FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, photo, shoppers walk into a Toys R Us store, in San Antonio. Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. The 70-year-old retailer is headed toward shuttering its U.S. operations, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 employees while spelling the end for a chain known to generations for its sprawling stores and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot. The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores will finalize the downfall of the chain and force toy makers and landlords to scramble for alternatives.
Business

Toys R Us postpones liquidation sale in Columbia, nationwide

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

March 22, 2018 01:01 PM

Customers in South Carolina and across the US attempting to cash on liquidation sale prices at Toys R Us stores were surprised to learn that the liquidation process has been put on hold.

Signs greeted shoppers at the Harbison location of Toys R Us in Columbia and the Woodruff Road location in Greenville.

According to reports, a company spokesman stated that the company expects the sales to begin on Friday.

"We expected that liquidation sales would start today, but they were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. They’ll likely start tomorrow," said Joseph Contrino.

The signs read "Due to circumstances beyond our Team Member's control, all liquidation sales have been postponed until further notice. We are sorry for any inconvenience."

Calls to the Columbia location were unanswered. In addition to Columbia and Greenville, there are Toys R Us stores in Florence, North Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Anderson and Spartanburg.

