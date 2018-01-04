More Videos

  • Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

    Dominion offers $1.3 billion in refunds for SCE&G customers.

Dominion offers $1.3 billion in refunds for SCE&G customers. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com
Dominion offers $1.3 billion in refunds for SCE&G customers. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

Business

SCANA, Dominion shares post small gains

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

January 04, 2018 01:56 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The day after a $14.6 billion buyout of S.C. utility giant SCANA was announced, shares in both the Cayce-based utility and its would-be acquirer, Dominion Energy, rose slightly on the stock market.

SCANA shares were at a near low for the year on Tuesday, when the company’s stock closed at $38.87 a share. By the time markets opened on Wednesday, the price had climbed to $49.18. On Thursday, shares continued to trend up, from a low of $47.38 to $48 by 1 p.m.

The surge has recouped millions for the SCANA employees and retirees who hold 11.4 million shares in the company.

Shares in Dominion, the Richmond, Va.,-based company planning to buy SCANA, also recovered slightly in trading Thursday after dropping from $77.19 from $80.28 on Wednesday. By midday Thursday, its stock had risen to $77.91.

The deal calls for SCANA shareholders to receive 0.669 Dominion common shares for each SCANA share that they own. That is the equivalent of $55.35 a share, based on Dominion’s average stock price over the past 30 days.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

