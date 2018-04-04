Here are five things to know before shopping the new Lexington Ulta

By Janet Jones Kendall
Though it intended to have a soft opening last weekend, the new Ulta Beauty store at Lexington Marketplace shopping center saw a steady stream of customers filling the space, store employees said.
If you haven't gone yet to the store at 5336 Sunset Blvd. — or even if you have — here are some tips:
1. Check out the ads first. If you missed the printed ad in Sunday's issue of The State, check out Ulta's list of newest products and weekly deals by clicking here: https://storead.ulta.com/Ulta.php?RelId=6.2.3.23.
2. Mark your calendars for 21 Days of Beauty. Twice annually, Ulta hosts a 21 Days of Beauty sale that features a different item sold at a significantly reduced price each day. The sales are generally held in the spring and fall. HINT: It's going on right now.
3. Sign up for the Ultamate Rewards program. When you do, you’ll receive a 20 percent off coupon to use in the store, earn one point for every dollar spent and get double points on products purchased during your birthday month. To receive coupons and deals on a regular basis, download the free UltaBeauty app on your smartphone.
4. It's actually worth going in the store. While other brick-and-mortar stores have suffered with the rise of internet shopping, Ulta has kept a steady stream of customers going into the stores. Two factors may contribute to this: the Ulta salon and the clearance section, which can only be found in-store and which can include reductions of up to 75 percent.
5. Gifts with purchases. Each week, Ulta offers different items free with certain purchase amounts or products. If you aren't sure if your purchase qualifies, ask an employee to find out.
The Lexington Ulta is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.on Sunday.
Ulta fact:
Ulta Beauty opened 100 stores nationwide last year, many in smaller markets and suburban cities.
