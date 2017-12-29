Lexington County property sells for $1.2 million

Richland County
29016
335 Shadowmoss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Temika M. Halter $290,125
77 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Petra L. Edwards $295,930
201 Roundtree Road from Craig J. Hager and Sharon L. Hager to Jeffrey Wayne Allums and Judith Ann Francis $318,500
571 Water Willow Way from Yee Wah Fong Trust to Jamar Aaron Browens King and Latreatha Walker-King $195,000
1642 Sherrill Lever Road from Thomas Cyril Cole a/k/a Thomas C. Cole to James Graddick $165,000
66 Summer Brook Court from Joseph Changyu Kim and Lauren Kim to Essie M. Lake $150,000
338 Bowhunter Drive from Vichous Charles and Lyndonna Charles to Antoinette Pittman and Terry Pittman $280,000
616 Pine Grove Road from Richard S. Jones, II and Kimberly F. Jones to James A. Player, Jr. $134,000
29036
150 Kingship Drive from Jeffrey Ward and Natalie Ward to Antwan D. Tate and Crystal L. Tate $238,500
1230 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William McCartney and Olivia C. McCartney $253,895
370 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James D. Lovett, Jr. and Debby S. Lovett $241,347
1229 Muddy Ford Road from Chadwick T. Mohon and Judy B. Mohon to Keith Grimaud and Jennifer Grimaud $180,000
29045
318 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ronald O’Neal Pitner $242,766
5 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John David Giralt and Laura Giralt $244,331
165 Old Camp Road from Prime Development, LLC to Abdul Basit Usmani and Natasha Jan $182,500
156 Catawba Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Edwin Dwayne Sharpe and Alicia Lorraine Morris $233,620
442 Forest Creek Way from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Therese M. Busch and Michael T. Busch $257,500
29061
1100 Candlewood Road from Fredna S. Prince to Robert L. Cook and Becky W. Cook $255,000
95 Clearview Drive from Thomas Edward Smith to Samuel K. Tate and Tiffany Tate $143,000
100 Buck Drive from Arthur Evin Rease to Preston S. Boddie $174,000
324 Keystone Drive from Cristhoffer Diaz Santana to Robbie Lashawn Hopkins and Kalieshia Deadrian Hopkins $145,000
29063
5 Windbreak Court from Steven Tolar to Danny Michael Kinard $135,900
340 Beulah Lane from Steven Matthew Castellino and Victoria Anne n/k/a Victoria Ann Castellino to Barry Alan Reed, Jr. and Christina M. Reed $240,000
305 English Legend Drive from Robert P. Lemberger and Elizabeth C. Lemberger Trust to Anthony D. Perry and Natalie F. Perry $265,000
307 Fox Chapel Drive from Nathan Redha Adam and Devin Mary Adam to James R. Holzclaw, Jr. and Tia N. Holtzclaw $187,000
1407 Chadford Road from Robert S. Zakrezewski and Kristi Lee Zakrezewski to William R. MacDonald and Renee J. MacDonald $101,000
56 Doland Court from Todd A. Milby and April C. Milby to Daniel Edsward Morgenstern and Emily Morgenstern $243,900
38 Bards Court from Gordon Bobbett to Tricia Morelli-Hull $320,000
121 Watershire Drive from Donald P. Bowen and Michelle D. Bowen to Frank S. Bridger and Donna M. Smyth $574,900
413 Charring Cross from Effie E. Kennedy a/k/a Effie Elizabeth Kennedy to Darrus L. Green $135,000
318 Glen Rose Circle from Kenneth A. Davis and Taron B. Davis to Andrew Grant $151,000
609 Whitewater Drive from William H. Watkins, Jr. to Jared Whitehead and Chelsea Whitehead $158,400
411 Gallatin Circle from Khurram Habibi and Amna Nazir to Lonnie Franklin, Patsy Boynton and Tanya Kelley $142,000
29201
30 Gibbes Court from Frank A. Graham, III, Charles M. Graham and John M. Graham to Marie C. Wright $318,000
417 Canal Place Drive from Austin Wiggins and Stephanie W. Wiggins to Putnam H. Patel $161,000
29204
3722 Hanson Avenue from Evelyn K. Branham to Kristin A. Ferrara-McAngus $210,000
29205
3819 Yale Avenue from Albert J. Sexton to Harriet B. Madden $146,900
29206
505 N. Trenholm Road from Carolyn H. Riddick to Charles B. McCarthy and Elizabeth W. McCarthy $230,000
2 Brampton Circle from William David Jewell, Jr. and Meredith W. Jewell to Ainsley McCabe Hope $581,000
173 Gregg Parkway from Paula S. Magargle to H. Burton Case and Roberta W. Case $340,000
520 Alexander Circle from Mitchell Kiser to H. Burton Case and Roberta W. Case $175,000
29209
21 Carolina Rose Court from George D. Pressley, Jr. to Lena C. Dye and Tim McDonald $163,000
629 Rockwood Road from David A. Jones, II and Darcie H. Jones to Robert Sumter Link, III and Elizabeth M. Moon $216,500
937 Veterans Road from William G. Carson to Thomas E. Woodward $144,900
21 Vendue Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brian A. Morris $138,482
5 Oak Hollow Court from Ryan O. Reynolds and Katherine E. Reynolds to Jessica Bailey $312,000
138 Holstein Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Vernon Zachary Turner and Anna Stevens Turner $180,640
19 Silverleaf Court from Sarina Melissa Zimmer to John E. Williams, III $127,000
905 Leesburg Road from Redd Limited, LLP to JAE Leesburg, LLC $800,000
516 Old Woodlands Road from Magdy H. Younan and Maureen E. Ryan to Robert E. Arrington $285,000
61 Chesham Court from Charles W. Wagler, Gordon R. Wagler and Donna G. Wagler to Vincent E. Anguish $112,900
6108 Hampton Leas Lane from Robert Allen Wildman a/k/a Robert A. Wildman to Zachary Thompson and Krista Thompson $305,000
1068 Coatesdale Road from Michael Ryan Rich and Ashley Brooke Rich to Jennifer M. Haworth and Andrew Marion Haworth $186,000
400 Hampton Forest Drive from Matthew S. Hinshelwood to Katey Inez James $115,000
29210
1719 Koulter Drive from Wendemu Eshetu Tesema to Cornell Hopkins $125,000
533 Nottingham Drive from Verdie T. Sherer to Arlene C. Alario and Michelle Nicole Couri $151,000
29223
189 Allans Mill Drive from Phillip A. Frye and Amanda M. Frye to Jamil Houser $152,200
7901 Spring Pond Road from William B. Hayes, Jr. to Kadeem Smith and Matsha E. Carnegie $159,500
332 Remington Drive from Christopher R. Gutierrez to Joseph A. Felder and Toynua L. Mention-Felder $110,000
516 Kimpton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Fawn Foulks $170,960
124 S. Shields Road from Angela Young and Sophia Liberman to Julio Cesar Orozco Mondragon $114,000
309 Peppercorn Lane from Derrick C. Davis and Crystal M. Davis to Kneosha B. Durham and Levar Baker $183,000
515 Kimpton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Aaron Terrell Garlington and Keri Annette Garlington $183,633
2057 Drexel Lake Drive from Ronald Wamsley and Chong Wamsley to Donald J. Franklins and Tracy A. Franklin $167,000
8 Stafford Court from The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Marcus McMillian $119,000
29229
1140 Landon Place Drive from Edward R. Riley and Tonda M. Riley to Christopher Scott Hawkinson and Ruth Ann Hawkinson $204,000
102 Glendevon Way from Phillip E. Curry and Crystal D. McGee to Nicole A. Erbaio and Matthew R. Erbaio $141,500
40 Laurel Field Court from Antowine W. Rush to Alexis A. Brown $115,000
112 Huntcliff Drive from Jack Sherer a/k/a John H. Sherer to Lynnette M. McElveen $120,000
709 Deerwood Crossing Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ronald L. Zimmerman, III and Cori Zimmerman $157,900
192 Ashewicke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Janelle Graham $156,441
120 Rolling Knoll Drive from Jerald C. Brooks to Margie R. Jefferson $135,000
44 Ibis Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lisa Canzater $143,920
506 Autumn Glen Road from Karla Michell Rivera and Lizardo Rivera Morales to Raul A. Gandara and Carisia Gandara $137,000
557 Wilkinson Lane from Katrina M. Mackey n/k/a Katrina M. Mackey Brown to Brandi Fulton $156,000
205 Oleander Mill Drive from Brian D. Jennings and Sandra A. Jennings to James A. Lewis and Lois K. Lewis $165,900
221 Grandview Circle from Joni A. Spence to Bradley W. Schlievert and Tammy Schlievert $195,000
730 Pennywell Court from Kellis Joint Venture, LLC to Alexis R. Best and Willie S. Best $194,000
518 Timber Crest Drive from William A. Robertson and Shirley Robertson to Margo R. Williams $144,900
119 Hidden Pines Road from Brian R. Hay to Wayne Abney, Jr. and LaToiya C. Abney $140,000
9 Piedmont Ridge from Michelle L. Cooper to Keith T. Smith $227,500
1216 Glendevon Circle from Aaron Price and Lisa Price to Natika M. Adams $153,500
Lexington County
29033
152 Tufton Court from Charles David Byrd and Sylvia Faye Byrd to Rebecca Elizabeth Hollm and Justin Philip Hollm $199,700
1415 State St. from John W. Webb to Jordan A. Corley $125,000
517 Naples Avenue from M & B Partnership, LLC to Elizabeth Watson Schnabel $120,000
736 Lexington Avenue from Jarrod Moody to JoAnn Wolf Supplemental Needs Trust $100,000
29036
454 Oxenbridge Way from William J. Frehse, Jr. and Jamison S. Frehse to Jack Collins and Sandra C. Collins $772,000
205 Dutchman Shores Circle from CJI Investments, LLC to Tracey Abercrombie $254,500
176 Eagle Pointe Drive from Donna L. Combs to John R. Lewis, Jr. and Willa M. Lewis $152,000
405 Oxenbridge Way from Matthew Sterling Welborn and Erin Elaine Welborn to Rene R. Harrell and Pamela J. Harrell $282,000
173 Palm St. from Michael D. Gettys and Michelle R. Gettys to Matthew James Forrester $221,500
336 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Randolph H. Newman and Jaime L. Burguieres $415,826
100 Walkbridge Way from Patrick Steven Oliphant to Jack B. Parris, IV $147,000
29054
1428 Shull Island Road from Estate of Edwin A. Hancock and Judith E. Hancock to J. Glenn Godfrey, Jr. and Traci J. Godfrey $325,000
29072
252 Catawba Trail from Estate of Gwynne Pilcher Clamp to Richard Corley McMillan and Susan D. McMillan $450,000
220 Cherokee Pond Trail from Carol Wingard to Robert Kinney Hill, Jr., Robert W. Hill and Sonja Hill $210,000
221 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Richard A. Burke, Jr. and Spring M. Burke $439,900
624 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bryan Cornelius Crosby $302,585
109 Landing Drive from Rodrigo J. Dinsmore to Stephanie G. Rooks and Douglas W. Rooks $112,500
100 Lady Kathryns Court from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Edward Ray Overton and Sandra E. Overton $445,000
1481 Pisgah Church Road from Nancy A. Marble to Sutton’s Southern Pet Retreat, LLC $388,889
128 Ashford St. from Chris L. Redel and Krysti L. Redel to Alan W. Barber and Kirssten A. Barber $239,000
723 Viano Way from NVR, Inc. to Sierrah Oates $146,990
383 O’Neil Lane from Brian H. Schaffler and Tracy E. Grazia to Nathaniel S. Bowen and Allyson T. Bowen $239,900
112 Travertine Crossing from Linda S. Norman to Kimberly D. Vaughn $185,900
104 Lord Michael Court from Sean T. Hillis and Erin E. Hillis to Jubei Liu and Dongmei Luo $523,000
656 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kimberly D. Reaves $185,230
212 Irene Way from Megan C. Carrero and Joseph A. Carrero to Bill Williams and Marlene E. Williams $290,000
124 Knollwood Road from Estate of Inza L. DeBorde to D.R. Horton, Inc. $1,205,000
235 Taylors Cove from Heather M. Ricard to Michael S. Lewter and Vicki Lewter $640,000
220 Shoalwood Drive from Darrell T. Scott to Heather M. Ricard $342,500
378 River Club from Troy J. Maciaszek and Ashley N. Maciaszek to Darrell T. Scott and Nicole B. Scott $527,500
538 Dawsons Park Way from Real Holdings, LLC to Krysten Michelle Miller $105,700
428 Libby Lane from Federal National Mortgage Association n/k/a Fannie Mae to Charles M. Daidone and Susan M. Scheller-Daidone $133,000
229 Chamfort Drive from James Matthew Angell and Brooke E. Angell to Stephen L. Parrott and Julie Ann Parrott $210,000
217 River Club Road from Robert A. Schneider and Amy J. Schneider to Lois Larson $435,000
304 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Carrie W. Smoak $374,000
524 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Allison Brooke Harper and Jacob Karl Hoopingarner $249,900
Oakpointe Drive from Laura M. Flowers to George L. Gates, III and Myka E. Gates $117,000
29073
331 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Linda Finley and Reginald Finley $280,000
416 Windy Trail Court from Russell Mewbourn and Ronda B. Mewbourn to Holly Nichole Jaehnert and William Christopher Huggins $132,900
321 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Chad Eric Evans $156,000
309 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Linda E. Soulia $131,510
430 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William D. Smith, III $150,427
2007 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bruce E. Wise, Jr. and Demetria L. Wise $242,360
102 Tennis View Court from Gary A. Liuzzo, Meta S. Liuzzo and Derek M. Liuzzo to Catherine S. Nunley, Rickey L. Nunley, Suzanne R. Nunley and Justin D. Nunley $133,000
357 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Omar Teugels $141,000
203 Meadow Saffron Drive from David W. Wells and Brenda L. Wells to Elizabeth J. Johnson and Christopher A. Johnson $220,000
258 Black Pine Court from Alan W. Barber and Kirssten A. Barber to Andrew Harling Mayson, Kristyn Ternberg and Wendall H. Mayson $142,000
1018 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Mary Wallace $148,285
446 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Cole S. Logue and Stevi O. Logue $174,204
555 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Krystin N. Hammer and Ronald F. Farmer, III $187,465
242 Viking Lane from Bonnie Jo Wise to Vance Dulin and Heidi Dulin $167,000
337 Bridleridge Road from Andrew C. Moore and Kyah J. Moore to Andrew Curry $125,000
29169
505 C Avenue from Ginger Epps DuBose and Mary Epps Goginsky to W. David Roof $121,000
148 River Flow Court, Unit 13 from Howard Boyer to Joseph E. Swearingen, Jr. $535,000
647 Holland Circle from Judith W. Brown n/k/a Judith W. Rollings to Steven Latrell McAlister $130,000
1015 Woodland Drive from Vicky L. Gardner and Elizabeth C. Shealy to Michael J. Jones and Karen M. Jones $119,000
29170
387 Shelton Road from James R. Lindler and Sybil Lindler to James R. Lindler, Jr. and Heather Lindler $173,000
4017 Venetian Road from Arbor Ridge Properties, LLC to Connie Lee Branham $135,700
116 Parkstone Way from Christy F. Hilbish to Tyler A. Goette $144,500
29172
116 Woodsedge Court from Walter J. House to William Christopher Cody Wright $100,000
500 Calcutta Drive from Matthew D. Martin and Brittany N. Baughman n/k/a Brittany Martin to Tami Hatcher $153,500
117 Vista View Drive from Tyquita Jackson to Carl Anthony Oliver $220,000
29210
303 Yarmouth Drive from Adrian R. Ashley, Jr. and Kathryn M. Ashley to Jennifer Smith $229,100
500 Townes Road from Bryan K. Nichols and Deborah Nichols to Hannah Goodwin and Cameron Armistead $168,000
29212
190 Mariners Row from Renee J. Wooten to Linda T. Perryman $124,500
257 Shoreline Drive from Dolores O’Gorman and Harry R. Anderson, Jr. to Renee J. Wooten $125,000
315 Sharebrook Lane from Leroy Etheredge and Jacqueline Etheredge to Bob Heere and Nicole Kallenberg Heere $286,500
106 Spartan Drive from Stephen H. Corley, Kathy Corley, Timothy P. Corley, Ruth Foreman, Richard T. Corley, Doreen A. Corley, Andrew Corley and Daniel Corley to Chauncey E. Johnson and Shalisa Monique Johnson $125,900
320 Rapids Court from Frank E. Pope, IV to Shannon I. Jones $131,000
298 Hunters Blind Drive from Michael Nathan Smith and Sarah Ellen Smith to Bradley Joseph Montoya and Danielle Montoya $252,000
225 Wood Moore Place from Phillip B. Ross and Melissa Necole Ross to Taron Davis $449,900
549 Valmire Drive from Bedrija Jazie to Mary Alyson Brown and John M. Brown $130,000
Kershaw County
29020
2015 Broad St. from Brian R. Haff to Elizabeth Floyd Stroman $308,000
292 Rapid Run from Bock Construction, Inc. to Phillip B. McLeod $205,600
100 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Paul Edward Raub, Jr. and Jeannie K. Raub $220,000
104 Cool Springs Drive from John C. Sims, Jr. to Colin G. Rager, Jr. and Natascha Lee Rager $275,000
678 Red Fox Road from Camden Hunter Barn to J.O Farms, LLC $150,000
29045
110 Driftwood Avenue from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Christopher R. Lewis and Carrie E. Lewis $164,500
272 Elmwood Boulevard from Onyaka Hancock Hutcherson n/k/a Onyaka Scipio to Ervin E. Richardson, Jr. $149,900
26 Jubilee Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James G. Call and Jenny D. Call $253,350
1484 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph White $194,900
41 Dewberry Lane from John King Williams, Jr. to Markus E. Metz $175,000
3029 Bowen St. from A & G. Construction, LLC to Todd Neveu and Amanda Neveu $232,000
29067
275 County Line Road from Jeanna M. Rathel to Ashley Crystal Luker $150,900
29074
2388 Anns Loop from Angus M. Kelly, Jr. and Shannon Olds to Bruce M. Larrabee, III and Beth T. Larrabee $500,000
29078
277 Chickadee Lane from Madi Investments, LLC to Leslie Greene and Pamela M. Greene $130,000
29130
2112 Lake Road from Gerald S. Brown, Eugene W. Brown and Michael J. Brown to Robert S. Wagner and Marian E. Wagner $365,000
