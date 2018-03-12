Nightspot closes in The Vista

Moriarty’s Irish Pub has closed in The Vista.
The pub opened almost two years ago, on March 12, 2016, on Lincoln Street. Owner James Pickle had created a spot that specialized in Irish whiskey and pub food in the former Wild Hare location.
In an interview with The State in 2017, Pickle had said of his whiskey selection, “Just having all these Irish whiskeys is interesting because people who are familiar with Irish whiskeys see stuff on my shelf that they haven’t seen before. People gravitate to the tough-to-get stuff. Jameson 12-year-old is super tough to get. People like that.”
Recently it was reported that Moriarty’s had closed and Pickle had become involved with another bar, The Kraken gastropub in the Rosewood neighborhood.
Never miss a local story.
Pickle has also been attached to British Bulldog Pub and Uncle Louie’s.
Comments