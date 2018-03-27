Some of the FAB Workshop speakers include (from top left) Elizabeth Meltz, Germaine Jenkins, Haley Feldman, Jen Boulware, Jen Ferrebee, Jen Pelka, Jenny Badman, Jocelyn Delk Adams, Julia Turshen, Kat Kinsman, Katie Button, Kelly Fields, Kiki Aranita, Laura Wagstaff, and Leslie Ferrier.
Business

Upcoming FAB Workshop seeks to promote women in food industry, offers scholarships

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

March 27, 2018 05:47 PM

FAB.

Short for fabulous.

Could stand for Food and Beverage, or Females and Business.

The upcoming FAB Workshop weekend in Charleston, SC, is all of that. A fabulous way for women to meet other women in the food and beverage (hospitality) industry and for some to pitch their business idea to a panel of industry pros who are eager to give honest and actionable feedback.

This is the second year of FAB. In 2017, more than 230 women from all areas of hospitality were in Charleston to make connections, become inspired, and learn from their peers and industry pros.

This year, the June 10-12 weekend is comprised of two tracks — 101 and 202. FAB 101 is designed for those women new to hospitality who are seeking guidance, networking opportunities, and inspiration. FAB 202 is meant more for business owners, upper level management, entrepreneurs seeking new ideas, approaches and camaraderie.

Pitch It! is FAB's once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for conference attendees to pitch their ideas to industry pros and get feedback and support. The deadline to apply to share your idea is March 30. If selected, you will be paired with a marketing strategist before the FAB Workshop weekend in order to create a pitch to present to the panel.

If you are a women just starting out or in need of assistance, you can apply for a FAB scholarship for fully subsidized admission to the conference — travel and lodging is NOT included and is the responsibility of the attendee. The deadline to apply is March 30.

Some of the speakers you will see at FAB include FAB Founder Randi Weinstein; Nina Compton, Top Chef finalist, chef/owner of Compere Lapin in New Orleans; Katie Button, executive chef/co-owner of Curate Bar de Tapas and Nightbell in Asheville; Barbara Lynch, author/chef/owner of Barbara Lynch Gruppo in Boston; and Dana Cowin, former editor-in-chief of Food & Wine, currently creative director at Chefs Club International.

Tickets for the FAB Workshop weekend, held at College of Charleston's Beatty Center, can be found at www.thisisfab.com or at eventbrite

  Comments  