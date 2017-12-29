Matt Rourke AP
Lexington County property sells for $1.2 million

By Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

December 29, 2017 06:46 PM

Richland County

29016

335 Shadowmoss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Temika M. Halter $290,125

77 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Petra L. Edwards $295,930

201 Roundtree Road from Craig J. Hager and Sharon L. Hager to Jeffrey Wayne Allums and Judith Ann Francis $318,500

571 Water Willow Way from Yee Wah Fong Trust to Jamar Aaron Browens King and Latreatha Walker-King $195,000

1642 Sherrill Lever Road from Thomas Cyril Cole a/k/a Thomas C. Cole to James Graddick $165,000

66 Summer Brook Court from Joseph Changyu Kim and Lauren Kim to Essie M. Lake $150,000

338 Bowhunter Drive from Vichous Charles and Lyndonna Charles to Antoinette Pittman and Terry Pittman $280,000

616 Pine Grove Road from Richard S. Jones, II and Kimberly F. Jones to James A. Player, Jr. $134,000

29036

150 Kingship Drive from Jeffrey Ward and Natalie Ward to Antwan D. Tate and Crystal L. Tate $238,500

1230 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William McCartney and Olivia C. McCartney $253,895

370 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James D. Lovett, Jr. and Debby S. Lovett $241,347

1229 Muddy Ford Road from Chadwick T. Mohon and Judy B. Mohon to Keith Grimaud and Jennifer Grimaud $180,000

29045

318 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ronald O’Neal Pitner $242,766

5 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John David Giralt and Laura Giralt $244,331

165 Old Camp Road from Prime Development, LLC to Abdul Basit Usmani and Natasha Jan $182,500

156 Catawba Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Edwin Dwayne Sharpe and Alicia Lorraine Morris $233,620

442 Forest Creek Way from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Therese M. Busch and Michael T. Busch $257,500

29061

1100 Candlewood Road from Fredna S. Prince to Robert L. Cook and Becky W. Cook $255,000

95 Clearview Drive from Thomas Edward Smith to Samuel K. Tate and Tiffany Tate $143,000

100 Buck Drive from Arthur Evin Rease to Preston S. Boddie $174,000

324 Keystone Drive from Cristhoffer Diaz Santana to Robbie Lashawn Hopkins and Kalieshia Deadrian Hopkins $145,000

29063

5 Windbreak Court from Steven Tolar to Danny Michael Kinard $135,900

340 Beulah Lane from Steven Matthew Castellino and Victoria Anne n/k/a Victoria Ann Castellino to Barry Alan Reed, Jr. and Christina M. Reed $240,000

305 English Legend Drive from Robert P. Lemberger and Elizabeth C. Lemberger Trust to Anthony D. Perry and Natalie F. Perry $265,000

307 Fox Chapel Drive from Nathan Redha Adam and Devin Mary Adam to James R. Holzclaw, Jr. and Tia N. Holtzclaw $187,000

1407 Chadford Road from Robert S. Zakrezewski and Kristi Lee Zakrezewski to William R. MacDonald and Renee J. MacDonald $101,000

56 Doland Court from Todd A. Milby and April C. Milby to Daniel Edsward Morgenstern and Emily Morgenstern $243,900

38 Bards Court from Gordon Bobbett to Tricia Morelli-Hull $320,000

121 Watershire Drive from Donald P. Bowen and Michelle D. Bowen to Frank S. Bridger and Donna M. Smyth $574,900

413 Charring Cross from Effie E. Kennedy a/k/a Effie Elizabeth Kennedy to Darrus L. Green $135,000

318 Glen Rose Circle from Kenneth A. Davis and Taron B. Davis to Andrew Grant $151,000

609 Whitewater Drive from William H. Watkins, Jr. to Jared Whitehead and Chelsea Whitehead $158,400

411 Gallatin Circle from Khurram Habibi and Amna Nazir to Lonnie Franklin, Patsy Boynton and Tanya Kelley $142,000

29201

30 Gibbes Court from Frank A. Graham, III, Charles M. Graham and John M. Graham to Marie C. Wright $318,000

417 Canal Place Drive from Austin Wiggins and Stephanie W. Wiggins to Putnam H. Patel $161,000

29204

3722 Hanson Avenue from Evelyn K. Branham to Kristin A. Ferrara-McAngus $210,000

29205

3819 Yale Avenue from Albert J. Sexton to Harriet B. Madden $146,900

29206

505 N. Trenholm Road from Carolyn H. Riddick to Charles B. McCarthy and Elizabeth W. McCarthy $230,000

2 Brampton Circle from William David Jewell, Jr. and Meredith W. Jewell to Ainsley McCabe Hope $581,000

173 Gregg Parkway from Paula S. Magargle to H. Burton Case and Roberta W. Case $340,000

520 Alexander Circle from Mitchell Kiser to H. Burton Case and Roberta W. Case $175,000

29209

21 Carolina Rose Court from George D. Pressley, Jr. to Lena C. Dye and Tim McDonald $163,000

629 Rockwood Road from David A. Jones, II and Darcie H. Jones to Robert Sumter Link, III and Elizabeth M. Moon $216,500

937 Veterans Road from William G. Carson to Thomas E. Woodward $144,900

21 Vendue Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brian A. Morris $138,482

5 Oak Hollow Court from Ryan O. Reynolds and Katherine E. Reynolds to Jessica Bailey $312,000

138 Holstein Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Vernon Zachary Turner and Anna Stevens Turner $180,640

19 Silverleaf Court from Sarina Melissa Zimmer to John E. Williams, III $127,000

905 Leesburg Road from Redd Limited, LLP to JAE Leesburg, LLC $800,000

516 Old Woodlands Road from Magdy H. Younan and Maureen E. Ryan to Robert E. Arrington $285,000

61 Chesham Court from Charles W. Wagler, Gordon R. Wagler and Donna G. Wagler to Vincent E. Anguish $112,900

6108 Hampton Leas Lane from Robert Allen Wildman a/k/a Robert A. Wildman to Zachary Thompson and Krista Thompson $305,000

1068 Coatesdale Road from Michael Ryan Rich and Ashley Brooke Rich to Jennifer M. Haworth and Andrew Marion Haworth $186,000

400 Hampton Forest Drive from Matthew S. Hinshelwood to Katey Inez James $115,000

29210

1719 Koulter Drive from Wendemu Eshetu Tesema to Cornell Hopkins $125,000

533 Nottingham Drive from Verdie T. Sherer to Arlene C. Alario and Michelle Nicole Couri $151,000

29223

189 Allans Mill Drive from Phillip A. Frye and Amanda M. Frye to Jamil Houser $152,200

7901 Spring Pond Road from William B. Hayes, Jr. to Kadeem Smith and Matsha E. Carnegie $159,500

332 Remington Drive from Christopher R. Gutierrez to Joseph A. Felder and Toynua L. Mention-Felder $110,000

516 Kimpton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Fawn Foulks $170,960

124 S. Shields Road from Angela Young and Sophia Liberman to Julio Cesar Orozco Mondragon $114,000

309 Peppercorn Lane from Derrick C. Davis and Crystal M. Davis to Kneosha B. Durham and Levar Baker $183,000

515 Kimpton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Aaron Terrell Garlington and Keri Annette Garlington $183,633

2057 Drexel Lake Drive from Ronald Wamsley and Chong Wamsley to Donald J. Franklins and Tracy A. Franklin $167,000

8 Stafford Court from The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Marcus McMillian $119,000

29229

1140 Landon Place Drive from Edward R. Riley and Tonda M. Riley to Christopher Scott Hawkinson and Ruth Ann Hawkinson $204,000

102 Glendevon Way from Phillip E. Curry and Crystal D. McGee to Nicole A. Erbaio and Matthew R. Erbaio $141,500

40 Laurel Field Court from Antowine W. Rush to Alexis A. Brown $115,000

112 Huntcliff Drive from Jack Sherer a/k/a John H. Sherer to Lynnette M. McElveen $120,000

709 Deerwood Crossing Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ronald L. Zimmerman, III and Cori Zimmerman $157,900

192 Ashewicke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Janelle Graham $156,441

120 Rolling Knoll Drive from Jerald C. Brooks to Margie R. Jefferson $135,000

44 Ibis Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lisa Canzater $143,920

506 Autumn Glen Road from Karla Michell Rivera and Lizardo Rivera Morales to Raul A. Gandara and Carisia Gandara $137,000

557 Wilkinson Lane from Katrina M. Mackey n/k/a Katrina M. Mackey Brown to Brandi Fulton $156,000

205 Oleander Mill Drive from Brian D. Jennings and Sandra A. Jennings to James A. Lewis and Lois K. Lewis $165,900

221 Grandview Circle from Joni A. Spence to Bradley W. Schlievert and Tammy Schlievert $195,000

730 Pennywell Court from Kellis Joint Venture, LLC to Alexis R. Best and Willie S. Best $194,000

518 Timber Crest Drive from William A. Robertson and Shirley Robertson to Margo R. Williams $144,900

119 Hidden Pines Road from Brian R. Hay to Wayne Abney, Jr. and LaToiya C. Abney $140,000

9 Piedmont Ridge from Michelle L. Cooper to Keith T. Smith $227,500

1216 Glendevon Circle from Aaron Price and Lisa Price to Natika M. Adams $153,500

Lexington County

29033

152 Tufton Court from Charles David Byrd and Sylvia Faye Byrd to Rebecca Elizabeth Hollm and Justin Philip Hollm $199,700

1415 State St. from John W. Webb to Jordan A. Corley $125,000

517 Naples Avenue from M & B Partnership, LLC to Elizabeth Watson Schnabel $120,000

736 Lexington Avenue from Jarrod Moody to JoAnn Wolf Supplemental Needs Trust $100,000

29036

454 Oxenbridge Way from William J. Frehse, Jr. and Jamison S. Frehse to Jack Collins and Sandra C. Collins $772,000

205 Dutchman Shores Circle from CJI Investments, LLC to Tracey Abercrombie $254,500

176 Eagle Pointe Drive from Donna L. Combs to John R. Lewis, Jr. and Willa M. Lewis $152,000

405 Oxenbridge Way from Matthew Sterling Welborn and Erin Elaine Welborn to Rene R. Harrell and Pamela J. Harrell $282,000

173 Palm St. from Michael D. Gettys and Michelle R. Gettys to Matthew James Forrester $221,500

336 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Randolph H. Newman and Jaime L. Burguieres $415,826

100 Walkbridge Way from Patrick Steven Oliphant to Jack B. Parris, IV $147,000

29054

1428 Shull Island Road from Estate of Edwin A. Hancock and Judith E. Hancock to J. Glenn Godfrey, Jr. and Traci J. Godfrey $325,000

29072

252 Catawba Trail from Estate of Gwynne Pilcher Clamp to Richard Corley McMillan and Susan D. McMillan $450,000

220 Cherokee Pond Trail from Carol Wingard to Robert Kinney Hill, Jr., Robert W. Hill and Sonja Hill $210,000

221 Otter Passage Road from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Richard A. Burke, Jr. and Spring M. Burke $439,900

624 River Falls Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bryan Cornelius Crosby $302,585

109 Landing Drive from Rodrigo J. Dinsmore to Stephanie G. Rooks and Douglas W. Rooks $112,500

100 Lady Kathryns Court from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Edward Ray Overton and Sandra E. Overton $445,000

1481 Pisgah Church Road from Nancy A. Marble to Sutton’s Southern Pet Retreat, LLC $388,889

128 Ashford St. from Chris L. Redel and Krysti L. Redel to Alan W. Barber and Kirssten A. Barber $239,000

723 Viano Way from NVR, Inc. to Sierrah Oates $146,990

383 O’Neil Lane from Brian H. Schaffler and Tracy E. Grazia to Nathaniel S. Bowen and Allyson T. Bowen $239,900

112 Travertine Crossing from Linda S. Norman to Kimberly D. Vaughn $185,900

104 Lord Michael Court from Sean T. Hillis and Erin E. Hillis to Jubei Liu and Dongmei Luo $523,000

656 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kimberly D. Reaves $185,230

212 Irene Way from Megan C. Carrero and Joseph A. Carrero to Bill Williams and Marlene E. Williams $290,000

124 Knollwood Road from Estate of Inza L. DeBorde to D.R. Horton, Inc. $1,205,000

235 Taylors Cove from Heather M. Ricard to Michael S. Lewter and Vicki Lewter $640,000

220 Shoalwood Drive from Darrell T. Scott to Heather M. Ricard $342,500

378 River Club from Troy J. Maciaszek and Ashley N. Maciaszek to Darrell T. Scott and Nicole B. Scott $527,500

538 Dawsons Park Way from Real Holdings, LLC to Krysten Michelle Miller $105,700

428 Libby Lane from Federal National Mortgage Association n/k/a Fannie Mae to Charles M. Daidone and Susan M. Scheller-Daidone $133,000

229 Chamfort Drive from James Matthew Angell and Brooke E. Angell to Stephen L. Parrott and Julie Ann Parrott $210,000

217 River Club Road from Robert A. Schneider and Amy J. Schneider to Lois Larson $435,000

304 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Carrie W. Smoak $374,000

524 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Allison Brooke Harper and Jacob Karl Hoopingarner $249,900

Oakpointe Drive from Laura M. Flowers to George L. Gates, III and Myka E. Gates $117,000

29073

331 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Linda Finley and Reginald Finley $280,000

416 Windy Trail Court from Russell Mewbourn and Ronda B. Mewbourn to Holly Nichole Jaehnert and William Christopher Huggins $132,900

321 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Chad Eric Evans $156,000

309 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Linda E. Soulia $131,510

430 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William D. Smith, III $150,427

2007 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bruce E. Wise, Jr. and Demetria L. Wise $242,360

102 Tennis View Court from Gary A. Liuzzo, Meta S. Liuzzo and Derek M. Liuzzo to Catherine S. Nunley, Rickey L. Nunley, Suzanne R. Nunley and Justin D. Nunley $133,000

357 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Omar Teugels $141,000

203 Meadow Saffron Drive from David W. Wells and Brenda L. Wells to Elizabeth J. Johnson and Christopher A. Johnson $220,000

258 Black Pine Court from Alan W. Barber and Kirssten A. Barber to Andrew Harling Mayson, Kristyn Ternberg and Wendall H. Mayson $142,000

1018 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Mary Wallace $148,285

446 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Cole S. Logue and Stevi O. Logue $174,204

555 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Krystin N. Hammer and Ronald F. Farmer, III $187,465

242 Viking Lane from Bonnie Jo Wise to Vance Dulin and Heidi Dulin $167,000

337 Bridleridge Road from Andrew C. Moore and Kyah J. Moore to Andrew Curry $125,000

29169

505 C Avenue from Ginger Epps DuBose and Mary Epps Goginsky to W. David Roof $121,000

148 River Flow Court, Unit 13 from Howard Boyer to Joseph E. Swearingen, Jr. $535,000

647 Holland Circle from Judith W. Brown n/k/a Judith W. Rollings to Steven Latrell McAlister $130,000

1015 Woodland Drive from Vicky L. Gardner and Elizabeth C. Shealy to Michael J. Jones and Karen M. Jones $119,000

29170

387 Shelton Road from James R. Lindler and Sybil Lindler to James R. Lindler, Jr. and Heather Lindler $173,000

4017 Venetian Road from Arbor Ridge Properties, LLC to Connie Lee Branham $135,700

116 Parkstone Way from Christy F. Hilbish to Tyler A. Goette $144,500

29172

116 Woodsedge Court from Walter J. House to William Christopher Cody Wright $100,000

500 Calcutta Drive from Matthew D. Martin and Brittany N. Baughman n/k/a Brittany Martin to Tami Hatcher $153,500

117 Vista View Drive from Tyquita Jackson to Carl Anthony Oliver $220,000

29210

303 Yarmouth Drive from Adrian R. Ashley, Jr. and Kathryn M. Ashley to Jennifer Smith $229,100

500 Townes Road from Bryan K. Nichols and Deborah Nichols to Hannah Goodwin and Cameron Armistead $168,000

29212

190 Mariners Row from Renee J. Wooten to Linda T. Perryman $124,500

257 Shoreline Drive from Dolores O’Gorman and Harry R. Anderson, Jr. to Renee J. Wooten $125,000

315 Sharebrook Lane from Leroy Etheredge and Jacqueline Etheredge to Bob Heere and Nicole Kallenberg Heere $286,500

106 Spartan Drive from Stephen H. Corley, Kathy Corley, Timothy P. Corley, Ruth Foreman, Richard T. Corley, Doreen A. Corley, Andrew Corley and Daniel Corley to Chauncey E. Johnson and Shalisa Monique Johnson $125,900

320 Rapids Court from Frank E. Pope, IV to Shannon I. Jones $131,000

298 Hunters Blind Drive from Michael Nathan Smith and Sarah Ellen Smith to Bradley Joseph Montoya and Danielle Montoya $252,000

225 Wood Moore Place from Phillip B. Ross and Melissa Necole Ross to Taron Davis $449,900

549 Valmire Drive from Bedrija Jazie to Mary Alyson Brown and John M. Brown $130,000

Kershaw County

29020

2015 Broad St. from Brian R. Haff to Elizabeth Floyd Stroman $308,000

292 Rapid Run from Bock Construction, Inc. to Phillip B. McLeod $205,600

100 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Paul Edward Raub, Jr. and Jeannie K. Raub $220,000

104 Cool Springs Drive from John C. Sims, Jr. to Colin G. Rager, Jr. and Natascha Lee Rager $275,000

678 Red Fox Road from Camden Hunter Barn to J.O Farms, LLC $150,000

29045

110 Driftwood Avenue from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Christopher R. Lewis and Carrie E. Lewis $164,500

272 Elmwood Boulevard from Onyaka Hancock Hutcherson n/k/a Onyaka Scipio to Ervin E. Richardson, Jr. $149,900

26 Jubilee Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James G. Call and Jenny D. Call $253,350

1484 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph White $194,900

41 Dewberry Lane from John King Williams, Jr. to Markus E. Metz $175,000

3029 Bowen St. from A & G. Construction, LLC to Todd Neveu and Amanda Neveu $232,000

29067

275 County Line Road from Jeanna M. Rathel to Ashley Crystal Luker $150,900

29074

2388 Anns Loop from Angus M. Kelly, Jr. and Shannon Olds to Bruce M. Larrabee, III and Beth T. Larrabee $500,000

29078

277 Chickadee Lane from Madi Investments, LLC to Leslie Greene and Pamela M. Greene $130,000

29130

2112 Lake Road from Gerald S. Brown, Eugene W. Brown and Michael J. Brown to Robert S. Wagner and Marian E. Wagner $365,000

