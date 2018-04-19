New ice cream shop opens in Five Points on Saturday

Here's another reason to get out and about Saturday afternoon — The Baked Bear custom ice cream sandwich shop is having its grand opening April 21 at 631 Harden St. in Five Points.
The celebration begins at 1 p.m. with free ice cream sandwiches to the first 300 people in line. The first 15 people will get a free Baked Bear t-shirt and the first 100 will be entered to win 50 free ice cream sandwiches for a party or event.
The Baked Bear specializes in create-your-own ice cream sandwiches where customers can select their favorite flavor of all-natural ice cream that they can sandwich between freshly baked cookies, brownies or donuts. You can mix-or-match the sandwich tops and bottoms, add toppings or sauces, or have it toasted for a hot-and-cold treat. Oh, and there are traditional treats such as sundaes, floats and more on the menu.
This is the San Diego-based chain's first South Carolina location.
Comments