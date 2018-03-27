New 24-hour fitness club opens in Midlands

Lexington County fitness buffs will have a new outlet for their workout needs when Workout Anytime, a 24/7 gym opens in South Congaree.
The new gym opens at Congaree Commons Shopping Center, 693 North Main, on Saturday.
Expect state-of-the-art equipment, tanning and hydromassage beds to be available for gym members. Workout Anytime also will offer boot camp, and MX4 and Sprint8 high-intensity interval training classes.There will be personal trainers available at an additional cost.
Regional Manager Phil Spence says this is the first Workout Anytime fitness center in the greater Columbia area, and there are plans to expand into the Two Notch or Sandhills area within the coming year.
The gym has two levels of membership: Basic at $19/month and premium at $29/month. Both levels get you a key card for 24/7 workouts, the premium level adds access to the tanning beds and hydromassage beds and one personal training session per month. All members have access to Workout Anytime gyms nationwide.
Spence says that the gym would like to become an integral part of the community, a place where people can come and feel welcome and valued. The fitness chain also partners with local schools and sports teams as a place to help maintain competitive strength for athletes. More information at workoutanytime.com
