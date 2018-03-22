Toys R Us liquidation sales begin across US

Get an early start on your gift giving because Toys R Us has announced the beginning of liquidation sales across the US.
Beginning Thursday, March 22, and ending in June, the toy store chain that announced bankruptcy in early March needs to divest itself of merchandise as quickly as possible. In Columbia, Toys R Us is located at 140 Columbiana Dr.
According to information posted at ToysRUs.com, during the liquidation sales, Toys R Us gift cards, Rewards R Us money, Geoffrey money, and store credits can be used. Customers can still earn loyalty rewards for purchases made at closing stores for use online.
However, closing stores will no longer honor the Price Match Promise nor will the stores accept coupons on sale purchases (exceptions being giveaways, Birthday Club coupon, rewards redemption coupons, registry completion coupons and instant Credit Thursdays). All liquidation sales are final.
If you have items on layaway at Toys R Us, you should be notified to pay it off and pick it up. Items not picked up by the deadline, which varies by location, Toys R Us will cancel your order and waive any applicable fees.
The company plans to keep at least 200 Toys R Us stores open in order to sell its operations in Canada.
