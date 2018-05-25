Bounce on over to Midlands' latest trampoline park, opening Saturday

Adrenaline Trampoline Park & Entertainment Center opens Saturday in the former Piggly Wiggly location on Garners Ferry Road in Lower Richland.
The 52,140-square-foot facility will feature a "regular" trampoline area, plus six performance trampolines and two super trampolines that will allow users to jump three times as high as on a regular trampoline.
In addition to the trampolines, the Columbia location will feature indoor dodgeball areas, atrapeze room, abattle beam pit and four virtual reality game stations. Parents can relax in one of two lounges — a quiet seating area or a "loud room" with big-screen TVs — and there will be three party rooms available for rent.
Four escape rooms are scheduled to be added within the next two to three weeks.
During Saturday's grand opening, everything will be 50 percent off and military members (with IDs) can enjoy 20 percent off.
Adrenaline, 7451 Garners Ferry Road, will be open 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 am.-11 p.m. Friday. www.facebook.com/adrenalinecolumbia/ or jumpadrenaline.com
Comments