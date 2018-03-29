See how South Carolina compares to other states regarding the cost of residential electric bills. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com
SCANA stock price tanking as SC Senate moves to slash power bills

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

March 29, 2018 10:12 AM

The stock price of a South Carolina-based utility took a tumble amid threatened rate cuts by S.C. lawmakers, and the potential end of a deal with another power company to buy them.

SCANA stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday, down slightly from its closing price Wednesday of $37.33. The price then dropped almost 5 percent to a morning low of $35.36.

The shift comes after a study commissioned by the S.C. Senate found that SCANA subsidiary SCE&G could afford to cut ratepayers' bills by at least 13 percent if the company cut its payouts to shareholders.

On Wednesday, Virginia-based Dominion Energy said it may withdraw from a planned purchase of SCANA, taking a planned $1,000 refund for SCE&G customers with them.

Dominion stock hit a low for the week at $67, but was above its closing price Thursday at $67.89 as of 10 a.m.

The company has charged South Carolina customers $2 billion so far to pay for the V.C. Summer nuclear plant in Fairfield County. Construction on the project was abandoned last summer.

About $529 million of that money has been paid out to SCANA stockholders, the company told South Carolina's Office of Regulatory Staff.

