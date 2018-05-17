Columbia senior housing development changes hands for over $18 million

Richland County
29016
138 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Rongie O. Fonville and Kyan T. Fonville $342,345
931 Whistling Duck Court from Michael Glover, Jr. and Dordelia Glover to Meredith Ann Olson $139,900
820 Near Creek Drive from Kristen Rhodes and Daniel Rhodes, Jr. to Joseph A. Landrum and Lisa A. Landrum $309,000
60 Oakvale Court from Carol R. Woodard to Antonio Palomino $131,000
1077 Grey Duck Lane from Joshua J. Wagner and Rachael M. Wagner to Darryl F. Williams and Angela C. Williams $270,000
6 Tavern Court from Charles A. Rampey, Jr. and Jan H. Rampey to Ruben A. Navarrete and Elizabeth Erin Navarrete $385,000
208 Winding Wood Circle from James P. Geller and Ann M. Geller to Bryce E. McGrogry and Jaimie L. McGrory $395,000
8 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Frazier B. Beatty and Gayle D. Jones $359,000
717 Carolina Aster Drive from Ryan Romero Buckson, II and Kelly Buckson f/k/a Kelly Sumpter to TD & SV Sweet Family Trust $235,000
1182 Primrose Drive from Farisa McGowan to Thomas E. Baird $233,000
122 Michael Road from Richard P. Daeger and Helen T. Daeger to Hubert Coker and Darilyn Galloway- Coker $315,000
29036
2011 Johnson Marina Road from Kevin A. Graves to Robert F. Van Buskirk $234,900
322 Explorer Drive from Michael D. Bonavilla and Amanda R. Bonavilla to Zachary D. Woodham $225,000
29045
105 Coopers Nursery Road from Stephen R. Burch and Marcia A. Burch to Jesse J. Deberry and Jacqueline L. Deberry $525,000
417 Stillwater Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Justin Lee Desrochers and Amelia Joann Desrochers $237,723
6 Belle Oaks Court from Roger Webber to Teresa Drayton $132,000
2 Fishing Point from George Garib to Mark C. Feinstein $975,000
29063
308 Sawyer Court from Michael J. Caponera to Gary Lee Gray, Jr. and Stephanie Renee $190,000
290 Glen Arbor Loop from Daniel S. Lutterbie and Jennifer F. Lutterbie to Steven K. Yobs and Jessica T. Yobs $176,900
3 Ivy Gate Court from Janice L. Eells to Thomas C. Brown and Susan E. Brown $171,900
5 Tenby Court from Jon Joseph Zajdel to Joyce C. Carlisle $165,000
104 Buckhead Drive from Estate of Sarah Leigh King a/k/a Sarah L. King f/k/a Sarah L. Gripkey to Jeffery H. Warren and Doris T. Warren $395,000
232 Delaine Woods Drive from Sirva Relocation Properties, LLC to Wesley A. Hammond $189,900
1945 Marina Road from Philip J. Weiss to Robert T. Burke and Cynthia M. Burke $365,103
202 S. Mercer Drive from Dewayne Washington to Richard Weaver and Carolyn Weaver $135,000
29130
25 Sease Court from Noel Perez and Mariel M. Perez to Hank Wactor and Christina Wactor $187,500
29201
311 Downs Drive from CSS Enterprises, LLC to Gregory Thomas Abraham $112,000
1085 Shop Road, Unit 137 from Steven D. Dennis to Melissa H. Broad, Joseph C. Poniatowski and Kaitlyn N. Broad $137,000
383 Canal Place Drive from Mark F. Rufail to Michael Jefferson Spitnale and Ellen Lindley Black $237,500
2210 Clark St. from 2210 Clark Street, LLC to Phung Phan and Marcelia W. Phan $165,000
2920 Grace St. from James P. Brown and Jennie Roof-Brown to Kimberly M. Brunson and Jason L. Brunson $161,000
29203
31 Summerlea Lane from Paul J. Baker and Tonya Baker to Zhuocheng Su and Jiawen Lee $150,008
5204 Randall Avenue from Commercial & Residential Solutions, LLC to Tyrell Simpson and Latesha Gordon $101,900
29204
3524 Wolf Circle from Michael Clay Britt, Jr. and Michelle Britt Barkdoll to Jason Randall $250,000
2915 Stratford Road from HFBT Real Estate, LLC to Aidyn Lorraine Iachini and Joseph Brian Carl $457,500
1814 Bradley Drive from GI, LLC to Christi Farley $113,200
1327 Manning Avenue from Housing Authority of the City of Columbia, SC a/k/a Housing Authority of the City of Columbia, South Carolina to Jemma G. Smith $152,166
2518 Craig Road from Gigi E. Garzon f/k/a Gigi G. Dommers to Daniel S. Theriault and Alexandra Theriault $194,000
1800 York Drive from 963, LLC to Luke Spangler and Molly Roach Spangler $261,450
2901 Pruitt Drive from Michael J. Paolino, Jr. and Kate J. Paolino to Jimmy Lee Turner, II and Sara Rice $240,000
29205
1537 S. Beltline Boulevard from Lynn G. Bone and Kenneth R. Green to Danfeng Huang $129,100
1224 Fairview Drive from Lucius Moultrie to Yi Crystal Zhan and Mark Lee Ming Cheng $255,000
10 Sims Alley from Nancy C. McCormick to Matthias Schindler $234,500
701 Elm Avenue from Graham B. Stowe and Jennifer V. Stowe to Michael B. Adkins $145,500
2838 Monroe St. from Thomas Matthew Katona and Nicole Noel Katona to David Greven and Alexander Beecroft $339,000
29206
6634 Dare Circle from Ann E. Eisenstein to Michael Seth Giles $230,000
6016 Pine Valley Road from State Street Holdings, LLC to Kristen Haley Rollins $297,000
6120 Satchel Ford Road from Joshua M. Adkins to David Adam Dougherty and Haley Jones Dougherty $185,000
3732 Greenbriar Drive from Joyce Y. Wright Revocable Trust to Glen R. Jones and Elaine R. Henderson $214,000
1629 Atascadero Drive from William K. Robinson and Ann P. Robinson to Kristina M. Diaz $197,500
490 Forest Lake Place from Mary K. Thompson Revocable Trust to Virginia Herring $175,000
29209
6501 Macon Road from Rupert Adrian Godshall, III and Kerran Scott to Daniel Scott Lutterbie and Jennifer Frances Lutterbie $175,500
169 Preston Green Drive from Frederick B. Moulton and Janis J. Moulton to Erin N. McCarthy $130,000
13 Copperfield Court from Ross Oakley and Margaret Oakley to Alexandra J. Cripps and Andrew Lehman $302,000
11 King Charles Road from Kevin A. Baker and Elizabeth G. Baker to Jennifer L. Stokes $215,000
29210
1205 Colonial Life Boulevard from Arrowlife, LLC to Palmetto Health Credit Union $1,625,000
124 Wynfield Court from Tawander Barr to Mai-Trinh Truong Pham $132,000
29212
21 Woodpine Court from The Investment Doc, LLC to Richard Edmund Zollner and Jaynette Wilson Zollner $235,000
29223
224 Valley Springs Road from Estate of John Kirk Roberts, Jr. and Betty Beck Roberts to Joanta N. Hawkins and Matthew E. Hawkins $199,000
1470 Rabon Farm Lane from Elihu J. Burritt and Charise D. Burritt to Casey Nacole Guider $130,000
1616 Horseshoe Drive from Brian Peacher to David Zink and Oanh Zink $272,000
1901 Faraway Drive from GURU TEN, LLC to 1901 Enterprises, LLC $825,000
131 Allans Mill Drive from Octavia D. Chandler to Calvin J. Baronette $205,000
29 Buxton Drive from Avinash K. Malhotra to Philip L. Thompson and Vocarl Millsa Thompson $115,900
9165 Two Notch Road from Mary Ann Strake to Spring Valley Dental Properties, LLC $550,000
1001 Wildewood Downs, Unit 88 from Welltower, Inc. to WWDR Real Estate Company, LLC $18,037,500
29229
104 Traditions Circle from Nucleus, LLC to Eric McFadden $207,000
2007 Lake Carolina Drive from Jerome Murrelle to Tangee R. Chitty $135,000
325 Sterling Cove Road from NVR, Inc. to Ashley Rumph $169,485
1 Shellwood Court from Joseph A. Landrum and Lisa A. Landrum to Luz Nelly Garcia Meneses $154,900
228 Arbor Falls Drive from Justin B. Spears and Karen M. Spears to Maurio Oliver $127,000
4 Laurel Bluff Court from Adli Karim Bouaziz to Patrick L. Mallett and Gayle E. Mallett $363,500
212 Long Ridge Drive from Wayne M. Hughes and Verleshia Hughes to Cory Payne $140,000
409 Bally Bunion Lane from Ronald E. Brady, Jr. and Anita Elena Brady to Andrea Bloom and Bryan Stone $168,000
104 Fonthill Drive from Garrick A. Heltman and Kelly C. Heltman to Darian T. Moorer and Aisha B. Moorer $163,750
225 Waterville Drive from Denise Gentry Driggers to David M. Hart and Lisa C. Hart $142,000
12 Shoreline Drive from Barbara D. McKnight to Steven Wesley Dow and Bonnie Ann Dow $289,000
334 Baccaris Drive from Robert M. Williams and Nicole Williams to Latron Jackson $180,000
20 Red Cedar Drive from Larry Dean Ochiltree to Paulo Cobo $139,000
10 Fallstaff Court from Yolanda F. Boyd-Gantt to Anthony E. Abraham $175,000
113 Meadows Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Leo O. Bethel $227,887
210 Sagamare Road from Joseph C. Frinks and Vangalene Frinks to Shanika M. Ingram $130,000
418 Long Pointe Lane from Howard Lee Price to Stephanie McLellan $196,000
327 Founders Ridge Road from James Campbell and Tiffany Campbell to Kathy Woodberry $210,000
733 Edenhall Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Elisabeth M. Bailey and Darryl D. Bailey $271,150
72 Hunters Pond Drive from Steven J. Spruill and Danielle Y Spruill to Dwana D. Lee $128,211
Lexington County
29033
341 Tufton Court from Kenneth D. Shearer to Francis Christopher Dart and Erin Nicole Dart $202,110
29036
661 Mallard Drive from Claude H. Evans and Evelyn Evans to Jeffrey Chad Lively $150,000
430 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Arthur Small Jackson $309,040
1 Abberton Court from C&F Welco, LLC to Eric B. Zelaski $126,900
14 Southwoode Circle from Estate of Della Rexrode a/k/a Della H. Rexrode to Benjamin A. Zabriskie and Ann C. Zabriskie $135,000
129 Old Laurel Lane from Chad Lindler and Caroline Hardin n/k/a Caroline Lindler to Ashleigh Love Quick $610,150
716 Soldier Gray Lane from Joshua Friend and Samara Mixter-Friend to John Behreandt $197,000
477 Lake Ride Drive from Michael J. Shiels and Anita A. Shiels to John P. Bittinger and Kathy H. Bittinger $590,000
2744 Old Lexington Highway from W. Lee Capell and Gail B. Capell to Kevin Major $560,000
117 Linkside Court from McLaughlin Family Trust to Dale Smalley $250,000
515 Pine Log Run from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kevin S. Rodgers and Taylor B. Rodgers $265,670
618 Marvin Gardens Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Shandon D. Collins $183,000
434 Mediterranean Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Dwight M. Szarkowski and Elizabeth Szarkowski $230,000
412 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Shane D. Skiles and Brittney N. Skiles $473,091
1121 Old Bush River Road from John T. Cantey and Jennifer S. Cantey to Cheryl L. Monnell $195,000
1315 Dreher Island Road from Stevens Creek, Inc. to Michael Lucsky and Nancy Lucsky $263,900
29053
109 Phillipsboro Court from Velma T. England Revocable Trust to Miranda Elliott $143,000
29054
122 Juniper Springs Road from Robert Kyle Miller and Nicole Dooley Miller to Kenneth D. Matthews, Jr. And Taylor Schemelia $139,500
119 Oneal Shealy Road from William Pabon and Maryanne T. Pabon n/k/a Maryanne Hayes to John K. Hughes, Jr. $223,000
118 Wood Duck Drive from Allan Dawn Homes, LLC to Michael S. Olack and Katherine A. Olack $395,000
133 Cedar Cove Trail from Scott A. Clark to Mark C. Crumpton and Natalie Crumpton $403,000
105 Highknoll Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Michelle D. Smith $239,300
Shull Avenue from Audrey G. Skipper a/k/a Audrey Goff Skipper to Douglas C. Warner and Peggy B. Warner $470,000
29063
104 Tuscany Court from Estate of Kelli A. Currence to Rusty James Wallace and Mary Elise Wallace $116,000
29070
105 Tucker Drive from Carl L. New and Lindsey Edwards n/k/a Lindsey New to Juliet Maye Ramirez and Drew S. Floyd $168,000
631 Ansel Court from Judy Morton to Christopher R. Puckett and Kimberly A. Puckett $575,000
29072
208 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Donald W. Brewer II and Melanie A. Brewer $247,717
823 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Wilbur L. Allen $373,872
116 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bradley E. Kingsmore and Samantha J. Kingsmore $263,084
226 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Sheila J. Butler $335,662
212 Plymouth Pass Drive from Franconia Real Estate Services, Inc. to Thong Ho and Xuan Ho $262,500
106 Saluda Springs Court from Peng Yang to Kunyan Chen $132,500
197 Barr Road from Estate of John Dial Smith, Sr. to Robert J. Caughman Revocable Trust $269,500
143 Jamestowne Court from Sheila J. Butler and Ronald Jason Hubbard to MH 3 Investments, LLC $173,000
171 Jamestowne Court from Joseph L. Moscatello and Elena C. Moscatello to James S. MacDougall and Julie Salina MacDougall $230,000
124 Cressingham Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ronald Maiuro and Julie A. Maiuro $285,605
312 Tisbury Court from Kasey J. Stroud to Cecile Callahan McCauley $189,900
604 Mallard Lakes Drive from Jerra L. Kirchner and Gary L. Kirchner to Linda Derico $149,000
647 Park Road from Miguel A. Keels to Johnnie Carter and Geraldine Carter $193,500
304 Iris Hill from Benjamin T. Booth and Jessica H. Booth to Dustin Schloemp $267,500
208 Riverbirch Road from Harold Michael Coggins to Brian D. Symons and Susan E. Symons $190,000
306 Vanderbilt Road from Jason M. Smoake to Kevin Sherman and Geralyn Fisicaro $180,000
531 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bharat Reddy Maddireddy $330,129
218 Cherokee Trail from Jessica Amanda Wingard n/k/a Jessica A. Stricklin to Marion Murton $154,900
108 Oldtowne Drive from Marion Murton a/k/a Marion Murton-Gregory to Todd Bown and Diane Bown $243,000
406 River Club Road from Michael M. Renner and Angela H. Renner to Brad Fultz and Andrea Fultz $683,000
205 Rumford Place from Phillip David Thomas and Caroline Norment Thomas to Scott H. Walter Revocable Trust and Susan D. Walter Revocable Trust $245,000
141 Beechcreek Circle from Matthew Karl Berrens and Amy Berrens to John J. Black $405,002
158 Broadreach Road from Terry L. Harris and Kathleen J. Harris to Janice Ninesling $233,000
272 Ashmore Lane from Kevin S. Rodgers and Taylor B. Rodgers to Matthew Robert Ballard and Judith Celene Ballard $188,000
324 Turners Court from Sarah C. Coggins to Joseph P. Soldano $467,500
116 E. Main St. from D.A.W.B., LLC to 116 East Main Street, LLC $1,000,000
204 Kelsey Glen Road from Mary Horsley to Francis Michael Morrison and Teresa M. Morrison $310,000
306 Coldwater Crossing from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Steven Maiworm $407,669
103 Bent Needle Court from Joseph D. Foster and Angela S. Foster to Ronald R. Lawrenz, Jr. and Heather P. Lawrenz $375,000
29073
191 Stanley Court from Marc Casimir to Austin D. Inabinet $138,000
139 Swanhaven Drive from David Mickle and Janet Mickle to Paul G. Taylor and Lynette H. Taylor $362,000
137 Willow Forks Road from 8480 Stagecoach Circle to Robert Phou Sananikone $122,500
412 Windy Trail Court from John A. Moore to Jeffrey C. Harrison $129,500
153 Double Eagle Circle from Travis Teal to Tracy S. Springer and Becki C. Springer $163,000
213 Nutmeg Road from Kristen E. Suddeth n/k/a Kristen Jones to Angela Banning Shumpert $114,500
326 Copper Queen Court from Christine E. Mallory and Hubert Douglas Harris to Russell S. Hiller and Jaime E. Hiller $198,500
622 Kaymin Hill Court from Jeffrey D. Swans to James Francis and Shana R. Griph $211,500
2043 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Philip D. Kossler and Theresa J. Kossler $228,454
905 Gum Bluff Court from Cecile McCauley to James Kyle Davis $129,000
105 Arkhaven Court from Amy Lynn Frijlink and Richard Frijlink to David Gross $202,000
147 Tannery Way from Nichola Marie Collet to Jeffery Hoover and Kenna Hoover $245,000
108 Freys Lane from Thomas Edward Shumpert to Colin Cummings $145,000
244 Hallie Hills Place from RMAC Trust to Tierney E. Sagely $115,000
612 Crestwood Arch from Gayle R. Swisher to Theodore Charles Austin $122,000
114 Silverbell Lane from Daniel C. Perkins to Enrique Hernandez and Emily Hernandez $187,900
1115 Bryce Canyon Court from NVR, Inc. to Justin Taylor $178,985
755 Westfield Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Xiques Snell $201,435
1013 Sequoia Court from NVR, Inc. to Tara K. Brown $147,485
115 Macaw Lane from Janelle Colleen Howell Living Trust to Amber M. Green $113,000
481 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Margaret A. DeStefano $146,000
143 Liberty Farm Boulevard from Juliet Nader Smith to Melissa Noel Jesky and Scott David Jesky $254,900
322 Cassique Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Christopher Matthew Miller and Cassandra Ann Miller $228,000
29123 Pelion Road from James E. Sharpe to William K. Brown, Sr. $350,000
145 Catherine Drive from Julie Douglas Martin and James Devan Martin to Taylor T. Curtin $105,000
29169
1914 Sunset Boulevard from Douglas M. Mackey to Carolina Casualty Services, LLC $250,000
2133 Chipmunk Lane from Helen R. Tarbox to Mary Glenn $189,000 506 Jadetree Court from Bryan Alan Belk to David Mickle and Janet Mickle $144,900
29170
522 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gregory N. Wilson, III $159,247
159 Hunters Mill Lane from Keith R. Golston and Kendra L. Golston to Tonya M. McQueen $160,000
487 Henslowe Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Samuel Huston and Rebecca Huston $285,501
208 Cherry Grove Drive from Corey Mark Branham to Erin A. Rosling $121,000
106 Santa Barbara Court from Robert Catledge to Donavan Bennett $105,000
709 Hooksen Circle from Barbara Elaine Denard and Cathy M. Smith n/k/a Goldie and Samantha Craig Apple to Robert Clayton Smith $118,000
403 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Rachel Cooper and Charles F. Conyers $284,460
307 Conner Park Lane from Jamie Hinson n/k/a Jamie Williams to Jessica Clements Wenger $165,500
29171
912 Ontario Drive from Ralph M. Webb, Jr. to Velma T. England Revocable Trust $121,000
29210
316 Zimalcrest Drive from Sunrise Tower SC, Inc. to Jaydev Hospitatlity, LLC $2,450,000
1904 Nottingwood Drive from Hilton Investments, LLC to Carol C. Hall $108,000
419 Townes Road from Lucy Marie Padgett and Jessie Gale Padgett to Darron D. Long and Carla B. Long $140,000
3512 Caimbrook Drive from Janet L. Dubeau to County of Lexington $102,000
612 Saint Andrews Road from SDO Fund II D34, LLC to SDO Fund II D34, LLC $1,600,000
29212
1108 Javelin Court from Open Door Enterprises, LLC to Charles E. Hartley $191,000
204 Woodwinds Drive from Nickie M. Bass and James B. Bass, Jr. to Eleanor M. Howe $164,000
113 Greenhouse Court from Davis R. Daniel and Cindy L. Daniel to Srinadh O. Rao $230,000
320 Cove View Court from James M. Hines, Jr. to Steven and Stephanie Wise Family Living Trust $340,000
224 Spartan Drive from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Kendall L. Jones $112,700
244 Newpark Place from Wendy B. Reeves to George Michel Saul $152,000
24 Stone Market Road from Brian Crosle to Jon P. Winford, Lisa Winford and Jon T. Winford $226,000
Kershaw County
29020
705 Kirkland St. from Jonathan P. Ray to Robbie Rush $106,400
850 White Pines Drive from Jeffrey R. Irick and Dolly G. Irick to William Lewis $151,000
86 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Mitchell D. Posthuma, Sr. and Mary G. Christian $222,643
138 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jared Forest McCarty and Michelle Dawn McCarty $189,633
2569 Harbor View Road from James G. Clark to William S. Blackmon and Rayna P. Blackmon $195,000
620 W. DeKalb St. from Edward M. Royall to Thomas N. Fortson, III $150,000
11 Jeffrey Turn Road from Craig Owen and Regina M. Owen to Wayne F. Lacombe and Larri L. Lacombe $146,000
29045
17 Needle Palm Way from Joseph Mango and Jessica Mango to Dustin D. Holley and Amelia V. Holley $199,000
38 Kathwood Lane from D & H Corporation of Columbia, Inc. to Pamela F. Cheatham $185,000
1502 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nartarcia M. Bess $210,687
62 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to William Russell Richardson and Yelissa Richardson $259,228
25 Nature Lane from Bradley E. Hoyle to Jeremy Kyle Mosley $150,000
1864 Bookman Road from Elizabeth M. Morgan and Tony R. Morgan to Paul Ray Wolfe and Sharon B. Wolfe $105,000
29063
90 N. Royal Tower Drive from Small Family Children's, LLC to Great Southern Homes, Inc. $206,500
29078
356 Charm Hill Road from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Shaqull McClinton and Kayla Branham $115,000
Top Five Richland County
1001 Wildewood Downs, Unit 88 29223 from Welltower, Inc. to WWDR Real Estate Company, LLC $18,037,500
1205 Colonial Life Boulevard 29210 from Arrowlife, LLC to Palmetto Health Credit Union $1,625,000
2 Fishing Point 29045 from George Garib to Mark C. Feinstein $975,000
1901 Faraway Drive 29223 from GURU TEN, LLC to 1901 Enterprises, LLC $825,000
9165 Two Notch Road 29223 from Mary Ann Strake to Spring Valley Dental Properties, LLC $550,000
Top Five Lexington County
316 Zimalcrest Drive 29210 from Sunrise Tower SC, Inc. to Jaydev Hospitatlity, LLC $2,450,000
612 Saint Andrews Road 29210 from SDO Fund II D34, LLC to SDO Fund II D34, LLC $1,600,000
116 E. Main St. 29072 from D.A.W.B., LLC to 116 East Main Street, LLC $1,000,000
406 River Club Road 29072 from Michael M. Renner and Angela H. Renner to Brad Fultz and Andrea Fultz $683,000
129 Old Laurel Lane 29036 from Chad Lindler and Caroline Hardin n/k/a Caroline Lindler to Ashleigh Love Quick $610,150
Top Three Kershaw County
62 Lillie Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to William Russell Richardson and Yelissa Richardson $259,228
86 Southern Oak Drive 29020 from Bock Construction, Inc. to Mitchell D. Posthuma, Sr. and Mary G. Christian $222,643
1502 Smyrna Road 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nartarcia M. Bess $210,687
Comments