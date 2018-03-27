New subdivision planned for Blythewood

Columbia-based developer LandTech is planning an 80-plus unit, single-family home subdivision in northeast Richland County.
The company recently purchased 38 acres at the intersection of Hardscrabble Road and Rimer Pond Road in Blythewood for the development. The company purchased the property from the family of Peggy Pearce Caskey for $800,000.
The deal was brokered by NAI Avant.
"It's a great location because of the schools," said LandTech's Chuck Munn. "We like the area and purchased this piece to fill in" with other new LandTech subdivisions along Hardscrabble and Rimer Pond roads.
The subdivision, which is yet to be named, joins LandTech's new 117-unit Sterling Pines, 104-unit Coatbridge and 161-unit Long Cove communities in the area.
The land already has been zoned low-density residential by Richland County. The zoning allows up to 3.7 homes per acre. LandTech is building 2.3 homes per acre in the new development
No builder has been chosen, Munn said.
In addition to the three Hardscrabble subdivisions, the company also developed the 3,500-plus unit Lake Carolina development in northeast Richland and nine communities in Lexington County and near Lake Murray.
The company also has developed three communities in the Charleston area.
Comments