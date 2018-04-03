Toys R Us, Babies R Us gift cards find new life – as Bed Bath & Beyond eGift Cards

Since the announcement that Toys R Us has begun a liquidation sale before closing stores nationwide, consumers have been wondering what will happen to those gift cards they might have around the house.
Bed Bath & Beyond has stepped up with an answer — you can exchange those Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for Bed Bath & Beyond eGift Cards for use online or in Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
The process is simple, but the deadline for exchanges is 11:59 p.m. EST, Thursday, April 5.
Go to the website bedbathandbeyond.cardcash.com and enter the information about the card you wish to exchange and the card's balance for the exchange. After approval, Bed Bath & Beyond will email you a printable eGift Card for use in stores or online. Gift cards must have a balance of $20 or more remaining on the card to be exchanged.
Bed Bath & Beyond will not accept Toys R Us or Babies R Us merchandise credits or cards that have expired.
