Lakefront property in Lexington County sells for over $1.5 million

Richland County
29016
25 Abneywood Court from Bryan A. Pearson to Angelica Outlaw and Benson Outlaw $304,000
519 Water Willow Way from Ryan Butler and Violeta Zaric to Keyundra Brice $185,000
2 Feather Run Court from Steven G. Waddell to Bradley Scheidler and Laurie Scheidler $249,000
217 Plantation Parkway from Jack E. Harwood and Virneta C. Harwood to Kortnei P. Seabury and Benjamin Bailey Seabury $188,000
143 Merrimont Drive from EE Residential Properties, LLC to David John Wedgbury and Paula Marie Wedgbury $310,000
642 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joshua J. Staley and Tameka A. Staley $238,922
215 Chestnut Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Evie Allen Code and Barbara S. Code $264,000
149 Summer Pines Drive from Daniel E. Cogliano to Gary Dewayne James and Jeanette James $149,900
1278 Sherrill Lever Road from James Anthony McCune to Gary Loner $103,000
302 Bowhunter Drive from Vickie Hunter to MacKenzie Stephens and Mallory Freeze $270,000
29036
356 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Arthur L. Hornick, Jr. and Kathleen C. Hornick $280,419
738 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Courtney L. Jenkins $172,834
505 Everton Drive from John G. Matthews and Judy P. Matthews to Russell W. Carroll and Angela Y. Carroll $292,500
536 Grand Manor Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John G. Matthews and Judy P. Matthews $346,752
750 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Adam C. Somersett $168,110
606 Goya Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrew H. Brightwell and Leigh Derrick Brightwell $308,000
1290 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Eric M. Morabito and Courtney J. Morabito $236,293
29045
328 Bluestem Drive from Andrew K. Brumbaugh and Kristen N, Brumbaugh to Thomas H. Rakes, III and Cherri W. Rakes $515,000
130 Spears Creek Church Road from Thomas F. Howell and Gayle H. Lutgen to Michael William Francis $155,000
432 Upland Trail Road from Joel C. Wind and Andrea L. Wind to Bryan D. Rurey and Jessica M. Rurey $460,000
29063
10 Misty Glen Court from Dustin A. Megown and Julie A. Taylor Megown to Bryan M. Senn and Susanne R. Senn $155,000
607 Friarsgate Boulevard from Robert Eugene Byers to Ashley M. Edmiston and Eric Hoh $132,000
420 Caddis Creek Road from Patrick J. Funk and Jaime Truesdale n/k/a Jaime Funk to Melissa Mundy $135,000
5 W. Rock Lane from Joseph C. Pride and Autumn M. Pride to Douglas E. Platt and Victoria A. Platt $222,900
538 Boyd Branch Crossing from Troy J. Henning to Lindsay A. Williams and Glenn L. West, Jr. $291,000 1
56 Lum Road from Gloria B. Cook and Heyward H. Bouknight to Kyle G. Snelgrove and Heather B. Snelgrove $118,000
113 Cedar Crest Lane from Don David Lowman, Trustee and Jan Robosson Lowman, Trustee to Essex - JF, LLC $380,000
223 Beckworth Lane from Wanda H. Pensa and Bart K. Pensa to Jaime T. Funk and Patrick J. Funk $215,000
518 Brooksong Court from Andrew Brightwell and Leigh Brightwell to Kelly S. Buckson and Ryan R. Buckson, II $250,000
29201
1436 Franklin St. from Ricky P. Sirois and Jamie M. Sirois to Lena C. Tahmassian $216,500
2311 Gadsden St. from Bunk Aviation, LLC to Deborah J. Gascon $255,000
1006 Henderson St. from Johnny R. Wilson, Jr. and Kayla Turner to Nicole E. Desantis, Dorian A. Desantis and Diane P. Desantis $353,000
3314 Westbury Drive from Norwest Properties, LLC to LaDona Wheatley $174,000
147 Canal Place Circle from Joseph Chen Lai to Ashley B. Graham $203,000
1829 Senate St., 12-F from Minnie T. Scott to Han Kook Ko $160,000
3323 Makeway Drive from Brian K. Stone to Trevor Welsh and Cari Walsh $166,000
117 Arsenal Academy Place from Richard W. Pickett and Connor J. Pickett to Charles Francis Rudman and Ryan Rudman $175,000
1829 Senate St., Unit 2-A from Raymond A. Ceresoli Trust to Bonnie E. Holstein $263,000 29203
3525 Bellingham Road from Steven Gavin Brown to Margaret Sims $132,000
29204
1547 Wheeler Road from Katelyn A. Banks and Donnie C. Banks to Stuart Wilder Couch and Whitney Smith $178,000
3220 Cherry Hill Drive from Cheryl Fox Herring to Jones G. Herring, II $130,000
30 Dill Court from Jean M. Humphrey to William C. Stallings and Jacqueline O. Stallings $816,125
3511 Lakeland Drive from Edward L. Davidson, Jr. and Betty B. Davidson to Summer D. Thrash $136,000
2609 Putnam St. from Ashleigh L. Emory a/k/a Ashleigh Emory Wolfe to Rachel L. Berry $119,900
12 Millpond Road from Bonnie E. Holstein to David R. Hyatt and Debbie T. Hyatt $393,000
29205
237 S. Waccamaw Avenue from William L. Smith, II and Deborah J. Smith to Edward Russell Lipscomb, III and Jill Bailey Lipscomb $525,000
407 S. Edisto Avenue from Nannette L. Callahan to Jakob Obenaus and Gerhard H. Obenaus $190,000
218 S. Pickens St. from John Wesley Gorsage, Jr. and Kimberly J. Gorsage to Carl A. Porambo and Gianna Marie Porambo $212,245
1930-1932 Wheat St. from Aseem Raval to Nicholas David Ringwall $413,440
347 S. Waccamaw Avenue from Estate of Linda Lee Davenport to Ray O. Torres $269,000
3518 Heatherwood Road from Sheila B. Frazier to William L. Otis, III and Kindall C. Otis $1,150,000
6 Heathwood Circle from Estate of Thomas E. McCutchen to Kristine Elise Kennedy and Marc Gisewhite $785,000
2902 Wheat St. from Andrew James Sattler and Stephanie N. Sattler to Michael Strong and Elaine T. Strong $454,000
217 S. Bull St. from Kathleen Young and James Young to JV Enterprises, Inc. $179,750
3000 Amherst Avenue from 3000 Amherst, LLC to Shirley Lowman and Deborah E. Blair $185,000
810 Beltline Boulevard from Nicole Skipper to Bradley Lewis Langford and Virginia Lanford $368,000
421 Barnwell St. from Stephen G. Mitchell, Elizabeth A. Mitchell, John V. Mitchell and Michael C. Mitchell to Benjamin Cole Groff $365,000
1532 Berkeley Road from Kathryn F. Keenan to Marshall W. Stuckey and Mary K. Stucky $385,000
521 Congaree Avenue from Peter S. Carnohan and Stephanie E. Carnohan to Andrew J. Sattler and Stephanie G. Sattler $725,000
4104 Beecliff Drive from Sara H. McKeown to Nathan Branham and Reed Pansegrau $110,000
603 Hemphill St. from Robert Michael Radford to Claude Hamilton Belk, III $115,500
4209 Devine St. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Hollie R. Edwards $427,125
29206
4508 Crape Myrtle Lane from Suzanne E. Rhodes to Annette S. Fowler $235,000
3211 Rosewood Drive from South Carolina Homes & Lane Realty, LLC to Jessica H. Gilreath $188,000
4330 Shorebrook Drive from Ryan Bruce Floyd and Ashley Simpson Floyd to Taylor E. Driskill and John Monroe Pafford, Jr. $365,900
4553 Fernwood Road from Lauren Buffington Bachmann f/k/a Lauren K. Buffington to Joseph Alexander Sherard and Abigail A. Thielke $229,700
4421 Wedgewood Drive from Sarah F. Stansill to Thomas M. Larkin and Rachel Larkin $462,000
4411 Kilbourne Road from Jeremy R. Crisp and Caroline S. Crisp to Andrew Polatty and Elizabeth McFall Polatty $341,000
3605 Greenleaf Road from Thomas W. Ruff, III and Tara K. Ruff to Michael Canty $228,000
5225 Clemson Avenue, Unit 110 from Susan Bergmann to Glynda R. Carroll $125,500
1591 Woodlake Drive from Carol Adzick Popp Revocable Trust to Caroline S. Crisp and Jeremy R. Crisp $750,000
1740 Atascadero Drive from Hunter S. Coultrap and Mary Lee Coultrap to Jerrad Brett Rawl and Emily Rawl $190,000
29209
120 Hamptons Grant from Julie T. Starnes to Robert Klotzbach and Kathleen Klotzbach $500,000
501 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to John Dickerson $155,000
613 Rockwood Road from Ratko Milter and Milesa Milter to James A. Couillard and Drinka Couillard a/k/a Drinda Robichaud $190,000
825 Paramount Drive from David A. Bobo and Amber Bobo f/k/a Amber N. Humphries to Jack M. Harper, Jr. $111,100
1215 Woodlawn Avenue from Benjamin T. Ebert to Jade Hoskins and Justin Parizi $125,000
7 Preston Green Court from Estate of Jon Cason Caughman to Sunita Marapally and Noble Kongaypogu $135,000
5919 Hampton Leas Lane from Marshall W. Stuckey and Mary K. Stucky to Elizabeth Collins Crane and Marshall C. Crane $266,500
7900 Nightingale Drive from David R. London to Julie K. Martino $118,500
7908 Tradd St. from Elizabeth C. Shepherd to Ashley D. Shirelle $143,500
625 Hampton Trace Lane from Derek T. White and Miranda D. White to Katelyn P. Fisher and Taylor Marshall Fisher $313,000
5955 Hampton Leas Lane from Andre LeBlanc to William Cullom Walker and Mary Rebecca Walker $329,900
2800 Ulmer Road from Deborah L. Johnson to Michael Jeffrey Oehler and Elizabeth Erin Oehler $128,500
29210
150 Stoneridge Drive from Arya Hospitality, LLC to 150 Columbia, LLC $4,875,000
138 Springhaven Drive from Ryan L. Morgan to Olivia L. Grube and Natalie R. Herndon $136,999
29212
121 Arborgate Circle from Joseph C. Kowalewski to Sabrina K. Vilord and Jonathan C. Vilord $129,900
153 Pond Oak Lane from John R. Stephenson and Wendy G. Stephenson to Zachary W. Pensa and Jaimee St. Laurent Gauthier $157,000
100 Patio Place from Danny G. Gueulette and Nancy A. Gueulette to Donald E. Sarvis $162,000
210 W. Palm Drive from Joel H. Rowlenson and Barbara H. Rowelson to Jeanie L. Catterson $200,000
29223
3 Bee Ridge Circle from Phillip E. Weaver and Margaret Ann Weaver to Andrew D. Butcher and Ashley A. Butcher $256,000
657 Summer Crest Road from Jabari Boykin to Diane Jackson $146,000
3076 Appleby Lane from Lorraine Bouknight-Davis a/k/a Lorraine B. Gayton to William C. Davis, Sr. $127,500
213 Dove Ridge Road from Dustin Whitcomb to Larry Sanchez $220,000 245 Berry Tree Lane from Jane B. Marchant to Rebecca Ellen Timmons $295,000
428 Shallow Brook Drive from Jackie H. Perez n/k/a Jackie M. Habit to Da'Lilah Smith $350,000
108 Parliament Drive from Ana Awilda Alicea to Veronica E. Burgos $105,000
170 Branch Hill Lane from William L. Turbeville, Jr. to Janet H. Viars $194,500
413 Pinnata Road from Michael O. Boynton, Jr. to Julian Terry $142,000
115 E. Springs Road from Sonja Y. Grooms to Tinny P. Cooper $245,000
49 Old Springs Road from Margaret M. Wood to Robert L. Dissinger and Melissa A. Dissinger $272,425
229 E. Pond Ridge Road from Robert T. Engwall to Adam S. Keitt $109,900
29229
14 Red Cedar Drive from Jeffrey Minton and Lashanna E. Minton to Travis Carter $114,000
215 Big Game Loop from Kyle A. Weber and Rachel E. Weber to Leonard G. Garcia and Esperanza Garcia $212,000
335 Pinnacle Ridge Drive from Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage to David Carle and Jacqueline Carle $170,500
1 Night Heron Court from Keneisha Natalie Hylton to Earl W. Grover $134,900
110 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kent Lee Krajewski and Kelly M. Krajewski $201,441
413 Lake Vista Court from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Rodrecus Palmer and Lashanda Palmer $214,900
2156 Lake Carolina Drive from Dwayne F. Moseley to Yolanda Stokes Ayuso $175,000
717 Pennywell Court from Jason Michael Dewerdt to Giedrius Knysas and Brittany Lea Simkins $180,900
17 Newworth Court from Aaron Bartfield to Xiaowei Ni $105,000
101 Fawnhill Court from Christopher E. Snipes to Destin S. Hellard $135,000
136 Harborside Circle from Bryan D. Rurey and Jessica M. Rurey to MM2, LLC $275,000
217 Killian Green from Jessica Anne Guy to Carter Chaplin and TyRhonda N. Chaplin $159,700
5 Judges Court from Harry J. Courtney to Carey Blondel Jowers $110,000
45 Loggerhead Drive from David P. Giertz and Linda P. Giertz to Crystal D. Snyder $180,000
2808 Knightbridge Road from BPIM, LLC f/k/a Beach Property Investment & Management, LLC to James Lawrence Alexander $183,000
125 Oleander Mill Way from Stephen F. Marsee to Kelly Minger $160,000
Lexington County
29033
602 Naples Avenue from Melanie M. Dubard f/k/a Melanie M. Swaby to Courtney Senn $146,000
907 Oakland Avenue from Stacy Elizabeth Johnson f/k/a Stacy E. Roper to Dustin M. Bachman and Mary Allison Braun $157,000
103 Beaver Trail Circle from John H. Graves, III and Beverly A. Graves to Geoffrey Busby and Heather Busby $232,000
29036
221 Pointe Overlook Drive from Brian D. Merriman and Kimberly A. Merriman to Richard Woockman and Vicki Woockman $488,000
228 Lexington Lane from Verna M. Hendrix to Brian Joseph Scott and Natalie Berka Scott $470,000
221 Shipyard Court from Carrie R. Dent to Jennifer L. Rich and Mark L. Stowell as JTROS $132,000
433 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Daniel Braun $300,000
520 Pine Log Run from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Brenetta O. Richards $310,605
116 Water Links Drive from Richard H. Cohn, Sr., Harry D. Katzman and Debra E. Katzman n/k/a Debra B. Cohn to Robert Roy Hankins and Kathryn Anne Hankins $485,000
516 Verona Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Hal G. Goodwin and Sheri L. Goodwin $273,500
104 Mary Drive from Kay K. Gordon to Walker Allan Campbell $137,000
3012 Wessinger Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sandra S. Briggs and Michael Brand $381,000
175 Indian Cove Road from Sonja C. Williams to Walter K. Richardson and Anne M. Richardson $150,000
29053
123 Sandy Creek Court from Jonathan Ashley Barber to Melissa Gladden $115,000
605 Boy Scout Road from Katherine Warr Ferrell to Cherrelle S. Martin $118,500
29054
432 Shore Road from Donna A. Ryan and Donald A. Ryan to Christopher Michael Cook and Lauren Stewart Cook $365,000
6.07 acres on Priceville Road from Lucille S. Gilland to David E. Hancock $100,000
149 Oneal Shealy Road from William E. Fultz to Danya Johnson Holmes $234,900
354 Kimberton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jerry Wade Bullard and Jane Harte Bullard $327,210
1829 John Circle from David Harrell Family Trust to Charles A. Hallman and Holly A. Hallman $190,000
952 Windy Road from Robert Davis and Sharon Davis to Michael Foisy and Lynda Foisy $282,500
29070
3910 Pond Branch Road from Francis Nevelle Lambert and Janet Marie Lambert to Christopher L. Jennings and Jessica A. Thomas-Jennings $145,000
435 Vanway Point from Christopher Todd Carson and Marcella M. Carson to Samuel A. Passarella $259,900
29072
246 Corley St. from Karen Petrosyan to Tyler J. Williams and Whitney K. Williams $147,000
120 Moray Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gary A. Liuzzo and Meta S. Liuzzo $367,683
153 White Rock Lane from Oscar R. Stellick and Dani West Stellick to Christopher Lane and Megan Hoover $215,900
383 Annapolis Road from David S. Holmgreen to David M. Nolen and Brandee M. Nolen $239,900
317 Cherokee Pond Trail from Melissa Stein n/k/a Melissa Van Wyk and Jacob Van Wyk to Osborne T. Miller, III $215,500
124 Corley Woods Drive from Karla L. Sturkie to Ricky Garland, Jr. $165,000
422 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Robert R. Osterhoudt, Jr. and Michelle D. Osterhoudt $502,256
316 Dawsons Park Drive from William R. Frick and Margaret E. Hill n/k/a Margaret Hill Frick to Kenneth Francis Finley, Jr. $153,000
137 Rudder Court from Marion Timothy Wells to Jeffrey B. Carmean and Rosemary S. Carmean $1,599,000
216 Puller Court from Mary T. Breibart to Shawn M. McNicoll and Catherine Oates McNicoll $129,000
360 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Rodger Scott Barrineau and Elsbeth S. Barrineau $276,103
201 Lockwood Drive from Rodger S. Barrineau and Elsbeth S. Barrineau to Tonya Chambers $237,000
540 Blue Ledge Circle from Coates Properties, LLC to Laura Kakesh $183,500
112 Wood Dale Drive from James J. Waring, Sr. to Joseph Moscatello and Elena C. Moscatello $160,000
238 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert B. Herring, Jr. and April Herring $165,055
447 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Levinia Harris and Brian McCoy $185,980
417 Johnstone Court from Fortress Builders, LLC to Brian Whitmer and Alicia Whitmer $358,300
17 Branch Circle from KLS of Columbia, LLC to Feta Cooper Daniels $122,000
206 Winterberry Loop from Donald E. Sarvis to Tina Szarek $227,000
104 Linger Court from Chad M. Coffman a/k/a Chad Michael Coffman to Stephanie R. Lopp and Lon Lopp $197,000
426 Drooping Leaf Road from Mark Lang to Craig T. Brooks, Sr. and Susan K. Brooks $214,000
22 Longshadow Drive from David A. Burkett to Megan Marrah $131,500
412 Johnstone Court from Fortress Builders, LLC to Craig Funderburk and Amy Funderburk $364,300
515 Carriage Lake Drive from Joseph W. Bowen, III and Brittany Bodi to Jill L. Beck and Jeffrey Beck $234,000
126 Hobcaw Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sarah P. Dryden and Matthew L. Dryden $369,587
Lot 21 and Portion of Lot 22, Sterling Place Drive from W. Turner Wood and Kathryn C. Wood to KSJ, LLC $135,000
169 Ball Park Road from Sheri H. Goodwin to Cory A. Bolick $218,000
402 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Thomas Family Revocable Living Trust $488,846
410 Dupre Mill Road from Linda Gayle McElvania, James Frederick McElvania and Tiffany Ann M. Cosentino to Erin Steele Branham $145,900
125 Corley Woods Drive from Mehar S. Dhillon to Bonnie N. Knox $179,500
105 Trillium Court from Lisa T. Hunt to Kevin L. Bouknight and Catherine B. Bouknight $326,500
416 Hayfield Lane from John A. Johnson to Jorge Luis Mendez, Jr. and Sarah Ashley Mendez $185,000
234 Aston Lane from Terry A. Muchmeyer to Matthew Givens $146,000
277 Cherokee Pond Trail from James L. Pope to Brian Armstrong and Kingston Armstrong $196,000
137 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to Brandon Miles and Ashley Miles $279,854
121 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to Andrew Johnson and Emily Johnson $326,065
320 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to Tyler H. Kennedy and Hannah E. Holbrook $227,212
4721 Sunset Boulevard, Unit C from Moore Orthopaedic Clinic-Land, LLC to Regal Real Estate Solutions, LLC $210,000
212 S. Lake Drive from Melvin B. McDonald and Lisa G. McDonald to County of Lexington $128,000
207 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Jonathon Mitchell $209,925
511 Cherokee Trail from Kevin M. Caiello and Harriet M. Caiello to John Michael Pierce and Amie Lober Pierce $190,000
612 Ventana Lane from NVR, Inc. to Collin Lathrop $151,285
608 Carriage Lake Drive from James E. Davis to John E. Bowman and Cindy L. Bowman $145,000
149 Park Ridge Way from Janet Lee Stone to Elaine Vrouletis and Gregory Vrouletis $150,101
108 Altonia Lee Drive from Chad J. Fischbach and Kimberly L. Fischbach to Donald C. King and Robin E. King $230,000
222 Catawba Trail from Kathleen Bavely and Gustav D. Fern to W. Ryan Jenkins and Meredith R. Jenkins $849,000
242 Blazer Drive from Brandon Gantt to Robert Tyler McCary $139,000
140 Rosewood Lane from JJT Properties, LLC to Phillip Davis Thomas and Caroline Norment Thomas $120,000
701 Ball Park Road from Safe Haven Properties, LLC to David L. Nabors and Phyllis H. Nabors $183,400
29073
1156 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Edward C. Brent and Leora Brent $349,278
409 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tamika Major $247,106
743 Westfield Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to April Kay Mole Liferidge and Devin Liferidge $192,134
172 Dempsey Drive from Unlimited Home Builders, Inc. to Melba Maricela Gonzales $236,000
121 Cherry Laurel Drive from Stephen B. Hoffert to Emily G. Alford $132,400
251 Timbermill Drive from Johnna N. O'Tuel to Corey D. Woodard and Karen Woodard $178,000
131 Savannah Hills Drive from Jonathan Sydow and Blair Sydow to John Slice $128,000
143 Magnolia Tree Road from Kevin L. Bouknight and Catherine B. Bouknight to Charles R. Kolb, Jr. $229,900
2075 Nazareth Road from Blue Star Builders, Inc. to Travis R. Porth $134,000
475 Cape Jasmine Way from American Homes 4 Rent Properties Six, LLC to Patricia W. Driggers and Jessica Lynn Driggers $139,000
133 Heartwood Drive from Erin Andreas a/k/a Erin Fuseler a/k/a Erin Chaise Andreas to Mark A. Buchman and Kristin Whittaker $150,000
360 Ruth Vista Road from Mary Jo McRae to Joshua C. Hancock and Angel Nicole Ellis $157,000
582 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Britney N. Blackmore and Michael K. Blackmore $255,527
725 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joshua M. Seu and Sheena R. Seu $258,630
807 Dovefield Lane from Amanda C. Lorick n/k/a Amanda Lorick Hyder to John E. Druze, Jr. and Pamela A. Cruze $137,000
828 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William C. Whittle and Sandy S. Whittle $245,598
533 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Angela R. Creighton and Patrick S. Creighton $178,786
557 Chisolm Way from Tonya M. Chambers to Andrew Oody $110,000
847 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to David Storfer and Carolyn Gates $377,985
819 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to Terry D. Sims and Danielle Sims $396,119
835 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to Donald C. Mercer, Jr. and Brenda S. Mercer $310,420
584 Oak Drive from Christopher Brent Munnerlyn to Sack Company Maintenance II, LLC $385,000
124 Flyer Court from Mary L. Oquendo to Melissa Favata $150,000
360 Rudwick Drive from Sara Prieto Fuentetaja and Miguel Hugo Lada Roldan to Mary J. Rice and Barry Alain Brillantes $151,000
29123
1416 Windy Wood Road from PHT Properties, LLC to Mackenzie English $117,500
123 Sandspur Road from Anthony L. New and Tosha B. New to Mettie Lee Keck $219,000
29169
1317 Hummingbird Drive from Mary Rebecca Lippard and William C. Walker to Steven Gavin Brown and Hannah Lynn Brown $192,000
312 Graham St. from Elizabeth L. Park-Floyd and Andrew R. Park-Floyd to Wayne Floyd $120,000
1532 Sewanee Drive from Geraldine C. Fletcher to Andrew Keenan and Kathryn F. Keenan $330,000
807 Osage Avenue from Howard Wayne Haltiwanger, Donald Lee Haltiwanger and Elizabeth Ann Hinshaw to Peggy Ledford and Pamela Ledford $100,000
29170
318 John Wayne Drive from Richard Todd Yancey and Michelle Vance Yancey to Brandon Michael White $243,500
308 Savanna Woods Lane from Terry Ray King to Devin Tonhaeuser, Alejandra Gonzalez Rizo and Manfred Tonhaeuser $125,000
137 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Justin Clonts and Holly Morris $155,000
126 Robin Forest Drive from Edward C. Flory and Beverly A. Flory to Lorraine M. Corbin and Albert F. Corbin, Jr. $215,000
117 Parkstone Way from Richard J. Bachelder to Otto Asmond, Jr. and Cynthia Asmond $144,900
233 Southview Lane from Cori J. Cooper and Alecia Wilkins to Chase Williams $185,000
495 Henslowe Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Charles W. Williams, Jr. and Jessica C. Williams $253,130
217 Haleywood Lane from Remodeling Creations, LLC to Angel M. Ramirez and Linda Ramirez $114,900
219 Nitsill Court from Cody Wayne Mezo to Justin Mendelson $149,000
134 Courtney Oak Drive from Melanie R. Johnson n/k/a Melanie Piro to Stephanie M. Smith $144,000
29172
217 Clubhouse Drive from Jerome K. Richburg and Lisa R. Richburg to Richard Todd Yancey and Michelle Vance Yancey $265,000
452 Summer Creek Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Leon J. Morell $153,000
4936 McDonald Avenue from Lauren Nicole Smith n/k/a Lauren Nicole Wojcik to Brittany S. Dickerson $105,000
171 Indigo Place Court from Edmund A. Short to Terri S. Jones $135,000
29210
896 Pine Forest Trail from Jo Ann H. Helms to Robert Randy Poston $152,900
407 Townes Road from Charlotte Cantrell to Rebecca L. Finch and Terry S. Finch, II $162,000
1104 Gardendale Drive from Joseph R. Constable to Angela Conway $174,000
3437 Bronte Road from Suzanne Hendrix to Christopher Edward Walker $119,000
224 E. Nottingham Road from Estate of Thomas Luther Gunter, Sr. to Jean Gunter Blaikie $175,000
29212
5901 Corley St. from Brandon M. Hoffman to John Ryan $120,000
208 Heatherstone Court from Estate of Gerald Andrew King and Lynn Marie King to John T. Cantey, III and Jennifer S. Cantey $188,000
120 Westbury Place from Phyllis S. Hawkins, Burton H. Hawkins and Chelsea L. Hawkins to Shelvia B. Ogburn $375,000
256 Danby Court from Walter Joseph Polek, III and Nicole M. Polek to Duncan G. Burry $159,000
139 Outrigger Lane from Robert Walpole to James C. Chitwood and Patti Johns Chitwood $130,000
208 Conrad Circle from Thomas E Allen to Travis L. Watson and Patricia Ellis-Watson $137,000
113 Fifeshire Drive from Jo Anne A. Whitehead a/k/a Joanne B. White to Samuel L. Whitehead, III $180,000
124 Laurel Branch Way from Marian Ferguson to Angela Denise Morton $249,900
Kershaw County
29009
711 Walton St. from Jeanette Avery Walker to James M. Donevant and Sara B. Donevant $129,500
29020
225 Friendship Road from Friendship Hill Corporation to 3B Development, LLC $675,336
107 Wild Turkey Lane from Donald C. Joseph a/k/a Donald Charles Joseph to Doyle O'Neal and Harry Joseph Walters $225,000
2211 Tickle Hill Road from Allison Caldwell n/k/a Allison Caldwell Boykin to Angelena N. Marthers and Deborah L. Marthers $119,000
603 Cureton St. from Mark J. Sheorn and Monica B. Sheorn to Matthew E. Easterling and Kristy L. Easterling $178,000
1837 Kanawha Trail from Carl Leroy Kutz to Abram C. Johnson $160,200
1521 Jefferson Davis Highway from Garren Family Real Estate Partnership to SunWise, L.L.C. $740,000
29045
48 Desert Rose Court from Shelley Ann Albertson and Jason Lesley Albertson to Steven C. Brewer and Thanh L. Brewer $230,000
105 Abbey Road from Justin M. Redmon to Robert C. Hayden and Paula L. Hayden $192,000
73 Brentwood Drive from Eletha L. Robinson a/k/a Eletha Carter to Christopher Adams and Brittany Michelle Myers $115,000
82 Driftwood Avenue from Donna Marie Moore to William S. Farr and Jennifer Nicole Farr $142,900
108 Driftwood Avenue from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to William D. Ellsworth $153,557
4 Leyland Cypress Court from Daniel A. Banocy to Randy L. Bass $120,000
29074
2358 Lakeside Drive from Timothy A. Fitzgibbon and Julie T. Fitzgibbon to MEC Limited, LLC $340,000
29078
15 Pettigru Court from Kenneth R. Glenn, Jr. and Laura Glenn to Timothy Scott Wingard $315,000
38 Lander Lane from Robert E. Young, II and Gina B. Yount to Edwin L. Jean and Sandra K. Jean $260,000
41 Carina Lane from Nathaniel Alan Otte and Jessica Otte to Bobby W. Daring $170,000
25 Leatherwood Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth R. Glenn, Jr. and Laura M. Glenn $188,239
421 Appleton Lane from Gerald Wayne Adams and Diane S. Adams to Allison C. Boykin and Ronald W. Boykin, Jr. $206,750
4 Glen Drive from John E. Piros and Vivian E. Piros to Sheila L. Wood $145,000
Top Five Richland County
150 Stoneridge Drive 29210 from Arya Hospitality, LLC to 150 Columbia, LLC $4,875,000
3518 Heatherwood Road 29205 from Sheila B. Frazier to William L. Otis, III and Kindall C. Otis $1,150,000
30 Dill Court 29204 from Jean M. Humphrey to William C. Stallings and Jacqueline O. Stallings $816,125
6 Heathwood Circle 29205 from Estate of Thomas E. McCutchen to Kristine Elise Kennedy and Marc Gisewhite $785,000
1591 Woodlake Drive 29206 from Carol Adzick Popp Revocable Trust to Caroline S. Crisp and Jeremy R. Crisp $750,000
Top Five Lexington County
137 Rudder Court 29072 from Marion Timothy Wells to Jeffrey B. Carmean and Rosemary S. Carmean $1,599,000
222 Catawba Trail 29072 from Kathleen Bavely and Gustav D. Fern to W. Ryan Jenkins and Meredith R. Jenkins $849,000
422 Tailwater Bend 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Robert R. Osterhoudt, Jr. and Michelle D. Osterhoudt $502,256
402 Tailwater Bend 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Thomas Family Revocable Living Trust $488,846
221 Pointe Overlook Drive 29036 from Brian D. Merriman and Kimberly A. Merriman to Richard Woockman and Vicki Woockman $488,000
Top Three Kershaw County
1521 Jefferson Davis Highway 29020 from Garren Family Real Estate Partnership to SunWise, L.L.C. $740,000
225 Friendship Road 29020 from Friendship Hill Corporation to 3B Development, LLC $675,336
2358 Lakeside Drive 29074 from Timothy A. Fitzgibbon and Julie T. Fitzgibbon to MEC Limited, LLC $340,000
Comments