Reward yourself for filing: Where to get discounts, deals on Tax Day, April 17, 2018

The deadline for filing your 2017 income taxes is Tuesday.
Why that day, rather than the traditional April 15? It's because the 15th fell on a Sunday and Monday, April 16, was Emanicpation Day, celebrated in Washington, DC. On that day in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Compensated Emancipation Act which freed more than 3,000 slaves in the Disctrict of Columbia.
On Tuesday, you can get discounts (and some free stuff) at participating locations of national chains that might help ease the pain of paying taxes — or celebrate in advance of a tax refund. Here are some Tax Day offerings:
Applebee's: The Dollarita is back — $1 margaritas through the end of April. applebees.com
Baskin Robbins: Download the Baskin Robbins mobile app and claim your deals, including $2 off a large Cappuccino Blast and buy-one-get-one-free 99-cent ice cream cones. baskinrobbins.com
Bite Squad: Place an order at Bite Squad's site or app and use promo code TAXDAY18 and get 7.5 percent off your order on Tax Day. www.bitesquad.com
Breugger's Bagels: The Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 (with online coupon) saves you $3.50. Choose any 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese. www.breuggers.com
Captain D's: The $10.40 deal includes six pieces of batter-dipped fish, one family side and six pups. captainds.com
Chili's: At participating locations, ask your server for the $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day Tuesday. No coupon required. www.chilis.com
Chuck E Cheese: Get a free large cheese pizza when you buy a large pizza, through Thursday. www.chuckecheese.com
Cici's Pizza: Adult buffet is $4.17 with coupon on the chain's Facebook page
Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub (with coupon) when you buy a full-priced medium or large sub, chips and drink. www.firehousesubs.com
Great American Cookies: Free Cookies & Cream Cookie — vanilla cookie with chocolate sandwich-cookie bits and white chocolate chips. www.greatamericancookies.com
Hardee's: Free sausage biscuit until 10 a.m. hardees.com
Hungry Howie's: Get one medium, one-topping pizza when you buy a large one-topping pizza at regular menu price. Online order only, no delivery, use code TAXDAY18, restrictions apply. www.hungryhowies.com
Kona Ice Trucks: Will be at two locations in Columbia handing out free cups of tropical shaved ice. Find them at Pet Smart, 10136 Two Notch Road from noon-2 p.m.; and at River Runner Outdoor Center, 905 Gervais St., from 12:30-2:30 p.m. www.kona-ice.com
Sonic: Get half-price cheeseburgers (limit five per customer). Also get half-priced shakes, floats and ice cream slushes, every day after 8 p.m. sonicdrivein.com
And something nonfood related:
Office Depot & Office Max are offering 5 pounds of document shredding for free (with coupon) through April 28. www.officedepot.com
