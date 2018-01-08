Love Trader Joe’s? You’ll want to check out this new grocery store coming to SC

Shoppers in the Upstate will have another choice for fresh groceries when Sprouts Farmers Market opens in the second quarter of this year.
The store — to be located at 2200 Woodruff Rd., in Simpsonville — will be the first in South Carolina and one of approximately 30 new stores to open nationwide of the chain.
“Sprouts’ knowledgeable and friendly team members are the hallmark of our stores,” said Dan Sanders, chief operations officer. “We’re excited to meet our new neighbors in Simpsonville and introduce them to our fresh, natural and organic products at value prices across the store.”
According to a press release, Sprouts, which is based in Phoenix, AZ, offers healthy, fresh, organic produce, meat and seafood, bulk items, vitamins and supplements, a deli with freshly prepared entrees and sides, dairy, bakery, natural body care items and more. In addition to thousands of natural, organic and gluten-free groceries, shoppers can find more than 1,800 Sprouts Brand items, which meet strict ingredient standards while delivering exceptional value, taste and quality.
Never miss a local story.
The Simpsonville Sprouts is schduled to open June 13. Sprouts has one store already in Raleigh and will also open stores in Fayetteville (Jan. 10), Charlotte (April 4) and Augusta (May 2).
Comments