Midlands gym to find new base on Rosewood Drive

If you've driven down Rosewood Drive lately, you may have noticed renovations taking place at the former Rosewood Florist building.
Base 10 Fitness will be moving to that location in the next few months. Brandon Keatley, one of the co-owners and trainers at Base 10, says that while the outside is looking great, the inside work is only half done.
Keatley says the move is prompted by being "tired of being the hidden gem — or gym — on" Market Street, near Williams-Brice Stadium. After almost five years in the converted warehouse, he wanted to be more convenient to where people live.
"We have really dedicated people but we were really hard to find," he said.
While the space on Rosewood will be slightly smaller than the Market Street location, Keatley says workers are reconfiguring the interior to gain more usable training space.
Base 10 is different from the big box gyms, says Keatley, in that they focus on training and technique through personal and group training. There is also a nutritional program available for those wanting to focus on all aspects of fitness.
Keatley expects the move to take place within the next 90 days.
