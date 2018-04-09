Drake's Duck-In in Columbia to remodel second floor for new Main Street business

The new owners of Drake's Duck-In — a fixture in downtown Columbia since 1907 — are planning on renovating the building for a second, as yet unnamed, business.
Drake's, known for its southern fried chicken sandwiches, started out on Elmwood Avenue delivering meals to hungry mill workers. It then bounced around on Main Street as its former homes were swallowed up for office towers.
The restaurant has been at its current location — 1544 Main St. — for 22 years, first under former owner Steve Rowland, who operated Drake's for two decades, and now new owners Daniel Boan and Matthew Bridges.
Boan and Bridges are applying for historic tax credits to not only renovate the front of the building, but to trick out the second floor for a new business.
"We’re still in talks right now," Boan said. "We want to put in a business that adds to the character of Main Street."
Main Street in recent years has experienced a full blown renaissance, with many century-old buildings being refitted for everything from eateries to a boutique bowling alley.
Boan said the 2,500-square-foot second floor would be some sort of retail or hospitality, rather than office or residential. "But we're just talking now."
Matt Kennell, president and chief executive of City Center partnership, which encourages and guides investment in the Main Street District, said he expects the new business to be in line with that new character.
"They've bounced some ideas off of us," he said.
The building, constructed in 1872, was originally a book store. In the 1950s or 1960s, the building received a solid, metallic "slipcover" facade commonly adapted to older buildings during that time.
The facade is being removed in favor of a 1940s facade underneath, including four second-story windows.
The work and the building's eligibility for historic tax credits will be considered by the city of Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday. Staff recommends approval.
The DDRC will meet at 4 p.m. in the third floor council chamber at City Hall, 1737 Main Street.
