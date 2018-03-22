Toys R Us postpones liquidation sale in Columbia, nationwide

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, photo, shoppers walk into a Toys R Us store, in San Antonio. Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. The 70-year-old retailer is headed toward shuttering its U.S. operations, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 employees while spelling the end for a chain known to generations for its sprawling stores and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot. The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores will finalize the downfall of the chain and force toy makers and landlords to scramble for alternatives. Eric Gay, File AP Photo