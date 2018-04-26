SC-based McCall Farms issues recall for spinach sold in Aldi stores

McCall Farms, of Effingham, SC, is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of cases of canned spinach from Aldi stores as a precautionary measure because of product mislabeling.
The label on the 13.5-ounce cans of Happy Harvest Spinach does not include peanuts in the ingredients list, and there might be peanuts in the product that might cause an allergic reaction in customers with peanut allergies.
The cans were packaged with a lot code of A23IX with a best-by date of January 2021 and a UPC code of 041498131289. The product was sold in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia. It was also available for purchase for Aldi customers in Atlanta and Chicago through the company’s partnership with grocery delivery service Instacart.
Customers may return the product to their local Aldi store for a full refund. For more information, email questions to customerservice@mccallfarms.com or call 1-800-277-2012.
