Over 32,000 pounds of beef recalled due to possible contamination

Pinnacle Foods Inc., makers of Armour Ground & Formed Sliced Dried Beef, is recalling approximately 32,479 pounds of heat-treated, shelf stable beef products because of a possible processing deviation that may have led to staphylococcal enterotoxin and clostridial toxin contamination.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the ready-to-eat dried, sliced beef items were produced on Jan. 2, Jan. 19, and April 9. The product has a shelf life of three years.
Check your pantry for:
▪ 2.25 oz. glass jars containing “ARMOUR GROUND & FORMED SLICED Dried Beef” with best by dates of JAN-07-21, JAN-08-21, JAN-09-21, JAN-10-21, JAN-11-21, APR-15-21, APR-16-21, APR-17-21, APR-18-21 and APR-19-21 and lot codes 0707011Y11, 0708011Y11, 0709011Y11, 0710011Y11, 0711011Y11, 0715041Y11, 0716041Y11, 0717041Y11, 0718041Y11 and 0719041Y11 .
▪ 4.5 oz. glass jars containing “ARMOUR GROUND & FORMED SLICED Dried Beef” with best by dates of JAN-23-21, JAN-24-21, JAN-25-21 and APR-22-21 and lot codes 0723011Y11, 0724011Y11, 0725011Y11 and 0722041YW1.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2AD” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
Consumers are urged not to use the products and to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase. Anyone with questions about the recall can call the Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care office at (888) 299-7646.
