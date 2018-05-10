Why has construction not started on the former Cardinal Newman High site?

The former site of Cardinal Newman High School on Forest Drive sits undisturbed on a sunny day in May.
Charleston's The Beach Company was slated to begin construction of Cardinal Crossing on the 12.5-acre site in early 2018, but the company's project schedule and the process of getting finances in place took a bit longer than expected.
Ned Miller, development manager for The Beach Co., has said that the general contractor Wieland has secured a land disturbance permit and is expected to begin site work before the end of May. Even then, the grading and basic utility installation will take approximately four months. Then, construction can begin.
The late start will push back completion of the 42,000-square-foot shopping component until mid 2019, says Miller. The Cardinal, the residential section of the development with more than 250 residential spaces, should be completed about a year later.
Another, smaller factor in this and other proposed multi-million dollar projects in Forest Acres may be the cost of obtaining commercial building permits from the city.
During a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, Forest Acres City Council discussed re-evaluating the city's fee structure for commercial building permits.
Currently, the base rate used by Forest Acres — $9 per $1,000 of project cost — is in line with the starting fees of Richland County and the city of Columbia. But while Richland County and Columbia use declining rate scales on larger projects to determine commercial building permit fees, the rate in Forest Acres remains fixed. For example, Greenwood told the council that Columbia's commercial building permit fees drop to $2 per $1,000 after a project reaches over $5 million.
Greenwood figured that a $50 million commercial building project in Forest Acres would generate $517,000 in permit and plan review fees. In the City of Columbia, the same project would generate $159,000 in fees.
The move by Forest Acres' council is to "be more business friendly," says City Administrator Shaun Greenwood. "For the first time in 20 years, some larger development projects have come up."
The commercial building permit fee reassessment could be ready to present at the next scheduled council meeting on June 12, or council could call a special session to discuss the rate changes, said Greenwood. The rate change would not affect 95 percent of the projects in Forest Acres, he said, and it does not affect residential home builders.
In addition to the Cardinal project, the proposed development of the Epworth Children's Home property along Sunnyside Drive is on the horizon.
The Tuscan Gardens project, a development consisting of 170 senior and assisted living units, received initial approval during the May 8 council meeting. If it receives final approval on June 12, development of the 26-acre tract could begin before the end of summer.
