More Videos

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Pause
Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:54

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Town of Chapin feels the impact of nuke plant lay-offs 1:03

Town of Chapin feels the impact of nuke plant lay-offs

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts 1:13

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts

A look back at the Gamecocks win over Texas A&M 0:38

A look back at the Gamecocks win over Texas A&M

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

  • SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

    Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County

Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com
Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com

Business

SCANA stock surges on news of SC energy sale

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 08:28 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SCANA stock surged in early morning trading on news that the South Carolina-based power company would be sold to Dominion Energy.

Stock prices surged to a high of 49.18 when trading opened Wednesday morning, after news of the sale broke. SCANA closed at $38.87 on Tuesday – a rally of $1.5 billion for the embattled Cayce company.

SCANA shareholders would receive 0.669 Dominion common shares for each common share of SCANA, the equivalent of $55.35 per share.

SCANA’s value had collapsed from a high of $73.81 this year after it was announced the troubled V.C. Summer nuclear plant the company was building with stat-owned utility Santee Cooper in Fairfield County would not be completed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Some $9 billion had been invested in the plant over a 10-year construction process.

Tuesday’s close was not far off SCANA’s 52-week low of $37.10, a loss of some $5 billion in value.

Stock for Virginia-based Dominion was down slightly Wednesday from the company’s close of $80.28 Tuesday. The Dominion price dropped to a low of $76.66 early Wednesday before recovering to $77.32 as of 10 a.m.

As of June 30 of last year, about 8 percent of SCANA shares were held by SCANA employees, directors and retirees, the company said. That works out to about 11.4 million shares owned by employees, directors and retirees.

Wednesday morning, those shares had gained a total of $102 million, for a total value of $544 million.

That’s still less than what SCANA employees held at the stock’s 52-week high, when the same stock was worth $841 million.

The average SCE&G customer, still paying $27 a month toward the project’s financing costs, will get a roughly $1,000 cash payout within 90 days of the acquisition, Dominion said.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Pause
Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:54

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Town of Chapin feels the impact of nuke plant lay-offs 1:03

Town of Chapin feels the impact of nuke plant lay-offs

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts 1:13

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts

A look back at the Gamecocks win over Texas A&M 0:38

A look back at the Gamecocks win over Texas A&M

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

  • Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

    For 60 years House of Fabrics has been in downtown Columbia, now the fabric store known statewide in the theater and dance communities has a new home

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

View More Video