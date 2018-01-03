SCANA stock surges on news of SC energy sale

SCANA stock surged in early morning trading on news that the South Carolina-based power company would be sold to Dominion Energy.
Stock prices surged to a high of 49.18 when trading opened Wednesday morning, after news of the sale broke. SCANA closed at $38.87 on Tuesday – a rally of $1.5 billion for the embattled Cayce company.
SCANA shareholders would receive 0.669 Dominion common shares for each common share of SCANA, the equivalent of $55.35 per share.
SCANA’s value had collapsed from a high of $73.81 this year after it was announced the troubled V.C. Summer nuclear plant the company was building with stat-owned utility Santee Cooper in Fairfield County would not be completed.
Some $9 billion had been invested in the plant over a 10-year construction process.
Tuesday’s close was not far off SCANA’s 52-week low of $37.10, a loss of some $5 billion in value.
Stock for Virginia-based Dominion was down slightly Wednesday from the company’s close of $80.28 Tuesday. The Dominion price dropped to a low of $76.66 early Wednesday before recovering to $77.32 as of 10 a.m.
As of June 30 of last year, about 8 percent of SCANA shares were held by SCANA employees, directors and retirees, the company said. That works out to about 11.4 million shares owned by employees, directors and retirees.
Wednesday morning, those shares had gained a total of $102 million, for a total value of $544 million.
That’s still less than what SCANA employees held at the stock’s 52-week high, when the same stock was worth $841 million.
The average SCE&G customer, still paying $27 a month toward the project’s financing costs, will get a roughly $1,000 cash payout within 90 days of the acquisition, Dominion said.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
