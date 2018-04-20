Everything you need to know about Target's car seat trade-in event

Target stores nationwide are making it easier for you to recycle and upfit your child's old car seat during their 5th car seat trade-in event.
Beginning on Earth Day, Sunday, April 22, through May 5, bring any unwanted car seats to the Guest Services counter at your local Target store and receive a 20 percent off coupon good on the purchase of a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller from the store or the full online assortment. One coupon per seat dropped off.
Target has partnered with Waste Management to recycle parts of the old car seats to create new things such as grocery carts, plastic buckets and construction materials.
According to the company, since 2016 Target has collected 176,000 car seats — 2.6 million pounds — for recycling.
