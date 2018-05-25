Construction to begin at former Cardinal Newman school on Forest Drive

Well, it's finally happening. Construction should begin on Cardinal Crossing on Forest Drive by the first of June.
During a presentation to Forest Acres residents, representatives from Wieland, the construction company hired by Charleston-based The Beach Co. developers, answered questions and laid out a schedule for the project.
The project — consisting of four retail buildings, a five-story apartment building with parking deck, and ten townhomes — will be completed in four phases.
First, expect earth movers and graders to start clearing and leveling the property by the first week of June. Construction of the two retail buildings closest to Forest Drive will also begin then.
After progress has been made on the retail shops, construction will begin on the second phase and on the parking deck that will be the main parking area for the apartment building. The design of the apartment building will follow the topography of the site, meaning that it will appear to be three-stories high from Forest Drive but will be five-stories high on the back of the building as the architects and developers take advantage of the downhill slope of the property.
The project will have 246 apartments, with 389 spaces in the parking deck.
The third phase will include the two remaining retail buildings at the top of the property, between Forest Drive and the apartments. In total, there will be 42,000 square feet of retail space available when construction is complete on the four buildings.
The last phase of the project will be two buildings at the lower end of the property that will contain ten townhomes. These upscale residences will have a separate entrance on Gamewell Drive, and green space be developed between the townhomes and Eightmile Branch creek.
Once the project is complete, right turns in and right turns out will be the only way to access The Cardinal's retail shops from Forest Drive. For those needing to make left hand turns on and off of Forest Drive, or access to the apartments, the traffic light at Forest Park Shopping Center (where the new Lowe's Foods is located) can be used. The Cardinal will have two access points from within the shopping center's property.
Wieland expects construction to last 18-20 months.
