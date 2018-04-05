Hundreds line up for German grocer Lidl opening in Lexington

Since June, Tina Dillard has enjoyed the wide aisles and efficient layout of the Lidl grocery store that opened near her Simpsonville home.
So when she heard there was a Lidl store opening in Lexington, she wanted to be first in line.
Why Lexington? Because her daughter, Carter Anne Dillard, lives in Columbia and she wanted to hold a good place in line for her while she got ready for work.
"We want to pass on our knowledge to her because it's such a neat store," Tina Dillard said.
Dillard was one of about two hundred people who lined up for the new store. And one of the first things that stores employees did as the crowd was waiting to get in was to explain how to correctly pronounced the store's name. It's LEE-dul.
Like many things German, the store is known for its efficiency. It has just six aisles. That's in stark contrast to the other new grocer in town, Lowes foods, which is known for its many store stations such as growler station and sausage works, large arrays of prepared foods, and even a community table.
The only prepared food station at Lidl is its bakery, which on Thursday featured butter croissants for 29 cents.
Ninety percent of the items in Lidl are the store's brands.
"That allows us to really ensure high quality at a really competitive price," said store spokeswoman Chandler Obeier.
The store features fresh produce, sustainable seafood, a wine selection ranging in price from $2.99 to $19.99 and a variety of organic and gluten free items.
Think Aldi (Lidl's biggest competitor in Germany) meets Trader Joe's.
One specialty is its Lidle Surprise section. The items in the non-food section rotate regularly and seasonally.
On Thursday, the section featured gardening equipment from planters to an electric chain saw. Soon, the section will switch to golf equipment.
That's one of the things that makes the store special, Tina Dillard said.
"It has unusual stuff," she said. "It's very seasonal. Great stocking stuffers."
Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries.
Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va., in June 2015, and today has 51 stores from New Jersey to Georgia.
"We concentrate on the East Coast," Obeier said.
The Lexington store is the 11th in South Carolina. They are clustered in the Upstate, along with Rock Hill, Orangeburg and North Augusta.
She said the store is eyeing other locations in the state, "but no announcements have been made."
