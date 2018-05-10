Business

Small office building in Lexington sells for $1.25 million

By Susan Ardis

May 10, 2018 11:39 AM

Lexington County

29072

206 Pisgah Flats Circle from Gerald E. Hendrix Revocable Living Trust to Norma M. Zwart $155,900

210 Underwood Court from KB Home South Carolina, Inc. to Midhindra Molathati $206,900

100 Gillfield Court from Joseph S. Strickland and Beth Ann Strickland to William Ryan Taylor and Jacquelyn Nichole Taylor $225,000

357 Cobbleview Drive from Bryan S. Hallman and Cara M. Hallman to Ryan Todd Truskey and Nicole Marie Truskey $165,000

108 Fawn Court from Deeann Holland and Warren Holland to Jordan T. Watson $152,000

145 Millstone Lane from Brian Edward Pattison and Laura Pattison to Claire R. Norris $255,000

104 Cobden Court from Nathan J. Halydier and Victoria P. Halydier to Kevin M. Caiello and Holly M. Caiello $192,000

128 Fox Chase from Kyle M. Clampitt to Joseph N. Brant and Victoria E. Brant $185,900

5541 Sunset Boulevard from Grand Investments, Limited Partnership a/k/a Grand Investments, LP to 5541 Sunset Boulevard, LLC $1,250,000

121 Sunset Bay Lane from Michael Johnson and Lynn Johnson to Sandra R. Johnson $300,000

130 Park Ridge Way from Dung Mimi Phan and Tuyetmai T. Hguyen to Manh Din Ho $150,000

214 Scarborough Way from Blair H. Taylor and Allison Taylor to Harris C. Murray $296,000

346 Farmhouse Loop from Terry G. Hensley and Laura L. Hensley to Ryan G. Marshall and Lisa Kay Marshall $176,500

208 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Billy J. Teeter and Susan B. Teeter $277,000

66 Rocky Cove from Mark J. Hendrix and Cynthia H. Hendrix to XanCo, LLC $375,000

109 Rosewood Lane from Charles E. Wood and Marilyn L. Wood to Phillip E. Powell and Lynn H. Powell $115,500

408 Plymouth Pass Drive from B&B Real Estate Investors, LLC to Christopher T. York and Rachel H. York $258,000

225 Crimson Oak Drive from LTD Properties, LLC to Katelyn Marie Litch $165,000

369 Dragonfly Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Keith A. Miller and Maxine L. Miller $392,000

116 Artisan Court from Bobby Stephens Tatum and Lisa Dematteis Tatum to Douglas R. Sinclair, III and Nora B. Sinclair $262,500

431 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Vishal Gupta $173,480

155 Riggs Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jared Stone and Laura L. Stone $357,950

220 Clearbrook Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Daniel K. Workman $212,000

206 Wessinger Drive from Jerri M. Jumper n/k/a Jerri M. Wingard to Jeffrey Lee Harrell $130,000

1005 Coley St. from Scott Jacoby and Regina Jacoby to Krysti L. Redel $172,500

233 Creek Branch Drive from Srikrishna Suryanarayanan and Veena Seshadri to Jung Hoon Lee and Bo Hyung Koh $213,000

334 Orchard Grove Lane from Malcolm T. Nichols to Russell T. Williamson $204,000

1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 711 from Catherine P. Duffy to John P. Corrigan and Kimberly A. Corrigan $280,000

613 Ladybug Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to Kawntrell Jeffcoat and Carolyn Jeffcoat $273,000

645 Tailwater Bend from Sean K. Hart and Katherine L. Hart to Joshua P. Duke $445,000

159 Riggs Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Rasikial K. Patel and Vasanti R. Patel $390,000

112 Clarmont Court from James M. Harmon to Harry L. Boyd, Jr. and Tiffany P. Boyd $449,000

439 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Alice Owens $152,490 240 Blaine Lane from Gary D. Barboza and Anne Ard Barboza to Brian Wildrick and Stehanie Wildrick $349,900

211 Aston Lane from John Bagdany and Eleanor Leigh Bagdany to Curtis Wesley McGown and Lisa Ann McGown $169,900

20 Appalachian Trail from Dennis W. Sawyers to Justin Allen Gutierrez and Rehab Gad Gutierrez $221,000

276 Caroline Hill Road from Estate of Phillip Byron Reams to Susan Cordero-Montoyo Olson and John Olson $207,000

101 Weatherford Court from Frances E. Greene Special House Trust and Frances E. Greene to Dallas A. Gardner, III $135,000

118 Bickley Road from Ronald F. Johnson to Midlands Development, LLC $345,000

603 Bimini Twist Circle from International Columbia, LLC to Walter L. Bogart and Lynn L. Bogart $171,700

201 Saddlebrooke Road from Scott Jacoby and Regina Jacoby to James Robert Crawford Wilson and Taylor Bryce Wilson $147,830

768 Parkhurst Lane from Natalie M. Ventura to TAH Holding, LP $125,000

204 Wander Court from Fan Hu and Bin Zhang to Harrison Andrew Coleman $170,000

29073

406 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joey Nicholas March $145,000

103 Bruin Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Antonio L. Truesdale $142,000

334 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ian Michael Harmon and Farrah Brittany Harmon $229,756

276 Cornerstone Lane from Jeffrey W. Allums to Cameron Huffman, Dustin Huffman and Sarah M. Huffman $155,000

306 Robbie Road from Claire Norris to Michael H. Staley and Starla Nicole Garber-Tucker $180,000

309 Baneberry Loop from Joshua J. Young to MJM Holdings, LLC $145,000

429 Baneberry Lane from Keiauntae L. Weston to Thomas Brad Ayers and Tifani Ayes $201,200

101 Mockingbird Drive from David Wayne Hines and Mary Frances Hines to Sean R. Harley and Maggie Corina Day Harley $130,000

100 New Colony Court from Linda P. Tucker and Stephen G. Tucker to Terri Wright $130,000

132 Chethan Circle from Hans N. Faust and Sara Faust to Dana Panas and Robert S. Hazle, III $187,500

442 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Aaron P. Hearn $148,232

1160 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony Edward Dooley and Megan Lin Dooley $375,575

1118 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher Wayne Smith and Amanda Baker Smith $329,475

311 Cumbre Court from Kellie J. Bunton to Joseph J. Czeladko $167,300

174 Mesa Verde Drive from Jeffrey K. Hoover and Kenna P. Hoover to Eizzil Y. Rivera and Luis F. Quinones $194,000

1864 Fairview Road from Gene M. Wise a/k/a Gene W. Wise to Timothy James Jackson and Samuel S. Jackson $165,000

29160

1445 Southbond Road from Francis C. Kennerly, Sr. and Jacqueline M. Kennerly to Livingston Plantation $147,200

29169

637 Spanish Oak Drive from Megan C. Pierce to Jeffrey S. Puckett and Soyeon Puckett $153,900

1616 Decree Avenue from Gantt Family Trust, LLC to Ian Alexander Rowland $103,000

622 Ashwood Circle from Morrow Living Trust to Anne Reddick Mitchum $185,000

2232 Quail Hollow Court from John B. Rate and Barbara G. Rate to Robert E. Spires, Jr. and Pamela F. Spires $259,900

1005 Crestwater Court from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Robert Andrew Songer and Tracy Lynn Songer $187,000

1625 Charleston Highway from William C. Hawley, III Revocable Trust to Upworld International, Inc. $435,000

1 Lynnwood Road from W. Harold Gooding to Brian C. Turner and Michael D. Morales $168,500

136 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Dana M. Bolin $171,000

29170

158 Fox Crossing Road from Matthew S. Donaghy and Nicole S. Donaghy to Matthew C. Fleming $207,000

141 Berry Drive from Douglas J. Griffin and Seniqua L. Griffin to Maliek Joshua Burrell and Alex Victoria Burrell $147,900

130 Dogwood Circle from James C. Whitehead, Johnny R. Whitehead and Jean W. Keisler to Johnny S. Bowen and June C. Bowen $172,000

211 Favorite Court from MM Residential Properties, LLC to Brittani Gladden $109,000

400 Budby Court from Benjamin E. Sinclair to Giesela Faith Lubecke $110,000

129 W. Idlewood Circle from BCM Capital, LLC to Janice Smith-Ward and Christopher W. Ward $124,900

341 Montcliar Lane from William Shane Selby to Steven R. Cash $130,000

400 Clyde Court from Jeremiah A. Kirvan to Katherine R. Lundy $125,000

411 Laurel Mist Lane from Crystal Jennings to Jacob Matthew Jones $187,000

29172

428 Calcutta Drive from Kenneth L. Stevens to Nora Rebecca Dix $137,000

627 Pine Branch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael Todd Stillwell, Sr. $150,074

2620 Fish Hatchery Road from Donald W. Jeffcoat and Cheryl Lynn R. Jeffcoat to Paul J. Demers $105,000

1525 Coolbrook Court from Naomi Jean Echerer n/k/a Nomi Jean King to Basamania and Judith L. Cooper $125,000

29210

214 Rhett Road from 3D Venture Company, LLC to Raymond Rivera, III $112,750

104 Rustic Court from Jessica B. Hatton n/k/a Jessica Hatton Edenfield to Marvin Carraway $255,000

309 Tendrill Court from Margaret K. Porter-Coffin n/k/a Margaret K. Porter to TAH Holding, LP $116,000

637 Townes Road from Stewardship Homes, LLC to Brian Houle $211,000

2703 Woodland Hills E. from Ralph R. Corduan to Jesse M. Isbell and Katherine B. Isbell $185,000

540 Westover Road from David C. Evans to Robert L. Wright, Jr. and Jessica A. Wright $219,900

307 Linsbury Circle from Ronnie K. Hewitt and Elaine H. Hewitt to Clarence Winfrey $150,000

793 Gardendale Drive from R. William Jordan and Carol P. Jordan to Caroline E. Dorris $194,900

430 Lydgate Drive from Valorie M. Songer to Darlene S. Cox $204,000

29212

201 Char Oak Drive from Daniel E. Wells to Girish Hegde and Jyothi Hegde $450,000

1513 Willow Creek Lane from Randall Wong and Donna Wong to Robert Ellerbe Landon $135,000

201 Lingstrom Lane from Trang H. Pham to Angel G. Johnson and Eric Johnson $147,500

237 Conrad Circle from Justin Bradley Owen and Shawna Owen to Christopher M. DeVoter $124,000

904 Wingfield Court from Robert E. Fairley to Wendall Jerome Griffin $229,900

1613 Willow Creek Lane from Christopher A. Brown to Sarah Cristine Laney and William Jesse Neff $146,000

425 Smiths Market Road from Stephen R. Ferris to County of Lexington $135,000

307 Timberhill Court from Aaron L. Watson and Lauren D. Watson to Cynthia W. Hall $212,000

178 Regency Drive from Veronica Barredo to Jeffrey S. Martin, Christopher W. Martin and Pamela K. Martin $150,000

218 Wexford Court from Robert V. Stoddard and Robbin L. Stoddard to Daniel E. Stahl and Meghan Stahl $340,000

308 Conrad Circle from Meghan Stahl f/k/a Meghan M. Helms to Anthony Blake Lowery and Sarah Anne Reandeau $155,000

684 Rapids Road from Daniel E. Paffumi and Charlene B. Paffumi to Rachel Holliday $138,000

224 Tartan Road from Stewardship Homes, LLC to Edwin A. Vasquez, Walter A. Vasquez and Jacqueline Villalobos $154,900

101 Bosworth Field Road from Anthony D. Perry to Richelle Howell-Brown $143,000

207 Lingstrom Lane from Richelle Howell to Paula Howell $100,000

312 Pitney Road from Heather L. Helrigel to Alethia Frasier $100,000

230 Quill Court from Kurissingal V. Varghese and Rachel Varghese to Bronz Goode $155,000

235 Sandstone Road from Helen Kline and Kevin L. Kline to Charles E. Pierce and Sarah L. Pierce $125,000

Kershaw County

29020

1915 Medfield Drive from Phyllis E. Jensen to James C. Bryson and Colleen Bryson $122,000

1324 Sunnyhill Drive from Athanasios J. Megadrosos Living Trust and Hrisoula Megadrosos Living Trust to Troy D. Allen $410,000

128 Crab Apple Road from Beverly Johnson and Raevin Johnson to Jessica F. Joyner Davis $250,000

2119 Lystra Road from Clifford L. Leviner a/k/a Clifford Leland Leviner to R&MP, LLC $218,000

1800 Brook Drive from Kriston R. Crain to Ryan M. Donlon and Mindy A. Donlon $124,900

504 Carrison St. from Brenton H. Amyette to Elizabeth Anne Kline $113,500

1705 Sarsfield Avenue from Richard D. Trott and Julie A. Trott to Bryan C. Farmer and Karen O. Farmer $345,000

9 Competition Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Michael S. Arndt and Ivy L. Arndt $196,990

303 Rectory Square from Macy Vidrine and Marie S. Vidrine to M. Elizabeth Hagins $436,000

46 Colony Drive from Cynthia M. Caldwell to Sylvia M. Caldwell $115,000

29032

1402 Porter Road from Geovanny A. Marquez and Samantha Marquez to Dwayne F. Moseley and Tina J. Moseley $195,000

2154 Porter Road from Glenda C. Robinson and William T. Robinson, Jr. to Teresa Ann Gue $115,000

29045

40 Bristlecone Lane from Brett Ardis and Keela Ardis to Holly R. Angel $138,000

12 Gumtree Court from Mark Easler and Sara M. Easler to Mallory Marie Canzoneri $130,000

23 Dianthus Circle from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Shawn A. Owens $190,549

11 Calabash Lane from Gregory A. Reynolds and Sara L. Reynolds to Stanley Haggins and Crystal Haggins $264,500

89 Saughtree Lane W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James D. Nickelson $241,660

1823 Wildwood Lane from CK Homes, LLC to Rodrick Scott and Brittney Scott $187,000

29074

24464 Darby Road from Robert A. Darby, III to Sarah McLeod Smith $122,500

29078

408 Bird Cove from Bradley A. Rasmussen to Joseph Michael Stinnett $138,000

206 N. Village Lane from Dustin L. Davis to Jonathan C. Hazle and Kelsey C. Hazel $164,000

411 Cook Road from J. N. Green & Associates, LLC to Rodney Bridges $235,000

12 Elm St. from Jean G. Edwards to Steven H. Jarrett and Elizabeth H. Jarrett $170,000

1036 Oak St. from Joseph C. Walters, Jr. and Delores W. Morris to Christopher Lee Matthews and Kristen Jeffers Matthews $135,000

29130

2334 Lake Road from John E. Roberts, Jr. and Shirlie Roberts Revollo to Stephen Wright and Lori Wright $170,000

Top Five Richland County

921 Spears Creek Court 29045 from Brantley Enterprises of S.C., Inc. to Dennis Eugene Brantley, Sr. and Camarie Keith Brantley $987,000

1326 Palmer Road 29205 from Wilson Co., LLC to Nathaniel H. Bocock and Laura R. Bocock $872,000

126 Blackburn Road W. 29063 from Timothy W. Koch to Paul Shahbahrami $781,758

329 Edisto Avenue 29205 from Seth Turnbaugh Thorp and Mae Ewing Young to John Aaron Gilchrist and Shani Raine Gilchrist $755,000

1717 Catawba St. 29205 from Diane K. Florence n/k/a Diane K. McIntosh to Sheryl K. Melioli $560,000

Top Five Lexington County

473 Wood Willow Point 29036 from Estate of Diane C. Watchinski to Michael John Shiels and Anita Alice Shiels $1,300,000

5541 Sunset Boulevard 29072 from Grand Investments, Limited Partnership a/k/a Grand Investments, LP to 5541 Sunset Boulevard, LLC $1,250,000

201 Char Oak Drive 29212 from Daniel E. Wells to Girish Hegde and Jyothi Hegde $450,000

112 Clarmont Court 29072 from James M. Harmon to Harry L. Boyd, Jr. and Tiffany P. Boyd $449,000

645 Tailwater Bend 29072 from Sean K. Hart and Katherine L. Hart to Joshua P. Duke $445,000

Top Five Kershaw County

303 Rectory Square 29020 from Macy Vidrine and Marie S. Vidrine to M. Elizabeth Hagins $436,000

1324 Sunnyhill Drive 29020 from Athanasios J. Megadrosos Living Trust and Hrisoula Megadrosos Living Trust to Troy D. Allen $410,000

1705 Sarsfield Avenue 29020 from Richard D. Trott and Julie A. Trott to Bryan C. Farmer and Karen O. Farmer $345,000

11 Calabash Lane 29045 from Gregory A. Reynolds and Sara L. Reynolds to Stanley Haggins and Crystal Haggins $264,500

128 Crab Apple Road 29020 from Beverly Johnson and Raevin Johnson to Jessica F. Joyner Davis $250,000

