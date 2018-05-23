Meet the new director of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport

Michael A. Gula has been named executive director of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
Gula, a Canton, Ohio native, has 15 years of experience in airport management, and has served as director of operations, planning and facilities in Columbia since January 2014.
In his new role, Gula is responsible for all operations at the airport from administration to marketing to landing new flights.
"Obviously, we are going to continue to work on air-service development and continue to maintain infrastructure and be as efficient as we can," he said.
Gula, 36, replaces Dan Mann, who took the reins of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority in Louisville, Ky. He had served as executive director of the Columbia airport since 2010.
The Richland-Lexington Airport Commission chose Gula from a field of 65 national candidates, said airport spokeswoman Lynne Douglas.
Columbia Metropolitan Airport is a major economic engine for the Midlands, generating an estimated $847 million in economic impact annually without receiving any state or local tax dollars.
Gula previously served as the director of operations at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport for 2.5 years, operations manager at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky., for two years; and manager of operations and cargo development for six years at Toledo Express Airport, Ohio.
He and his wife, Gina, have a 7-month-old son, Rhett.
