You may know him from 'Live PD,' USC sports. He'll soon be on a Columbia TV news show

A familiar face will welcome viewers of ABC Columbia's "Good Morning Columbia" when long-time Midlands media personality Curtis Wilson joins the program April 30.
Wilson and Claire Richardson, currently the morning news anchor for WHSV-TV in Harrisonburg, Virginia, will co-anchor the show that airs 5-7 a.m. Monday through Friday on ABC Columbia. They will replace Grace Joyal, who has resigned after five years with the station.
Joyal's last day will be June 8. Richardson's first day at ABC Columbia will be June 25.
Viewers may recognize Wilson as a regular contributor to A&E's "Live PD." Until recently, he had been the lead public information officer with the Richland County Sheriff's Department, which is featured on the show that follows law enforcement officers on their live beats.
Wilson was recently promoted to Captain on the Community Action Team by the Richland County Sheriff's Department. His duties with the Sheriff's Department will include attending community meetings and teaching safety classes for business and community groups.
Wilson began his career as a morning anchor for WLTX and is a host during the 3-7 p.m. shift on WWDM-FM radio in Columbia. He also serves as the venue host for the University of South Carolina's men's and women's basketball teams and the baseball team.
