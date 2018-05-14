Animal emergency? Northeast Columbia has new, 24-hour animal hospital

CVETS, a 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital, has opened on Oakcrest Drive, just off the Trenholm Road extension in northeast Columbia.
The animal hospital, headed by the husband and wife team of Michael and Tracy Schlicksup, opened May 4 with a team of three veterinarians, a radiologist and a specialist in internal medicine. Michael Schlicksup is a surgical specialist while Tracy Schlicksup specializes in emergency medicine.
The Schlicksups have created a full-service hospital with equipment and resources that range from ultrasound to oncology and chemotherapy. The building is state of the art with a paperless system that allows the doctors and staff to track patients' vitals — and office wait times — on touchscreen monitors.
Other highlights include:
▪ Textured flooring in some of the exam rooms and connected outdoor runs that enable doctors to more easily observe an animal's gait when dealing with issues of mobility.
▪ An isolation ward with a dedicated ventilation system where animals with suspected or diagnosed infectious diseases can be treated apart from other patients.
▪ Certification as a fear-free zone for cats with a separate waiting area, exam room and ward for felines.
▪ A 16-slice CT scanner for high-resolution imaging of an animal's injuries.
▪ Covered drive-through.
CVETS, which stands for Columbia Veterinary Emergency Trauma and Specialty, is at 1321 Oakcrest Drive, (803) 995-8913, cvets.net.
