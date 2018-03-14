Toys R Us closing all stores including South Carolina locations

Toys R Us is closing all of its stores nationwide. That means doors to the famous toy store chain will permanently shut at all seven South Carolina locations, including the Columbia store on Columbiana Drive.
In addition to the Columbia location, Toys R Us has stores in Florence, North Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Anderson, Greenville and Spartanburg.
The Midlands already had lost its Babies R Us store. It was located at 254 Harbison Blvd.
The decision to liquidate the company might not be the final chapter if a buyer surfaces who wants to purchase some of the stores and operate them as an ongoing business, USA Today reported. Many in the toy business believe there is room for a smaller version of Toys R Us.
Reports that Toys R Us was heading for a complete liquidation of its U.S. operations have been circulating for the past two weeks. That's because of disappointing sales over the holiday season, according to the Charlotte Observer. The company had formally filed for bankruptcy protection in September.
The toy retailer told employees this week it plans to liquidate all operations as part of a wind-down process, which could affect as many as 33,000 jobs nationwide, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.
It’s not clear when the stores will close their doors.
