Business

Mobile home park in Lexington sells for $4.3 million

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

March 19, 2018 09:45 AM

Richland County

29016

566 Grey Hawk Lane from David Paul Long to Brad D. Bradley and Lallanie Bradley $296,750

137 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Reginald L. Gist $251,053

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

443 Apple Branch Court from Alice H. Legrand to Robin Feathers $137,000

501 Kingsley View Road from NVR, Inc. to Megan Thomas and Jonathan Thomas $253,672

374 Fairford Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Thomas Vanderpool and Brenda Vanderpool $209,900

4 E. Canterbury Court from Stuart N. White, Sonya K. White and Gordon A. White to Ivan P. Linsky and Nancy E. Linsky $232,900

29036

47 Wave Dancer Court from Robert Shealy, Jr. to Tony M. Johnson and Susan D. Johnson $215,000

29045

1143 Triple Crown Court from James L. Bowers to Christopher B. Cleeland and Nichole I.K. Cleeland $169,900

911 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Aaron Michael Peterson and Lauren Alexandria Hamilton $186,478

249 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Stephen J. Tupta and Jordan J. Tupta $228,368

218 Cherrywood Drive from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Heather Roy $101,525

837 Derby Downs Court from Christopher Lance Tejada and Magdalena K. Tejada to Jeffrey R. Stoll and Lih Pin Stoll $195,000

224 Southridge Drive from Christopher Fowler and Jennifer Fowler to Angela R. Robinson and Tony Robinson $667,500

29063

1097 W. Shady Grove Road from Susan F. Derrick and Phyllis F. Shealy to Barry O.C. Weatherford and Cynthia J. Weatherford $120,000

114 Caedmons Creek Drive from Willie E. Collins and Mabelene Colllins to Richard R. Richford, Jr. $228,000

808 Rocky Creek Way from Quoc Van and Linh Nguyen to Jennifer Hinen Davidson $300,000

225 Rushing Wind Drive from Mid State Property, LLC to Michael Day $148,000

107 Chadford Circle from Ryan W. Grant and Kimberly H. Grant to Julia I. Bolbaran $116,000

101 Haysburg Drive from Catherine A. Sanford to Erika Nicole Shuttleworth and Michael Paul Shuttleworth $144,990

29201

2931 Park St. from Charles Howard Parker to Karyn Parker $157,000

1430 Gadsden St. from Randall Todd Campbell to Yanwen Wu $360,000

29203

6001 Monticello Road from Elizabeth Chak to Monticello Road, LLC $175,000

132 Nubbin Ridge Road from Gerald L. Ray to Howard O. Dunlap and Beth Schumpert Dunlap $140,000

29204

2744 N. Beltline Boulevard from Ross Bagley to Jonathan Bock $135,000

1510 Ontario St. from Elite Barber & Beauty Academy, LLC to Housing Authority of the City of Columbia, South Carolina $135,000

29205

413 S. Edisto Road from Edens & Company, LLC to Daniel S. Hare $175,000

507 Saluda Avenue from Fossil Holdings, LTD to Connor P. Flynt $173,000

223 Sloan St. from G. Allen Rutter to Christopher B. Richards and Rachel H. Richards $305,000

3015 Prentice Avenue from Jennifer Butler n/k/a Jennifer J. Jenkins to Satilla Properties, LLC $148,000

4108 Lantana Drive from Katrina Koleen Dowis to Walter C. Regnery $127,500

2433 Monroe St. from Gayle Johnson a/k/a/ Gayle Douglas Johnson to Rosalyn O. Swan $350,000

29206

4766 Reamer Avenue from Brenda Morganelli and Helen Lewis to Allison Denise Volk $183,500

5404 Magnolia Park from Makeba Myers to Jason Roger Merz $197,000

127 Vallejo Circle from Branden G. Curry to Allison M. Price $152,500

3908 MacGregor Drive from Janice A. Coker and Mark T. Coker to Tidewater Properties, LLC $290,000

196 Gregg Parkway from Grady Smith a/k/a Grady S. Smith, Sr. and Linda C. Smith to Cole H. McKinney Trust $750,000

29209

3224 Downes Grove Road from Gordon H. Holscher, II and Patricia W. Holscher to Catherine Odom $135,000

6643 Wingard St. from Goodall Investment Company, LLC to Juan G. Cuadra and Maritza Murillo $130,000

60 Hamptonwood Way from Allison Cahill Hardin to Margaret Aycok Maloney and Jesse Austin Maloney $222,000

1015 Walters Lane from Susie Butler Funchess to Daniel B. Beresford and Joanna W. Beresford $148,450

29210

1732 Canal Drive from David G. Byrd and V. Todd Waters to Alvin Quinton Poyner, III $100,000

712 Bordeaux Lane from Jonathan Lewis Bock to Robert E. Hille $135,000

29223

208 Polo Hill Road from Elizabeth D. Kinsella to Tannja Johnson $215,477

100 Seven Springs Road from Tamara S. Sloop and Barry S. Sloop to Zachary George Masdon and Karalee Dreyfus Masdon $201,600

104 Camden Chase from Willis G. Bailey and Terri L. Bailey to Jeffery Ryan Patty and Shelly Cecile Patty $440,000

207 Dove Ridge Road from Janice R. Woodley to Lynwood E. Brown and Maria Sobrino $236,000

29229

224 N. Woodlake Drive from Joseph M. Vancamp and Lori Vancamp to Charles Lee Smith and Nancy Callie Smith $257,000

120 Beacon Lane from Johnnie Dinkins to Javon Domnique James Mack $160,000

109 Steeple Drive from Raymond L. Lennon, Jr. and Lianne D. Lennon to Kristen L. Lennon $117,000

209 Parsons Mill Lane from Tamika F. McKiver n/k/a Tamika McKiver Graham to Ronald T. Smith $112,000

106 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey Peak and Dana Peak $208,846

300 Austree Drive from Anthony W. Hargrave and Lekita V. Hargrave to Leandra D. Smith $170,000

1024 Cedar Terrace from Allen Francis and Shelly K. Francis to Christopher David Dearing and Jennifer Smith Dearing $150,000

115 Woodlands Ridge Road from Lee A. McGay to Daniel J. Heggie and Yong H. Heggie $196,000

116 Ivy Square Drive from Lindsay M. Piersol to Wilma J. Durr and Charmaine Douse $134,500

413 Levington Lane from Jamaine Cobbs a/k/a Jamaine J. Cobbs to Virginia H. Keever and Melinda E. Swinney $142,500

752 Pennywell Court from Tatyana R. Harris to Kisha R. London $195,000

353 Grandview Circle from Bertha L. Green to Kenneth Norris Brown and Crystal A. Brown $132,000

305 Viking Drive from Gary David Smith and Donna Hohman Smith to Emmenth T. Lumpkins $198,500

492 Denman Loop from Normando Gallardo to Mikall Shareef Lewis $148,000

1 Loggerhead Drive from Michael D. Ziemann to Steven M. Gibson and Emily B. Gibson $161,000

112 Ashwicke Drive from Timothy Edmunds and Daira L. Edmunds to Shonda G. Cole $189,000

5 Shoreline Drive from Rathna P. Amarnath and Uma M. Amarnath to Alvin J. Kpaeyeh and Famatta J. Massaquoi $162,500

9 Long Needle Court from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Erica Ayers $103,500

Lexington County

29033

2009 Bay St. from Gail J. Spires to Jennifer H. Fuller $139,900

948 Bruce Road from Ted R. Surrett Revocable Living Trust to Rebecca Harrington Johnson and Kevin Wesley Johnson $265,069

209 Cricket Court from Ruth J. Spencer to Sandra K. Cheek $112,500

29036

1044/1043 Grassy Meadow Court from Joseph W. Kern to Courtney Agnew and Norman Agnew $135,000

196 Sid Bickley Road from Thomas W. Landrum to Richard A. Mitchell $270,000

713 Bridgecreek Drive from Maureen P. Devenger Revocable Trust to Claire Kukish and Robert Kukish $205,000

316 Smallwood Drive from John Gerald Patten to Michael J. Clark and Marcia Clark $320,000

410 Caro Lane from Paul B. Robins and Tracy R. Robins to Walter A. Grannen and Cathy Grannen $373,250

130 Azure Avenue from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Stephen W. Collins and Margaret A. Collins $351,852

426 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Erin Mays Shealy $277,835

187 Tanners Mill Road from Stanley J. O'Brien, Jr. to Will C. Ulmer and Shelby L. Ulmer $222,000

29045

1324 Martins Camp Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to John Schutte and Sarah Schutte $268,621

29053

1828 Woodtrail Drive from Holly H. Kyzer to Samuel E. Miles, Jr. and Brittany Miles $119,000

148 Braelin Court from Johnny F. Hagins, Jr. to Cornelius Trapp and Latoinja Trapp $156,000

140 Preston St. from Estate of Wilma Collette Pound to Keith H. Pound and Dianne H. Pound $160,000

29054

204 Lewie Road from Timothy Ailes to Matthew Harris and Abigail Harris $189,000

29063

1500 Fork Avenue from Doreen Sullivan to Rene J. Hinojos and Elizabeth Carrion-Hinojos $270,046

3 Paddock Chase from Craig T. Reeves to Eca F. Reeves $135,000

247 Torrington Road from Jason Lee Fields and Monica Lynn Fields to Candace H. Henderson $137,000

421 Cressfell Road from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Alyshia Renee Beeco $116,026

249 Chapelwhite Road from Jessica Kight-Johnson to William Langwald $110,500

29070

231 Little Creek Drive from Charles K. Cannon, Jr. and Nancy S. Cannon to Mark E. Mills and Tracy A. Miller $335,000

104 Breezy Pointe Lane from Miles P. Fredrick to George Edward Ponchak and Denise Susan Ponchak $290,000

2342 Caney Branch Road from Keith Wayne Masters and Danielle S. Whitledge to Dustin Taylor Brock $103,000

126 Admirals Row from Sammy E. Rikard and Dottie D. Rikard to Alex L. George and Wanda J. George $333,500

29072

197 Hope Springs Road from Andrew D’Antoni and Jennifer D’Antoni to Adam M. Matthews $355,000

136 Hunters Trail from Jill Johnson Horton to Diane M. Falgione $135,000

308 Buckthorne Drive from Chad Everest Martin to William J. Holley and Victoria P. Holley $201,500

615 Blue Ledge Circle from Joshua Robertson Rabon and Lacey Carol Rabon to Zechariah Palmisano and Meghan Palmisano $240,000

144 Breezes Drive, 35A from Joseph L. Harrison to Brandon R. Gee and Ashley Gee $172,500

109 Foley Lane from Leah E. Melson to MH1 Investments, LLC $138,000

507 Pinnacle Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Courtney Mae King $213,244

100 Ravenglass Court from Be Thi Tran to Nicholas C. Clyburn and Laura A. Clyburn $165,000

132 Rauch St. from Scott M. Gaines to Anderson J. Minor and Shaleita D. Minor $151,000

507 Corley Manor Court from James E. Resio and Jennifer M. Resio to Matthew R. Baughman and Jessica S. Baughman $428,000

134 Hope Springs Road from Millie A. Joye to Kelsey P. Corry $380,000

211 Hunters Ridge Drive from Gwendolyn B. Morris Revocable Trust to Benny L. McDaniel, Jr. $164,000

726 Beckley Court from Geraldean C. Boring to Jeremy L. Jeffers $267,500

1138 Spool Wheel Road from Catherine Webster a/k/a Catherine A. Miller to Ryan K. Dover and Sarah B. Dover $248,850

228 Clubside Drive from Wayne Haltiwanger and Teresa Addy Haltiwanger to Laura Sloan Lawing $325,000

321 Ashmore Lane from Adam Matthews to Lauren L. Brown and Stephen W. Brown, II $179,999

268 Winterberry Loop from James Kurt Yingling to Jordan Ashley Cothran and David Earle Cothran $238,500

101 Secret Cove Drive from Dean R. Clements and Joran R. Clements to Angela T. Klostermann and Matthew Tripp Klosterman $332,800

132 Hemphill Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael G. Schimbeck and Jessica Schimbeck $161,900

419 Old Carrington Parkway from Talbert N. Smoak to John Samuel Austin, Jr. and Debbie B. Austin $372,000

100/102 Cherry Hall Drive from Dianne Abbott Weaver to Stephanie Davis $137,500

229 Creek Branch Drive from Andrew M. Tharin and Ashley Cooper n/k/a Ashley Tharin to Lindsay Piersol $200,000

271 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brandon Karl Hilton and Sharina Keniz Hilton $184,101

414 Carrington Parkway from Jeannie M. Henry to Mona Lisa Flowers $345,000

207 Ivy Park Lane from Callie Bell to Susan Ashton Blume $124,000

128 Hemphill Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kevin B. Coffman $158,048

216 Barnacle Circle, Unit 8 from Ted M. Rentz and Pamela R. Rentz to Kenneth L. Clarkson $478,000

209 Barnacle Circle from Tommie Wayne Williams and Janet Louise Brooks Williams to William Matthew Short $407,000

324 Kenwood Drive from Kenneth Clarkson and Amy Clarkson to Tyler Ryan Turner and Jennifer Rose Turner $595,000

223 Hammock Drive from Soheila Gharanfoli to Neel Kamat and Jenny Vakharia $215,300

119 Huntington Circle from William B. Dent and Maria A. Dent to Annette Y. Graham $107,000

309 Winterberry Loop from Jordan M. Crapps and Morgan B. Crapps to Jimmie M. Douglas, Jr. and Johnsie Douglas $227,000

1441 Old Chapin Road from David A. Curtis to D. Mason Holley and Rob Lyon $205,000

29073

148 Toucan Way from Jason E. Dixon and Amanda C. Marullo to Donald Buzzard, Sr. and Donald Buzzard, Jr. $117,500

186 Youpon Drive from Kellis Joint Venture, LLC to Kristin N. Moore $119,000

242 Crassula Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Kui-Im Lee $171,500

310 Cedar Road from Daniel C. Horne to Patricia S. Gunter and Jack L. Gunter, Sr. $127,000

220 Mossborough Drive from Angela M. Peterson and Carol J. Peterson to Sabra Lane $160,500

196 Stanley Court from Karoline Holzschuh n/k/a Karoline Fossell to Leigh Ann Helo-Crum $139,000

256 Clermont Lake Drive from Kyle L. Maynard and Nichole F. Maynard to Margaret Wild-Alexander $116,000

160 Golden Pond Drive from Haleigh E. Allen, Travis K. Allen, Adam Ardoin and Stefanie O. Ardoin Jennifer A. Lowe and Lonnie Philemon Lowe $134,900

159 Flinchum Place from James B. Holland to Miasha Dixon $169,000

408 Sasanqua Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Teresa Gayle Lee and Joe Paul Lee, III $205,309

225 Maple Road from Sarah Funderburk Stinson and Harold Leon Funderburk, Jr. to Jean Marie Buffamoyer and John Eric Buffamoyer, II $245,000

2031 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ernell Simpson and Tara Marie Canty $215,941

200 Timber Chase Court from Sherry A. Melton to Brian Walkup and Rosemary Walkup $198,000

128 Spring Tyme Lane from Jon A. Hobgood and Hannah Royson Hobgood to Farrah Lewis Schildknecht $164,500

487 Cape Jasmine Way from Aaron Bartfield to Christopher R. Wilson and Megan Wilson $135,000

1749 Old Orangeburg Road from Richard Earl Buelow and Richard Earl Buelow to Edward C. Michaels Spendthrift Trust $145,000

152 Spring Tyme Lane from Adrianna K. Kleckley to David Andrew Sedlock and Kristi Sedlock $148,500

743 Woodberry Road from Alan D. Buff to Stanley W. Hite and Russell P. Velasco $142,500

227 Flinchum Place from Justin D. Smith to Trueax Family Living Trust $145,000

234 Bronze Bluff Court from Brianna Nicole Fossell to Anthony R. Mowery and Katie Mowery $188,900

118 Copper Bluff Road from Ralph A. Miska and Casandra L. Miska to Deorriel Hackett, Jr. $239,500

29123

206 Hartley Quarter Road from Sandra K. Lucas Trust to Rhonda K. Woods $158,000

29127

228 Hawley Creek Road from Owens Exterminating Services, Inc. to Palmer Living Trust $176,500

29169

1018 Westhaven Drive from A+ Home Ventures, LLC to Kanesha Jalonda Bowman $107,000

121 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mary Wynne $150,496

1708 C Avenue from M & B Partnership, LLC to Taylor Lloyd and Lloyd Investment Properties, LLC $119,250

507 Jadetree Court from Shelbie J. Lewis and James S. Lewis a/k/a James Stephen Lewis, Sr. to Jennett C. Pearson $185,000

100 Sawgrass Court from Doyle S. Tipton and Patricia W. Tipton to Michael O. Ramsey and Janet L. Ramsey $142,000

2003 Chipmunk Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Amerine A. Arnold $154,900

1735 Augusta Road from Carol A. McCurry to Latino Express Multiservices LLC d/b/a Latino Express Insurance Agency $144,000

29170

200 Woodberry Road from McGregor Partners, LLC and TM Lavonia, LLC to ACG McGregor, LLC $4,300,000

3208 Oakdale Road from Ronney G. Phillips, Julie Phillips Goodwin and John Thomas Phillips to Bruce H. Harper $110,000

2833 Windham Drive from Oscar E. Peeples and Elizabeth D. Peeples to Justin Thomas Ward and Amber Nicole Ward $158,000

411 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sherri C. Cassella $310,000

4010 Centurion Pass from Sean T. Davis and Jessica Leigh Hewett f/k/a Jessica Leigh Hewett to Shantell D. Belgrave and Joshua Belgrave $135,000

390 Ashburton Lane from Edwin Waleh and Meshia Waleh to Stanley J. Scott $233,500

158 Hunters Mill Lane from Craig L. Portney and Amy E. Portney to Andrew J. Simpson and Kasey Colson $131,000

199 Hunters Mill Drive from Vicha Christopher A. Voravudhi to Alexis D. Cunliffe $135,000

118 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lauren Emily Rountree $152,000

347 Peaceful Court from Crystal Durham to Jacob Michael Coleman and Kristin Coleman $310,000

29172

460 Calcutta Drive from Nancy A. Corless to Lonnie Donaldson $173,000

1550 Coolbreeze Drive from W. H. Hieger a/k/a William H. Geiger to Katharine N. Bennett and Terry Bennett $128,518

29210

4083 Platt Springs Road from David Terry Newton to Joseph M. Stevenson $131,000

118 Sandhurst Road from Louie E. Crouch, Jr. to County of Lexington $127,435

29212

809 Annondale Court from Edward R. Farrell to Dunstan David Chaney $160,000

213 Westbury Lane from Dalton Sheppard, Jr. Revocable Trust to Mildred A. Joye $306,000

208 Woodwinds from Toni L. Sheridan to Carletha Jena Harris $118,500

33 Lyme Bay from Gregory A. Drake and Lisa K. Drake to Daniel E. Paffumi and Charlene P. Paffumi $276,000

407 Pebble Gate from Peter Saur and Mary-Ellen Saur to Vanessa M.L. Gustafson and Benjamin R. Gustafson $180,000

102 Rusty Barn Road from John D. Youmans and Reba C. Youmans to Timothy C. Youmans and Paige C. Youmans $192,500

181 Palm Point Drive from Larry R. Smith to James Kurt Yingling $330,525

211 Broken Hill Road from Vicky S. Vance a/k/a Vicki S. Vance to Nicholas W. Harmon and Kayla C. Harmon $110,000

948 Lockner Road from Janice E. Sealey to County of Lexington $135,000

Kershaw County

29020

157 Southern Oak Drive from Benny Cheung and Ana H. Chen-Cheung to Michael L. Davis $201,000

387 Bloomsbury Circle from Robert Clyde Slayman and Agnes Maria Slayman to Stephen H. Reich and Johnslyn H. Pase $303,000

8 Pin Oak Court from Dustin T. Richards and Kristy M. Richards to Aaron Ward Bishop and Carolyn Leigh Bishop $239,000

2147 Fishing Lane from Larry V. Tyree to Michael C. Lange and Lisa G. Lange $170,000

1670 Springdale Drive, Unit 9 PMB 205 from Hunter Elliott Tree Farm, Inc. to Brittany L. Walker $113,000

24 Puddle Lane from Daryl W. Taylor and Reba C. Taylor to Vann J. Branch and Eileen M. Branch $675,000

30 Carlisle Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Kyle Smith and Ellie Smith $199,000

285 Rapid Run from Bock Construction, Inc. to Corinne Best $225,000

905 Kirkwood Circle from SEO Properties, LLC to Ronald Dewayne Howes and Margaret Louise Lane $100,000

430 Lafayette Way from Garren Family Real Estate Partnership to James H. Bass, II $475,000

1406 Malvern Hill Drive from Dawn R. Stanley to Beatrice A. Greene and Danelle R. Greene $114,440

1039 W. Dekalb St. from Jay Shiv, Inc. to Baps of Hartsville $575,000

29045

1253 Pine St. from Grady L. Ray to JAZ Enterprises, LLC $124,000

49 Kelsney Ridge Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Robert G. Root Living Trust $141,058

1414 Old White Pond Road from Christopher L. Wiggins to Ryan M. Moore and Casey M. Chestnut $128,000

3 Caraway Court from Jeffrey Hughes to Jonathon Daniel Oldenburg $157,000

926 Roberts Drive from Adaias Romero to Humberto Carlos Dovalina, Jr. and Tasha Marie Dovalina $150,000

29078

607 Finch Court from Michael J. Branham to Kevin D. Pendergrass $146,000

120 2nd St. from Johnny Russell Williams to Joseph B. Brown $100,000

33 Lachicotte Road from Donna M. Gardner to John B. Arledge $112,000

44 Rugar Drive from John W. Hutchinson, Jr. and Louisa C. Hutchinson to Charles D. Friece, Jr. and Carolyn A. Friece $213,000

46 Oak Ridge Drive from Annette Fowler to Matthew Spolski and Austin M. Spolski $179,500

Top real estate transactions

Top Five Richland County

196 Gregg Parkway 29206 from Grady Smith a/k/a Grady S. Smith, Sr. and Linda C. Smith to Cole H. McKinney Trust $750,000

224 Southridge Drive 29045 from Christopher Fowler and Jennifer Fowler to Angela R. Robinson and Tony Robinson $667,500

104 Camden Chase 29223 from Willis G. Bailey and Terri L. Bailey to Jeffery Ryan Patty and Shelly Cecile Patty $440,000

1430 Gadsden St. 29201 from Randall Todd Campbell to Yanwen Wu $360,000

2433 Monroe St. 29205 from Gayle Johnson a/k/a/ Gayle Douglas Johnson to Rosalyn O. Swan $350,000

Top Five Lexington County

200 Woodberry Road 29170 from McGregor Partners, LLC and TM Lavonia, LLC to ACG McGregor, LLC $4,300,000

324 Kenwood Drive 29072 from Kenneth Clarkson and Amy Clarkson to Tyler Ryan Turner and Jennifer Rose Turner $595,000

216 Barnacle Circle, Unit 8 29072 from Ted M. Rentz and Pamela R. Rentz to Kenneth L. Clarkson $478,000

507 Corley Manor Court 29072 from James E. Resio and Jennifer M. Resio to Matthew R. Baughman and Jessica S. Baughman $428,000

209 Barnacle Circle 29072 from Tommie Wayne Williams and Janet Louise Brooks Williams to William Matthew Short $407,000

Top Five Kershaw County

24 Puddle Lane 29020 from Daryl W. Taylor and Reba C. Taylor to Vann J. Branch and Eileen M. Branch $675,000

1039 W. Dekalb St. 29020 from Jay Shiv, Inc. to Baps of Hartsville $575,000

430 Lafayette Way 29020 from Garren Family Real Estate Partnership to James H. Bass, II $475,000

387 Bloomsbury Circle 29020 from Robert Clyde Slayman and Agnes Maria Slayman to Stephen H. Reich and Johnslyn H. Pase $303,000

8 Pin Oak Court 29020 from Dustin T. Richards and Kristy M. Richards to Aaron Ward Bishop and Carolyn Leigh Bishop $239,000

  Comments  