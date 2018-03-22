Toys R Us postpones liquidation sale in Columbia, nationwide

Customers in South Carolina and across the US attempting to cash on liquidation sale prices at Toys R Us stores were surprised to learn that the liquidation process has been put on hold.
Signs greeted shoppers at the Harbison location of Toys R Us in Columbia and the Woodruff Road location in Greenville.
According to reports, a company spokesman stated that the company expects the sales to begin on Friday.
"We expected that liquidation sales would start today, but they were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. They’ll likely start tomorrow," said Joseph Contrino.
Never miss a local story.
The signs read "Due to circumstances beyond our Team Member's control, all liquidation sales have been postponed until further notice. We are sorry for any inconvenience."
Calls to the Columbia location were unanswered. In addition to Columbia and Greenville, there are Toys R Us stores in Florence, North Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Anderson and Spartanburg.
Comments