Lidl is opening Thursday in Lexington. Here's what you need to know

On Thursday, Lexington-area residents will get their first taste of Lidl when doors open at the German discount supermarket chain's first Midlands store at 5125 Sunset Blvd.
The location, the 11th for Lidl in the state, will include all of the bells and whistles found in the company's United States stores, including: a massive wine selection, "Fresh 5 Deals" produce section and, of course, the Surprises! eclectic collection of goodies that range from power drills to workout equipment.
"We aim for great locations that will be as convenient as possible for our customers," a Lidl spokesperson told The State.
While Lidl has more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries, it is rapidly increasing its footprint with new stores across the United States. About 50 stores are open in six Southern states with as many as 100 more slated to open nationwide in 2018.
The company's U.S. chief executive, Brendan Proctor, told The Washington Post that while the U.S. stores mimic their German sisters in many regards, there are some differences here, including larger footprints (stores here are 35 percent larger than their European counterparts with 21,000 square feet of shopping space) and perks such as bakeries and cold beer samples.
Like the other Lidl U.S. stores, the Lexington location will maintain the brand's wide aisles with only six lanes and will include the Lidl brand labels that, like its German discount grocer counterpart Aldi, have become so popular. The store will also carry a wide selection of organic and gluten-free foods as well as fresh, certified angus beef. It will also carry a small selection of fresh-cut flowers and plants.
Aldi has about 1,700 stores in the United States, by the way.
Lidl will open in Lexington at 8 a.m.Thursday.
Comments