This time it's for real, Columbia: Toys R Us liquidation sale has begun

The going out of business sale at Toys R Us — announced last Wednesday and then postponed — has begun nationwide.
At the Columbia location in Harbison, at 140 Columbiana Dr. next to Columbiana Centre, the signs are up announcing discounts up to 30% off. A quick walk-through of the store found that most items are marked beginning 5% off, with seasonal items such as Easter baskets and small toys to fill the baskets discounted more.
Normal big ticket items such as bikes and big name toy lines such as Fisher Price are at 5% discount, and a good selection remains as of lunchtime Monday.
According to information posted at ToysRUs.com, during the liquidation sales, Toys R Us gift cards, Rewards R Us money, Geoffrey money, and store credits can be used. Customers can still earn loyalty rewards for purchases made at closing stores for use online.
Never miss a local story.
However, closing stores will no longer honor the Price Match Promise nor will the stores accept coupons on sale purchases (exceptions being giveaways, Birthday Club coupon, rewards redemption coupons, registry completion coupons and instant Credit Thursdays). All liquidation sales are final.
If you have items on layaway at Toys R Us, you should be notified to pay it off and pick it up. Items not picked up by the deadline, which varies by location, Toys R Us will cancel your order and waive any applicable fees.
A sign posted on the door at the Columbia Toys R Us says that the store will no longer accept personal checks for payment.
The sale is scheduled to last through mid-May.
Comments