Mobile home park in Lexington sells for $4.3 million

Richland County
29016
566 Grey Hawk Lane from David Paul Long to Brad D. Bradley and Lallanie Bradley $296,750
137 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Reginald L. Gist $251,053
443 Apple Branch Court from Alice H. Legrand to Robin Feathers $137,000
501 Kingsley View Road from NVR, Inc. to Megan Thomas and Jonathan Thomas $253,672
374 Fairford Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Thomas Vanderpool and Brenda Vanderpool $209,900
4 E. Canterbury Court from Stuart N. White, Sonya K. White and Gordon A. White to Ivan P. Linsky and Nancy E. Linsky $232,900
29036
47 Wave Dancer Court from Robert Shealy, Jr. to Tony M. Johnson and Susan D. Johnson $215,000
29045
1143 Triple Crown Court from James L. Bowers to Christopher B. Cleeland and Nichole I.K. Cleeland $169,900
911 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Aaron Michael Peterson and Lauren Alexandria Hamilton $186,478
249 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Stephen J. Tupta and Jordan J. Tupta $228,368
218 Cherrywood Drive from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Heather Roy $101,525
837 Derby Downs Court from Christopher Lance Tejada and Magdalena K. Tejada to Jeffrey R. Stoll and Lih Pin Stoll $195,000
224 Southridge Drive from Christopher Fowler and Jennifer Fowler to Angela R. Robinson and Tony Robinson $667,500
29063
1097 W. Shady Grove Road from Susan F. Derrick and Phyllis F. Shealy to Barry O.C. Weatherford and Cynthia J. Weatherford $120,000
114 Caedmons Creek Drive from Willie E. Collins and Mabelene Colllins to Richard R. Richford, Jr. $228,000
808 Rocky Creek Way from Quoc Van and Linh Nguyen to Jennifer Hinen Davidson $300,000
225 Rushing Wind Drive from Mid State Property, LLC to Michael Day $148,000
107 Chadford Circle from Ryan W. Grant and Kimberly H. Grant to Julia I. Bolbaran $116,000
101 Haysburg Drive from Catherine A. Sanford to Erika Nicole Shuttleworth and Michael Paul Shuttleworth $144,990
29201
2931 Park St. from Charles Howard Parker to Karyn Parker $157,000
1430 Gadsden St. from Randall Todd Campbell to Yanwen Wu $360,000
29203
6001 Monticello Road from Elizabeth Chak to Monticello Road, LLC $175,000
132 Nubbin Ridge Road from Gerald L. Ray to Howard O. Dunlap and Beth Schumpert Dunlap $140,000
29204
2744 N. Beltline Boulevard from Ross Bagley to Jonathan Bock $135,000
1510 Ontario St. from Elite Barber & Beauty Academy, LLC to Housing Authority of the City of Columbia, South Carolina $135,000
29205
413 S. Edisto Road from Edens & Company, LLC to Daniel S. Hare $175,000
507 Saluda Avenue from Fossil Holdings, LTD to Connor P. Flynt $173,000
223 Sloan St. from G. Allen Rutter to Christopher B. Richards and Rachel H. Richards $305,000
3015 Prentice Avenue from Jennifer Butler n/k/a Jennifer J. Jenkins to Satilla Properties, LLC $148,000
4108 Lantana Drive from Katrina Koleen Dowis to Walter C. Regnery $127,500
2433 Monroe St. from Gayle Johnson a/k/a/ Gayle Douglas Johnson to Rosalyn O. Swan $350,000
29206
4766 Reamer Avenue from Brenda Morganelli and Helen Lewis to Allison Denise Volk $183,500
5404 Magnolia Park from Makeba Myers to Jason Roger Merz $197,000
127 Vallejo Circle from Branden G. Curry to Allison M. Price $152,500
3908 MacGregor Drive from Janice A. Coker and Mark T. Coker to Tidewater Properties, LLC $290,000
196 Gregg Parkway from Grady Smith a/k/a Grady S. Smith, Sr. and Linda C. Smith to Cole H. McKinney Trust $750,000
29209
3224 Downes Grove Road from Gordon H. Holscher, II and Patricia W. Holscher to Catherine Odom $135,000
6643 Wingard St. from Goodall Investment Company, LLC to Juan G. Cuadra and Maritza Murillo $130,000
60 Hamptonwood Way from Allison Cahill Hardin to Margaret Aycok Maloney and Jesse Austin Maloney $222,000
1015 Walters Lane from Susie Butler Funchess to Daniel B. Beresford and Joanna W. Beresford $148,450
29210
1732 Canal Drive from David G. Byrd and V. Todd Waters to Alvin Quinton Poyner, III $100,000
712 Bordeaux Lane from Jonathan Lewis Bock to Robert E. Hille $135,000
29223
208 Polo Hill Road from Elizabeth D. Kinsella to Tannja Johnson $215,477
100 Seven Springs Road from Tamara S. Sloop and Barry S. Sloop to Zachary George Masdon and Karalee Dreyfus Masdon $201,600
104 Camden Chase from Willis G. Bailey and Terri L. Bailey to Jeffery Ryan Patty and Shelly Cecile Patty $440,000
207 Dove Ridge Road from Janice R. Woodley to Lynwood E. Brown and Maria Sobrino $236,000
29229
224 N. Woodlake Drive from Joseph M. Vancamp and Lori Vancamp to Charles Lee Smith and Nancy Callie Smith $257,000
120 Beacon Lane from Johnnie Dinkins to Javon Domnique James Mack $160,000
109 Steeple Drive from Raymond L. Lennon, Jr. and Lianne D. Lennon to Kristen L. Lennon $117,000
209 Parsons Mill Lane from Tamika F. McKiver n/k/a Tamika McKiver Graham to Ronald T. Smith $112,000
106 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey Peak and Dana Peak $208,846
300 Austree Drive from Anthony W. Hargrave and Lekita V. Hargrave to Leandra D. Smith $170,000
1024 Cedar Terrace from Allen Francis and Shelly K. Francis to Christopher David Dearing and Jennifer Smith Dearing $150,000
115 Woodlands Ridge Road from Lee A. McGay to Daniel J. Heggie and Yong H. Heggie $196,000
116 Ivy Square Drive from Lindsay M. Piersol to Wilma J. Durr and Charmaine Douse $134,500
413 Levington Lane from Jamaine Cobbs a/k/a Jamaine J. Cobbs to Virginia H. Keever and Melinda E. Swinney $142,500
752 Pennywell Court from Tatyana R. Harris to Kisha R. London $195,000
353 Grandview Circle from Bertha L. Green to Kenneth Norris Brown and Crystal A. Brown $132,000
305 Viking Drive from Gary David Smith and Donna Hohman Smith to Emmenth T. Lumpkins $198,500
492 Denman Loop from Normando Gallardo to Mikall Shareef Lewis $148,000
1 Loggerhead Drive from Michael D. Ziemann to Steven M. Gibson and Emily B. Gibson $161,000
112 Ashwicke Drive from Timothy Edmunds and Daira L. Edmunds to Shonda G. Cole $189,000
5 Shoreline Drive from Rathna P. Amarnath and Uma M. Amarnath to Alvin J. Kpaeyeh and Famatta J. Massaquoi $162,500
9 Long Needle Court from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Erica Ayers $103,500
Lexington County
29033
2009 Bay St. from Gail J. Spires to Jennifer H. Fuller $139,900
948 Bruce Road from Ted R. Surrett Revocable Living Trust to Rebecca Harrington Johnson and Kevin Wesley Johnson $265,069
209 Cricket Court from Ruth J. Spencer to Sandra K. Cheek $112,500
29036
1044/1043 Grassy Meadow Court from Joseph W. Kern to Courtney Agnew and Norman Agnew $135,000
196 Sid Bickley Road from Thomas W. Landrum to Richard A. Mitchell $270,000
713 Bridgecreek Drive from Maureen P. Devenger Revocable Trust to Claire Kukish and Robert Kukish $205,000
316 Smallwood Drive from John Gerald Patten to Michael J. Clark and Marcia Clark $320,000
410 Caro Lane from Paul B. Robins and Tracy R. Robins to Walter A. Grannen and Cathy Grannen $373,250
130 Azure Avenue from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Stephen W. Collins and Margaret A. Collins $351,852
426 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Erin Mays Shealy $277,835
187 Tanners Mill Road from Stanley J. O'Brien, Jr. to Will C. Ulmer and Shelby L. Ulmer $222,000
29045
1324 Martins Camp Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to John Schutte and Sarah Schutte $268,621
29053
1828 Woodtrail Drive from Holly H. Kyzer to Samuel E. Miles, Jr. and Brittany Miles $119,000
148 Braelin Court from Johnny F. Hagins, Jr. to Cornelius Trapp and Latoinja Trapp $156,000
140 Preston St. from Estate of Wilma Collette Pound to Keith H. Pound and Dianne H. Pound $160,000
29054
204 Lewie Road from Timothy Ailes to Matthew Harris and Abigail Harris $189,000
29063
1500 Fork Avenue from Doreen Sullivan to Rene J. Hinojos and Elizabeth Carrion-Hinojos $270,046
3 Paddock Chase from Craig T. Reeves to Eca F. Reeves $135,000
247 Torrington Road from Jason Lee Fields and Monica Lynn Fields to Candace H. Henderson $137,000
421 Cressfell Road from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Alyshia Renee Beeco $116,026
249 Chapelwhite Road from Jessica Kight-Johnson to William Langwald $110,500
29070
231 Little Creek Drive from Charles K. Cannon, Jr. and Nancy S. Cannon to Mark E. Mills and Tracy A. Miller $335,000
104 Breezy Pointe Lane from Miles P. Fredrick to George Edward Ponchak and Denise Susan Ponchak $290,000
2342 Caney Branch Road from Keith Wayne Masters and Danielle S. Whitledge to Dustin Taylor Brock $103,000
126 Admirals Row from Sammy E. Rikard and Dottie D. Rikard to Alex L. George and Wanda J. George $333,500
29072
197 Hope Springs Road from Andrew D’Antoni and Jennifer D’Antoni to Adam M. Matthews $355,000
136 Hunters Trail from Jill Johnson Horton to Diane M. Falgione $135,000
308 Buckthorne Drive from Chad Everest Martin to William J. Holley and Victoria P. Holley $201,500
615 Blue Ledge Circle from Joshua Robertson Rabon and Lacey Carol Rabon to Zechariah Palmisano and Meghan Palmisano $240,000
144 Breezes Drive, 35A from Joseph L. Harrison to Brandon R. Gee and Ashley Gee $172,500
109 Foley Lane from Leah E. Melson to MH1 Investments, LLC $138,000
507 Pinnacle Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Courtney Mae King $213,244
100 Ravenglass Court from Be Thi Tran to Nicholas C. Clyburn and Laura A. Clyburn $165,000
132 Rauch St. from Scott M. Gaines to Anderson J. Minor and Shaleita D. Minor $151,000
507 Corley Manor Court from James E. Resio and Jennifer M. Resio to Matthew R. Baughman and Jessica S. Baughman $428,000
134 Hope Springs Road from Millie A. Joye to Kelsey P. Corry $380,000
211 Hunters Ridge Drive from Gwendolyn B. Morris Revocable Trust to Benny L. McDaniel, Jr. $164,000
726 Beckley Court from Geraldean C. Boring to Jeremy L. Jeffers $267,500
1138 Spool Wheel Road from Catherine Webster a/k/a Catherine A. Miller to Ryan K. Dover and Sarah B. Dover $248,850
228 Clubside Drive from Wayne Haltiwanger and Teresa Addy Haltiwanger to Laura Sloan Lawing $325,000
321 Ashmore Lane from Adam Matthews to Lauren L. Brown and Stephen W. Brown, II $179,999
268 Winterberry Loop from James Kurt Yingling to Jordan Ashley Cothran and David Earle Cothran $238,500
101 Secret Cove Drive from Dean R. Clements and Joran R. Clements to Angela T. Klostermann and Matthew Tripp Klosterman $332,800
132 Hemphill Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael G. Schimbeck and Jessica Schimbeck $161,900
419 Old Carrington Parkway from Talbert N. Smoak to John Samuel Austin, Jr. and Debbie B. Austin $372,000
100/102 Cherry Hall Drive from Dianne Abbott Weaver to Stephanie Davis $137,500
229 Creek Branch Drive from Andrew M. Tharin and Ashley Cooper n/k/a Ashley Tharin to Lindsay Piersol $200,000
271 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandon Karl Hilton and Sharina Keniz Hilton $184,101
414 Carrington Parkway from Jeannie M. Henry to Mona Lisa Flowers $345,000
207 Ivy Park Lane from Callie Bell to Susan Ashton Blume $124,000
128 Hemphill Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kevin B. Coffman $158,048
216 Barnacle Circle, Unit 8 from Ted M. Rentz and Pamela R. Rentz to Kenneth L. Clarkson $478,000
209 Barnacle Circle from Tommie Wayne Williams and Janet Louise Brooks Williams to William Matthew Short $407,000
324 Kenwood Drive from Kenneth Clarkson and Amy Clarkson to Tyler Ryan Turner and Jennifer Rose Turner $595,000
223 Hammock Drive from Soheila Gharanfoli to Neel Kamat and Jenny Vakharia $215,300
119 Huntington Circle from William B. Dent and Maria A. Dent to Annette Y. Graham $107,000
309 Winterberry Loop from Jordan M. Crapps and Morgan B. Crapps to Jimmie M. Douglas, Jr. and Johnsie Douglas $227,000
1441 Old Chapin Road from David A. Curtis to D. Mason Holley and Rob Lyon $205,000
29073
148 Toucan Way from Jason E. Dixon and Amanda C. Marullo to Donald Buzzard, Sr. and Donald Buzzard, Jr. $117,500
186 Youpon Drive from Kellis Joint Venture, LLC to Kristin N. Moore $119,000
242 Crassula Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Kui-Im Lee $171,500
310 Cedar Road from Daniel C. Horne to Patricia S. Gunter and Jack L. Gunter, Sr. $127,000
220 Mossborough Drive from Angela M. Peterson and Carol J. Peterson to Sabra Lane $160,500
196 Stanley Court from Karoline Holzschuh n/k/a Karoline Fossell to Leigh Ann Helo-Crum $139,000
256 Clermont Lake Drive from Kyle L. Maynard and Nichole F. Maynard to Margaret Wild-Alexander $116,000
160 Golden Pond Drive from Haleigh E. Allen, Travis K. Allen, Adam Ardoin and Stefanie O. Ardoin Jennifer A. Lowe and Lonnie Philemon Lowe $134,900
159 Flinchum Place from James B. Holland to Miasha Dixon $169,000
408 Sasanqua Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Teresa Gayle Lee and Joe Paul Lee, III $205,309
225 Maple Road from Sarah Funderburk Stinson and Harold Leon Funderburk, Jr. to Jean Marie Buffamoyer and John Eric Buffamoyer, II $245,000
2031 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ernell Simpson and Tara Marie Canty $215,941
200 Timber Chase Court from Sherry A. Melton to Brian Walkup and Rosemary Walkup $198,000
128 Spring Tyme Lane from Jon A. Hobgood and Hannah Royson Hobgood to Farrah Lewis Schildknecht $164,500
487 Cape Jasmine Way from Aaron Bartfield to Christopher R. Wilson and Megan Wilson $135,000
1749 Old Orangeburg Road from Richard Earl Buelow and Richard Earl Buelow to Edward C. Michaels Spendthrift Trust $145,000
152 Spring Tyme Lane from Adrianna K. Kleckley to David Andrew Sedlock and Kristi Sedlock $148,500
743 Woodberry Road from Alan D. Buff to Stanley W. Hite and Russell P. Velasco $142,500
227 Flinchum Place from Justin D. Smith to Trueax Family Living Trust $145,000
234 Bronze Bluff Court from Brianna Nicole Fossell to Anthony R. Mowery and Katie Mowery $188,900
118 Copper Bluff Road from Ralph A. Miska and Casandra L. Miska to Deorriel Hackett, Jr. $239,500
29123
206 Hartley Quarter Road from Sandra K. Lucas Trust to Rhonda K. Woods $158,000
29127
228 Hawley Creek Road from Owens Exterminating Services, Inc. to Palmer Living Trust $176,500
29169
1018 Westhaven Drive from A+ Home Ventures, LLC to Kanesha Jalonda Bowman $107,000
121 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mary Wynne $150,496
1708 C Avenue from M & B Partnership, LLC to Taylor Lloyd and Lloyd Investment Properties, LLC $119,250
507 Jadetree Court from Shelbie J. Lewis and James S. Lewis a/k/a James Stephen Lewis, Sr. to Jennett C. Pearson $185,000
100 Sawgrass Court from Doyle S. Tipton and Patricia W. Tipton to Michael O. Ramsey and Janet L. Ramsey $142,000
2003 Chipmunk Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Amerine A. Arnold $154,900
1735 Augusta Road from Carol A. McCurry to Latino Express Multiservices LLC d/b/a Latino Express Insurance Agency $144,000
29170
200 Woodberry Road from McGregor Partners, LLC and TM Lavonia, LLC to ACG McGregor, LLC $4,300,000
3208 Oakdale Road from Ronney G. Phillips, Julie Phillips Goodwin and John Thomas Phillips to Bruce H. Harper $110,000
2833 Windham Drive from Oscar E. Peeples and Elizabeth D. Peeples to Justin Thomas Ward and Amber Nicole Ward $158,000
411 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sherri C. Cassella $310,000
4010 Centurion Pass from Sean T. Davis and Jessica Leigh Hewett f/k/a Jessica Leigh Hewett to Shantell D. Belgrave and Joshua Belgrave $135,000
390 Ashburton Lane from Edwin Waleh and Meshia Waleh to Stanley J. Scott $233,500
158 Hunters Mill Lane from Craig L. Portney and Amy E. Portney to Andrew J. Simpson and Kasey Colson $131,000
199 Hunters Mill Drive from Vicha Christopher A. Voravudhi to Alexis D. Cunliffe $135,000
118 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lauren Emily Rountree $152,000
347 Peaceful Court from Crystal Durham to Jacob Michael Coleman and Kristin Coleman $310,000
29172
460 Calcutta Drive from Nancy A. Corless to Lonnie Donaldson $173,000
1550 Coolbreeze Drive from W. H. Hieger a/k/a William H. Geiger to Katharine N. Bennett and Terry Bennett $128,518
29210
4083 Platt Springs Road from David Terry Newton to Joseph M. Stevenson $131,000
118 Sandhurst Road from Louie E. Crouch, Jr. to County of Lexington $127,435
29212
809 Annondale Court from Edward R. Farrell to Dunstan David Chaney $160,000
213 Westbury Lane from Dalton Sheppard, Jr. Revocable Trust to Mildred A. Joye $306,000
208 Woodwinds from Toni L. Sheridan to Carletha Jena Harris $118,500
33 Lyme Bay from Gregory A. Drake and Lisa K. Drake to Daniel E. Paffumi and Charlene P. Paffumi $276,000
407 Pebble Gate from Peter Saur and Mary-Ellen Saur to Vanessa M.L. Gustafson and Benjamin R. Gustafson $180,000
102 Rusty Barn Road from John D. Youmans and Reba C. Youmans to Timothy C. Youmans and Paige C. Youmans $192,500
181 Palm Point Drive from Larry R. Smith to James Kurt Yingling $330,525
211 Broken Hill Road from Vicky S. Vance a/k/a Vicki S. Vance to Nicholas W. Harmon and Kayla C. Harmon $110,000
948 Lockner Road from Janice E. Sealey to County of Lexington $135,000
Kershaw County
29020
157 Southern Oak Drive from Benny Cheung and Ana H. Chen-Cheung to Michael L. Davis $201,000
387 Bloomsbury Circle from Robert Clyde Slayman and Agnes Maria Slayman to Stephen H. Reich and Johnslyn H. Pase $303,000
8 Pin Oak Court from Dustin T. Richards and Kristy M. Richards to Aaron Ward Bishop and Carolyn Leigh Bishop $239,000
2147 Fishing Lane from Larry V. Tyree to Michael C. Lange and Lisa G. Lange $170,000
1670 Springdale Drive, Unit 9 PMB 205 from Hunter Elliott Tree Farm, Inc. to Brittany L. Walker $113,000
24 Puddle Lane from Daryl W. Taylor and Reba C. Taylor to Vann J. Branch and Eileen M. Branch $675,000
30 Carlisle Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Kyle Smith and Ellie Smith $199,000
285 Rapid Run from Bock Construction, Inc. to Corinne Best $225,000
905 Kirkwood Circle from SEO Properties, LLC to Ronald Dewayne Howes and Margaret Louise Lane $100,000
430 Lafayette Way from Garren Family Real Estate Partnership to James H. Bass, II $475,000
1406 Malvern Hill Drive from Dawn R. Stanley to Beatrice A. Greene and Danelle R. Greene $114,440
1039 W. Dekalb St. from Jay Shiv, Inc. to Baps of Hartsville $575,000
29045
1253 Pine St. from Grady L. Ray to JAZ Enterprises, LLC $124,000
49 Kelsney Ridge Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Robert G. Root Living Trust $141,058
1414 Old White Pond Road from Christopher L. Wiggins to Ryan M. Moore and Casey M. Chestnut $128,000
3 Caraway Court from Jeffrey Hughes to Jonathon Daniel Oldenburg $157,000
926 Roberts Drive from Adaias Romero to Humberto Carlos Dovalina, Jr. and Tasha Marie Dovalina $150,000
29078
607 Finch Court from Michael J. Branham to Kevin D. Pendergrass $146,000
120 2nd St. from Johnny Russell Williams to Joseph B. Brown $100,000
33 Lachicotte Road from Donna M. Gardner to John B. Arledge $112,000
44 Rugar Drive from John W. Hutchinson, Jr. and Louisa C. Hutchinson to Charles D. Friece, Jr. and Carolyn A. Friece $213,000
46 Oak Ridge Drive from Annette Fowler to Matthew Spolski and Austin M. Spolski $179,500
Top real estate transactions
Top Five Richland County
196 Gregg Parkway 29206 from Grady Smith a/k/a Grady S. Smith, Sr. and Linda C. Smith to Cole H. McKinney Trust $750,000
224 Southridge Drive 29045 from Christopher Fowler and Jennifer Fowler to Angela R. Robinson and Tony Robinson $667,500
104 Camden Chase 29223 from Willis G. Bailey and Terri L. Bailey to Jeffery Ryan Patty and Shelly Cecile Patty $440,000
1430 Gadsden St. 29201 from Randall Todd Campbell to Yanwen Wu $360,000
2433 Monroe St. 29205 from Gayle Johnson a/k/a/ Gayle Douglas Johnson to Rosalyn O. Swan $350,000
Top Five Lexington County
200 Woodberry Road 29170 from McGregor Partners, LLC and TM Lavonia, LLC to ACG McGregor, LLC $4,300,000
324 Kenwood Drive 29072 from Kenneth Clarkson and Amy Clarkson to Tyler Ryan Turner and Jennifer Rose Turner $595,000
216 Barnacle Circle, Unit 8 29072 from Ted M. Rentz and Pamela R. Rentz to Kenneth L. Clarkson $478,000
507 Corley Manor Court 29072 from James E. Resio and Jennifer M. Resio to Matthew R. Baughman and Jessica S. Baughman $428,000
209 Barnacle Circle 29072 from Tommie Wayne Williams and Janet Louise Brooks Williams to William Matthew Short $407,000
Top Five Kershaw County
24 Puddle Lane 29020 from Daryl W. Taylor and Reba C. Taylor to Vann J. Branch and Eileen M. Branch $675,000
1039 W. Dekalb St. 29020 from Jay Shiv, Inc. to Baps of Hartsville $575,000
430 Lafayette Way 29020 from Garren Family Real Estate Partnership to James H. Bass, II $475,000
387 Bloomsbury Circle 29020 from Robert Clyde Slayman and Agnes Maria Slayman to Stephen H. Reich and Johnslyn H. Pase $303,000
8 Pin Oak Court 29020 from Dustin T. Richards and Kristy M. Richards to Aaron Ward Bishop and Carolyn Leigh Bishop $239,000
