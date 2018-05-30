Columbia pizzeria closing downtown shop. Beer fans may like what it's doing next

Zpizza is closing its location at 650 Lincoln St., behind USC's Carolina Coliseum. The last day of business will be Sunday.
According to Zpizza employee Demacio Vann, the franchise is looking to relocate to a larger space in order to add a tap room. Initially, the thought was to expand into the former Barbarita's Southwestern Grille location next door on Lincoln, but Jersey Mike's Subs moved into the space instead.
Talks are underway to relocate in a shopping center in the Irmo/Ballentine area. Vann expects Zpizza should reopen in the next six months.
When the pizza place does reopen, it will be a Zpizza Tap Room featuring 12 to 24 beers and wine that will be self-poured by the ounce. As you place a food order, customers will be able to purchase a wristband that will be encoded with a limit of by-the-ounce alcoholic beverages. The computer-monitored taps will track the pours.
Customers can sample different beers and wine or enjoy a favorite.
Meanwhile, Vann says that the Lincoln Street location is offering 30 percent off all orders until closing day.
