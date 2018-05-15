Chili's Grill & Bar restaurant chain reports possible payment data breach

Brinker International, the owner of the Chili's Bar & Grill chain, has announced that it is investigating a possible breach of payment card data at some Chili's restaurants.
The company believes that the data incident occurred between March and April 2018 and involved malware that was used to gather payment card information, including credit or debit card numbers as well as cardholder names from payment-related systems for in-restautant purchases. Personal information — such as Social Security numbers, full date of birth, or federal or state identification numbers — was not compromised.
Brinker is using third-party forensic experts to conduct an investigation, and Brinker is working with law enforcement.
Customers of Chili's during that time are asked to monitor their bank and credit card statements for accuracy and to contact their bank if there are any unusual charges.
