. Stone, Jr. $126,000
113 Stephenson Lane from Audrey F. Hughes and Liane Hughes Turner to Lacy M. Strom and Ashley B. Strom $244,038
775 River Road from Leslie M. Bates to Lee Everette B. Barth $192,500
437 Press Lindler Road from George P. Wolf, Jr. and Lois M. Wolf to Richard E. Brown and Claudia J. Brown $600,000
Kershaw County
29020
12 Rye Lane from John P. Schaffer and Roberta M. Schaffer to Hailey B. McKinney and Justin R. McKinney $159,000
19 Benttree Lane from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Cynthia Wells Rimpf and Anton Frank Rimpf, Jr. $147,500
412 Walnut St. from West Lane Company, L.P. to Zachary C. Hornsby $100,000
29045
10 Lacebark Lane from Madi Investments, LLC to Preston L. Reeves $130,000
81 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John Baker and Andrea Baker $187,778
29078
416A Sandwood Drive from Yovany Marquez to Alfred J. Fulmer and Erin Fulmer $138,500
1138 Spring Road from Joseph A. Hornsby and Valencia D. Hornsby f/k/a Valencia D. Radvansky f/k/a Valencia D. Chandler to Shawn P. Kelly, Jr. $174,900
55 Paces Run from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Grayson Ross Mullins $185,000
14 Redwing Drive from Amber L. Berlin to Eugene Wofford Brown and Cathleen Christmas-Brown $161,000
1854 Whiting Way from Jeffrey K. Branham to Simple Leasing, LLC $375,000
29130
1708 Holly Trail from Edward Earl Cobb, Jr. and Kelly M. Cobb to James A. Daniel and Christin R. Daniel $197,500
Top real estate transactions
Top Five Richland County
5233 Lakeshore Drive 29206 from Laura Z. Owen to Elliott F. Epps and Amy R. Epps $620,000
1 Otranto Lane 29209 from Estate of James J. Leventis to Steven J. Harman and Erin B. Hinson-Harmon $580,000
3025 Dreher Shoals Road 29063 from Linda M. Duffie, Wanda M. Dial, Loretta M. McEntire, Ronald P. Monts and Williams J. Monts, Jr. to Salem United Methodist Church $527,500
4830 Landrum Drive 29206 from Ainsley Clark McCabe n/k/a Ainsley McCabe Hope to Matthew S. Miller and Tiffany D. Miller $430,000
332 Anchor Drive 29036 from Sarah G. Baldwin to Matt Hogan $427,500
Top Five Lexington County
200 Bufflehead Point 29072 from Estate of Lou B. Clark to Roland R. Craft, III and Leann M. Craft $665,000
437 Press Lindler Road 29212 from George P. Wolf, Jr. and Lois M. Wolf to Richard E. Brown and Claudia J. Brown $600,000
541 Camping Creek Road 29036 from Alexander George Markevicz and Lee Ann Markevica to Michael C. Mouring and Ellen Mouring $491,000
133 Limestone Road 29036 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Danielle R. Barton and Michal D. Barton $384,822
105 Royal Creek Drive 29072 from Stacy Shull to Richard Gregory Pearson and Mary Leigh Pearson $384,000
Top Three Kershaw County
1854 Whiting Way 29078 from Jeffrey K. Branham to Simple Leasing, LLC $375,000
1708 Holly Trail 29130 from Edward Earl Cobb, Jr. and Kelly M. Cobb to James A. Daniel and Christin R. Daniel $197,500
81 Lillie Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John Baker and Andrea Baker $187,778
