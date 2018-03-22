New Midlands convenience store to offer gourmet food, seating area

Passersby at the intersection of Forest Dr. and Percival Rd. may have noticed that the convenience store at the corner has been completely razed and rebuilt.
The new Circle K at 5425 Forest Dr. has been remodeled to a 4,968 sq ft space that will feature an indoor seating area for customers to sit and enjoy their Polar Pops, premium coffees and fresh-prepared handcrafted pizza, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, salads, soft serve ice creams and F'Real Milkshakes.
Of course there's the regular convenience store fare such as baked pastries, croissants, burritos and biscuits in addition to packaged snacks and candies.
Opening day is Friday, March 23, with games, giveaways and discounts. This location will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
