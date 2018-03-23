Business

Over 300 acres in Lower Richland sells for $713,880

By Susan M. Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

March 23, 2018 06:31 PM

Richland County

29016

510 Flat Creek Drive from Karen L. Rinehart and Andrew J. Rinehart to Kayla Holmes $195,000

252 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Melinda J. O'Connell $279,900

1020 and 1022 Russ Brown Road from Estate of Mary Lou Pack to Richard A. Williams and Angela W. Williams $162,000

6 Blackhawk Court from Steven R. Craine and Paula B. Craine to Timothy W. Brammer and Geeta Ganesh-Brammer $220,000

924 Ringbelle Row from Robert T. Kilareski and Casey Gale Kilareski to Monique Betha Covington and Keneisha Monique Whittington $187,500

203 S. Clemson Lake Way from Melissa Lindstedt f/k/a Melissa Feather and Blake Lindstedt to Matthew L. Connell and Jennifer G. Connell $267,500

209 Howell Road from Michael Williams Raines, Brian K. Raines and Cara R. Kaiser to William M. Trapp $270,000

1829 Heart Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Rodney C. Sutphin and Stephanie C. Sutphin $208,323

29036

217 Shores Edge Drive from Christopher Lee Partrich and Kimberly Kennedy Partrich to Regena M. Heilmann and Harry P. Heilmann $439,000

2111 Johnson Marina Road from Geraldine P. Gabriel and Dan W. Porter to 164 Hunter, LLC $325,000

371 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Conrad C. Manayan and Terri L. Manayan $292,746

2005 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jinmyoung Kim $385,929

17936 Broad River Road from Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Draper Properties, LLC $635,000

300 Willowood Parkway from Randall I. Moore and Tara L. Moore to Michael John Jacob and Jennifer Sue Jacob $210,000

29045

899 Spears Drive from Oneeka R. Rivers to Jannie Lincoln $130,000

652 Park Place Drive from Vivian K. Dowey and James K. Dowey to Ingrid Gordon Brantley $217,000

571 Cordgrass Road from NVR, Inc. to Amanda C. Hernandez and Robert Hernandez $354,560

29061

317.28 acres NE/S Apricot Road, SW/S Apricot Road from Estate of Julian M. Sellers to J. Larry Faulkenberry and Jerry K. Faulkenberry $713,880

29063

39 Wave Dancer Court from Joshua J. Canfield and Brandi H. Canfield to Nicholas Andrew Wicksall and Shawna Marie Wicksall $262,500

6 Cobbleville Court from J. Michael Bertram and Allison M. Bertram to William Edwards Brown and Shari Wells Brown $480,000

385 Derrick Drive from John A. Near and Diana M. Near to Charles M. Mahaffey, Jr. $535,000

3 Gidding Court from Mark C. Pilkington and Stephanie M. Pilkington to Christopher Burton, Sr. and Takaya Burton $126,500

231 Rushing Wind Drive from Dyonuka Wagner n/k/a Dyonuka Wagner Hair to Joseph W. Humphries $150,000

29201

2510 Sumter St. from Kimberly Nelson n/k/a Kimberly N. Bucher to Erin M. Laughter $150,000

1715 Pickens St. from RBMC Properties, LLC to EFG, Inc. $405,000

1100 Wheat St., Unit 201 from Glenn D. Gibbons and Cathy S. Mims n/k/a Cathy Jean Sineath to Jason K. Trigiani and Jackson Trigiani $118,000

135 Canal Place Circle from Michael Scott Hammond to Jennifer L. Marks $180,000

29203

22 Heritage Hills Court from Scott Gibbs and Laura Gibbs to Jeffrey P. Lambert and Carol B. Lambert $205,000

1615 and 1619 Charles St. from Loc Tan Phan and Hom Thi Son to SC Spartan Capital, LLC $325,000

231 Business Park Boulevard from BusParkBlvd-Columbia, LLC; Villa Gardens Investments, LLC and Robert and Janet Wolfenden Living Trust to Flying Colors Group, et.al. $975,000

29204

2716 Forest Drive from James M. Arthur and Angela N. Arthur to Florencia Laber, Andrea Paola Salsman De Laber and Edgardo Ariel L. Laber Revocable Living Trust $132,400

2427 Craig Road from Jennifer M. Laval n/k/a Jennifer Laval Lloyd to Joseph Mark Chapman and Martha Ellen Chapman $158,000

3117-B Trenholm Road from Adam West Lee to Christopher C. Williams and Jamie H. Williams $291,000

3266 Bagnal Drive from Elizabeth Gail Stuard Living Trust to Ross Hunter Lambert $122,500

29205

1535 Tanglewood Road from 209 Dawson, LLC to Karen Chen and Boris Roman Alexander Blechacz $1,025,000

134 S. Shandon St. from Sydney Diane Cummins n/k/a Sydney Derrick to Michael J. O'Boyle $208,000

918 Beltline Boulevard from Eric W. Raichel to Ryan Charles Holt and Jill Jackson Holt $270,000

2611 Cypress St. from Andrew Zalkin to 20182WY-17, LLC $125,000

3724 Heyward St. from Sara L. Nicol to Hannah C. Miner $317,000

524 Graymont Avenue from B&B Homes, LLC to Gregory M. Waterstradt and Barbara Waterstradt $264,000

3014 Kennedy St. from Theresa Smith to James H. Dewey $147,000

29206

6324 Briarwood Road from KD Properties of Columbia, LLC to Heidi A. Coad-McTeer and Marcus S. McTeer $399,000

29209

118 Gavinshire Road from Nesan Sriskanda and Gowsi Sriskanda to Shahid Hussain and Hongling Liu $117,000

2 Routhland Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Veronica L. Vasquez and William A. Retana $150,460

760 Greenlawn Drive from Thomas H. Jacobs to The JRL Group, LLC $270,000

618 Galway Lane from Christopher B. Richards and Rachel H. Richards to Thomas C. Hardin and Allison C. Hardin $215,400

185 King Charles Road from Walter G. Powell, Sr. to ATG Columbia 2, LLC $165,000

5 Reeder Court from Candace M. Thompson to Audrianna Howell $125,500

29210

18A and 18B Cutlers Court from Harvey L. Belson and Marsha S. Belson to Patrick Lee $118,000

2956 Broad River Road from Moneyline Properties, LLC to Richland County $750,000

927 Statler Road from BL Investments, LLC to Dexter High, Sr. $132,000

29212

149 Sandalwood Lane from Jeanette K. Lowicz and Charles R. Lowicz to James Dillon Waters and Samantha Jo Waters $174,000

29223

140 Branch Hill Lane from Phillip W. Jenkins and Pamela L. Jenkins to Collette Juanita Johnson $229,000

1018 Rabon Pond Drive from Derek Nixon to Luis Felipe Miranda $135,000

208 Kenmore Park Drive from Brittany N. Kirkland to Merissa Patrice Mayers $180,000

139 Cedar Glen Lane from Michael T. Busch and Therese M. Busch to John William Benniville, III $107,000

5602 Two Notch Road from Nancy D. Dowling to South Carolina Department of Transportation $130,000

224 Miles Road from Valeria R. Van Dress and Eric D. Van Dress to Dang Tri Nguyen and Sang Thanh Thi Nguyen $275,000

29229

308 Indigo Springs Drive from Jack McDonald and Monica McDonald to Byron A. Littlejohn and Oshia Mandella Lakeia Littlejohn $205,000

40 Roseangel Court from Ryan V. Hemby and Jewel S. Hemby to Christy Carpenter and Kevin Carpenter $153,000

310 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Falisha C. Meeks $222,795

315 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joey D. Footman and Tracy M. Footman $209,873

218 Summit Ridge Circle from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Aaron Bartfield $105,000

103 Whitfield Court from Linda Parsons and Katelyn Coyle f/k/a Katelyn Parsons to Ryan E. Robinson $123,000

304 Long Ridge Drive from Edna L. Velazquez and Mary H. Lynn to Aaron Semone $169,900

298 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to LaToya Hartsfield $265,000

721 Brannigan Lane from Antwon L. Davis and LoToya D. Davis to Jashmine Shonta Livingston $155,000

142 Palmetto Park Circle from Stephanie Richey to TAH Holding, LP $105,000

27 Valkyrie Circle from Richard Jacob Crowder to Herbert Smiling $192,500

8 Sail Point from David A. Reznick and Tiffany L. Reznick to Claude L. Patterson, Jr. and Trearlyarna Patterson $350,400

787 Stoneroot Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Yolanda D. Walker $258,000

844 Parnell Court from Carson M. Burney to Christopher Boozer $156,380

Lexington County

29006

410 Willis St. from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Rosa L. Hix $115,700

29033

108 Sandy Lane from Taalibdin Shakir and Faisa Hussein to Malik Mack $133,500

108 Sweetgum Drive from Mark Morgan Roth IRA to Sarah E. Thomas $163,000

29036

156 Wingspan Way from Steven R. Alexander and Amanda L. Alexander to Salvador Victor Hernandez $183,000

0 Superior Court from George A. Timmerman and Maria F. Timmerman to James D. Massalon and Shelley A. Massalon $155,000

114 Pacific Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Evelyn N. Bouknight and Melvin Bouknight $169,000

5 Werwich Court from Michael T. Whitehouse and Tiffany N. Whitehouse to Brenda J. Aube $139,500

109 Rum Gully Lane from Out Community Ministries, Inc. n/k/a Bridge Hope Stabilization Programs, Inc. to Kerrie Branham Regal $190,000

211 Newberg Road from CWALT 2004-2 CB to Michael Joseph LaCola and Tammie Renee LaCola $144,900

211 Ventnor Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stephen Vincent Clawson $174,720

459 Oxenbridge Way from Naysa K. Walker to David R. Lind and Joanne H. Lind $300,000

120 Turkey Ridge Drive from David P. Desousa and Jo Ann M. Desousa to Norman E. Wroblewski and Judith H. Anagnos $178,000

235 Tanning Creek Court from Donald R. Goodwill, Sr. and Leatha M. Goodwill to Joe E. Sloop, Jr. and June Y. Sloop $320,000

403 Night Harbor Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Joseph F. Tripi and Sandra A. Tripi $290,700

29053

437 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Irinalvis Perez and Pedro Alvarez $154,996

29054

311 Barn Owl Road from Patsy W. Lane to Michael H. Emmer, III and Heather E. Emmer $100,000

29070

102 Switch Grass Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Clark P. Mullins and Christina L. Covar $201,500

29072

863 Calks Ferry Road from Taynya Rowell to Eric D. Wicker and Angela D. Wicker $126,500

310 Duck Creek Lane from Craig A. Januchowski and Clare V. Januchowski to Mary E. Moore $175,900

105 Dove Chase Trail from Matthew J. Bledsoe and Lindsay B. Bledsoe to Dylan Osborne $198,000

161 Oakpointe Drive from Estate of Durham Alexander DeLaura to Franklin J. McFalls $122,000

1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 312 from John Welfare, Sandy Welfare and Jamie Lynn Welfare to Lelia Alice Sotti $195,000

12 Tall Palmetto Lane from Wizo, LLC to Robert Renfroe $103,000

28 Crescent Moon Court from Elizabeth A. Carter a/k/a Elizabeth Markey Morgan to DeJuhan L. Tincher $112,000

6.31 acres on Old Cherokee Road from Harmony Hills Development, LLC to Lexington Memory Care, LLC $631,000

101 Widgeon Drive from Rosangelie Toledo to Cynthia Flanigan and Jennifer Flanigan $201,500

628 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph C. Greene $211,169

112 Fox Chase from Ronald A. Pereira to Christopher M. Waitt and Ashton A. Wheeler $204,000

333 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Leah E. Melson $265,000

337 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Adrian Antonio Miller $236,270

816 Marioisa Court from NVR, Inc. to Charles Foster and Amanda Dorean Foster $174,985

248 Sunset Point Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John M. Leas and Renata J. Leas $230,627

236 Saddlebrooke Road from Allison B. Calhoun n/k/a Allison C. Van Cleef to Jeffrey W. Riggins, Jr. and Sarah C. Burnside $142,000

114 Hallie Hills Place from Kristal Edgemon and Christopher Edgemon to Keith Bush and Chaniqua Bush $136,000

115 Honeybee Court from Christopher T. Lamb and Amy Lamb to Paul Hackett and Sarah Hackett $299,900

236 Royal Creek Drive from Christopher T. Nussbaum and Lesley J. Nussbaum to Adam Williams and Priscilla Williams $369,900

450 Greenetree Lane from Kevin D. Ingram and Sonya M. Ingram to Alexander J. Huggins and Meg H. Huggins $277,500

29073

237 Mossborough Drive from Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust to Chandler L. Gibbs $105,000

227 Meadow Saffron Drive from Andrew M. Collum and Roseann L. Collum to Terrance McLean, Crystal D. Mclean and Patricia McLean $200,000

4335 Augusta Road from Branning Property Management, LLC to Robertson Family Holdings, LLC $935,000

1140 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Edward H. Chun and Arlene Chun $388,255

529 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Manuel A. Moitoso and Barbara F. Moitoso $211,282

228 Deertrack Run from Tracy B. Wilcox to Julio Llanes and Alexa Llanes $141,000

269 Sterling Way from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Jeremy L. George and Jessica M. George $194,900

112 Pin Oak Court from Violette Elise Clare and Matthew Wayne Sniegon to Michelle Dillon $130,000

803 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Isaiah M. Young $162,864

514 Amberwaves Court from Andrew M. Collum and Roseann L. Collum to Jonathan C. Hampton and Emily W. Hampton $259,291

259 Baneberry Loop from Paul J. Hackett and Sarah A. Hackett to Kristin Key $199,900

458 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Adrian Nedelea and Lavinia Camelia Nedelea $164,400

105 Kenzi Court from Michael D. Flynn and Michelle M. Flynn to Bryan E. McClendon and Amber A. McClendon $579,000

201 Timber Chase Court from Christopher Barton to Carlton Michael Carter, Jr. and Wendy Dunn Carter $207,000

128 Country Road from George E. Kiparisus and Carol L. Kiparisus to Deirdre E. Silverstein $300,500

29123

937 Bush Berry Road from Marissa Smith and Carlton Smith to Amanda Poole $125,000

303 Summerland Court from Skipper Properties, LLC to Anthony W. Mitchum, Jr. $107,500

29169

723 Westside Drive from Cornerstone TV Investors, LLC to Ricky Robinson and Roselind M. Tisdale Robinson $105,000

2737 Sunset Boulevard from 2737 Sunset, LLC to Lexington County Health Services District, Inc. $1,170,000

29170

119 Caughman Hill Court from Matthew R. Solomon to William L. Thomson and Megan E. Doherty $225,800

2200 Airport Boulevard from Serena I, LLC to Sai Jala, LLC $1,400,000

1003 Skyview Drive from C. Warren Irvin, III Trust and Wilmot Brown Irvin Trust to Robert Cade and Christy Cade $156,800

29172

3035 Fish Hatchery Road from Estate of Margaret Hallman to Alvin F. Baughman Revocable Trust $164,000

444 J L. Lucas Road from Revocable Trust of Rebecca J. Fortmeyer Schmidt f/k/a Revocable Trust of Rebecca F.J. Schmidt to Edward Wayne Blessing and Catherine Blessing $200,000

105 Rolling Hills Lane from Ronnie C. Pack, Jr. to James Scott Holloman $213,000

29210

706 Vintage Lane from Robert S. Stone Revocable Trust to Daniel W. Hall $144,000

236 N. Stonehedge Drive from Kenneth M. Neal, Sr. and Earline P. Neal to Frederick A. Carter and Raymond Earl Edwards $260,000

358 Lewisham Road from Estate of Joseph Anthony Albers to Legalia Properties, LLC $108,500

29212

518 Winding Way from John Samuel Austin, Jr. and Debbie B. Austin to Travis Cameron Dalton and Amanda Marie Dalton $188,000

221 Tolson Lane from Cynthia C. Kerley and Mark S. Kerley to Evan Lewis and Kimberly Robinson $165,000

317 Berlandier Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC t/b/k/a Eastwood Homes of Columbia, LLC to Craig A. Januchowski and Clare V. Januchowski $295,000

135 Ripley Station Road from Sharon Seago f/k/a Sharon Seago Chewning to Janine Smith and Telvin T. Smith $175,000

301 Winding Way from Jeffrey W. Ruth and Leeann B. Ruth to Christopher W. Adams and Noelle Adams $180,000

Kershaw County

28074

2736 Singleton Creek Road from Kenneth C. McManus, Jr. to Ethan T. Foard and Emily E.S. Foard $370,000

29020

1914 Woodside Drive from Steven Holliday to Christopher J. Harris $100,000

38 Carlisle Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Connor T. Richardson and Meredith K. Richardson $199,323

1147 Hermitage Pond Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Philip Reames $206,947

122 Leonard Circle from Charles W. Daniel to Patricia D. Rose $160,000

1609 Sarsfield Avenue from Thomas M. Rose, III and Patricia D. Rose to Jennifer Necker and Thomas M. Rose, III $225,000

311 E. Dekalb St. from Subham Hospitality, Inc. to Jai Jalarambapa Camden, LLC $430,000

247 Chestnut Ferry Road from Clemson University Stewardship Foundation, Inc. to Amanda K. Sheheen and Michael B. Sanford $418,341

125 Union St. from Mitchell D. Elliott and Lori K. Elliott to John W. Hutchinson, Jr. and Christine B. Hutchinson $580,000

1.04 Acres, W. DeKalb St. from Roosevelt Osborne, Sr. and Beverly Osborne to Bracy Real Estate Holding Group, LLC $360,000

27 Scarlett Lane from Mark W. Ansley and Peter N. Miller to Bryant McKenzie Lee $197,000

29032

1185 Cassatt Road from Huey P. Falcon and Elaine Falcon to John C. Claytor and Josh C. Claytor $125,000

29067

7 and 19 Youngs Bend Road, 3639 Kershaw Highway from C.C. Canada to Bockett Omorgieva Enterprises, LLC $150,000

29078

1222 Ancrum Ferry Road from Corinne Best f/k/a Corinne W. Atkinson to Jennifer Moak $124,900 2

8 Haven Way from Maria Natasha Pratt to Eric Dean and Kerry Dean $153,000

12 Crockett Drive from Rebecca Elaine Kokolis Rowles f/k/a Rebecca Elaine Kokolis a/k/a Rebecca Elaine Sill a/k/a Rebecca S. Kokolis to Carol Lee and Robert Harrison Lee $165,000

29130

2403 Springvale Road from Vastine C. Rabon, Sr. to Jeremy B. Rabon and Elizabeth R. Rabon $154,500

1957 Boxelder Trail from James and Susanne Driskell Revocable Trust to Thomas T. Anderson and Wendy Wang $555,000

