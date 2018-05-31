Google Maps
Lakefront property in Lexington County sells for over $1.5 million

By Susan Ardis

smardis@thestate.com

May 31, 2018 03:25 PM

Richland County

29016

25 Abneywood Court from Bryan A. Pearson to Angelica Outlaw and Benson Outlaw $304,000

519 Water Willow Way from Ryan Butler and Violeta Zaric to Keyundra Brice $185,000

2 Feather Run Court from Steven G. Waddell to Bradley Scheidler and Laurie Scheidler $249,000

217 Plantation Parkway from Jack E. Harwood and Virneta C. Harwood to Kortnei P. Seabury and Benjamin Bailey Seabury $188,000

143 Merrimont Drive from EE Residential Properties, LLC to David John Wedgbury and Paula Marie Wedgbury $310,000

642 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joshua J. Staley and Tameka A. Staley $238,922

215 Chestnut Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Evie Allen Code and Barbara S. Code $264,000

149 Summer Pines Drive from Daniel E. Cogliano to Gary Dewayne James and Jeanette James $149,900

1278 Sherrill Lever Road from James Anthony McCune to Gary Loner $103,000

302 Bowhunter Drive from Vickie Hunter to MacKenzie Stephens and Mallory Freeze $270,000

29036

356 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Arthur L. Hornick, Jr. and Kathleen C. Hornick $280,419

738 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Courtney L. Jenkins $172,834

505 Everton Drive from John G. Matthews and Judy P. Matthews to Russell W. Carroll and Angela Y. Carroll $292,500

536 Grand Manor Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John G. Matthews and Judy P. Matthews $346,752

750 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Adam C. Somersett $168,110

606 Goya Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrew H. Brightwell and Leigh Derrick Brightwell $308,000

1290 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Eric M. Morabito and Courtney J. Morabito $236,293

29045

328 Bluestem Drive from Andrew K. Brumbaugh and Kristen N, Brumbaugh to Thomas H. Rakes, III and Cherri W. Rakes $515,000

130 Spears Creek Church Road from Thomas F. Howell and Gayle H. Lutgen to Michael William Francis $155,000

432 Upland Trail Road from Joel C. Wind and Andrea L. Wind to Bryan D. Rurey and Jessica M. Rurey $460,000

29063

10 Misty Glen Court from Dustin A. Megown and Julie A. Taylor Megown to Bryan M. Senn and Susanne R. Senn $155,000

607 Friarsgate Boulevard from Robert Eugene Byers to Ashley M. Edmiston and Eric Hoh $132,000

420 Caddis Creek Road from Patrick J. Funk and Jaime Truesdale n/k/a Jaime Funk to Melissa Mundy $135,000

5 W. Rock Lane from Joseph C. Pride and Autumn M. Pride to Douglas E. Platt and Victoria A. Platt $222,900

538 Boyd Branch Crossing from Troy J. Henning to Lindsay A. Williams and Glenn L. West, Jr. $291,000 1

56 Lum Road from Gloria B. Cook and Heyward H. Bouknight to Kyle G. Snelgrove and Heather B. Snelgrove $118,000

113 Cedar Crest Lane from Don David Lowman, Trustee and Jan Robosson Lowman, Trustee to Essex - JF, LLC $380,000

223 Beckworth Lane from Wanda H. Pensa and Bart K. Pensa to Jaime T. Funk and Patrick J. Funk $215,000

518 Brooksong Court from Andrew Brightwell and Leigh Brightwell to Kelly S. Buckson and Ryan R. Buckson, II $250,000

29201

1436 Franklin St. from Ricky P. Sirois and Jamie M. Sirois to Lena C. Tahmassian $216,500

2311 Gadsden St. from Bunk Aviation, LLC to Deborah J. Gascon $255,000

1006 Henderson St. from Johnny R. Wilson, Jr. and Kayla Turner to Nicole E. Desantis, Dorian A. Desantis and Diane P. Desantis $353,000

3314 Westbury Drive from Norwest Properties, LLC to LaDona Wheatley $174,000

147 Canal Place Circle from Joseph Chen Lai to Ashley B. Graham $203,000

1829 Senate St., 12-F from Minnie T. Scott to Han Kook Ko $160,000

3323 Makeway Drive from Brian K. Stone to Trevor Welsh and Cari Walsh $166,000

117 Arsenal Academy Place from Richard W. Pickett and Connor J. Pickett to Charles Francis Rudman and Ryan Rudman $175,000

1829 Senate St., Unit 2-A from Raymond A. Ceresoli Trust to Bonnie E. Holstein $263,000 29203

3525 Bellingham Road from Steven Gavin Brown to Margaret Sims $132,000

29204

1547 Wheeler Road from Katelyn A. Banks and Donnie C. Banks to Stuart Wilder Couch and Whitney Smith $178,000

3220 Cherry Hill Drive from Cheryl Fox Herring to Jones G. Herring, II $130,000

30 Dill Court from Jean M. Humphrey to William C. Stallings and Jacqueline O. Stallings $816,125

3511 Lakeland Drive from Edward L. Davidson, Jr. and Betty B. Davidson to Summer D. Thrash $136,000

2609 Putnam St. from Ashleigh L. Emory a/k/a Ashleigh Emory Wolfe to Rachel L. Berry $119,900

12 Millpond Road from Bonnie E. Holstein to David R. Hyatt and Debbie T. Hyatt $393,000

29205

237 S. Waccamaw Avenue from William L. Smith, II and Deborah J. Smith to Edward Russell Lipscomb, III and Jill Bailey Lipscomb $525,000

407 S. Edisto Avenue from Nannette L. Callahan to Jakob Obenaus and Gerhard H. Obenaus $190,000

218 S. Pickens St. from John Wesley Gorsage, Jr. and Kimberly J. Gorsage to Carl A. Porambo and Gianna Marie Porambo $212,245

1930-1932 Wheat St. from Aseem Raval to Nicholas David Ringwall $413,440

347 S. Waccamaw Avenue from Estate of Linda Lee Davenport to Ray O. Torres $269,000

3518 Heatherwood Road from Sheila B. Frazier to William L. Otis, III and Kindall C. Otis $1,150,000

6 Heathwood Circle from Estate of Thomas E. McCutchen to Kristine Elise Kennedy and Marc Gisewhite $785,000

2902 Wheat St. from Andrew James Sattler and Stephanie N. Sattler to Michael Strong and Elaine T. Strong $454,000

217 S. Bull St. from Kathleen Young and James Young to JV Enterprises, Inc. $179,750

3000 Amherst Avenue from 3000 Amherst, LLC to Shirley Lowman and Deborah E. Blair $185,000

810 Beltline Boulevard from Nicole Skipper to Bradley Lewis Langford and Virginia Lanford $368,000

421 Barnwell St. from Stephen G. Mitchell, Elizabeth A. Mitchell, John V. Mitchell and Michael C. Mitchell to Benjamin Cole Groff $365,000

1532 Berkeley Road from Kathryn F. Keenan to Marshall W. Stuckey and Mary K. Stucky $385,000

521 Congaree Avenue from Peter S. Carnohan and Stephanie E. Carnohan to Andrew J. Sattler and Stephanie G. Sattler $725,000

4104 Beecliff Drive from Sara H. McKeown to Nathan Branham and Reed Pansegrau $110,000

603 Hemphill St. from Robert Michael Radford to Claude Hamilton Belk, III $115,500

4209 Devine St. from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Hollie R. Edwards $427,125

29206

4508 Crape Myrtle Lane from Suzanne E. Rhodes to Annette S. Fowler $235,000

3211 Rosewood Drive from South Carolina Homes & Lane Realty, LLC to Jessica H. Gilreath $188,000

4330 Shorebrook Drive from Ryan Bruce Floyd and Ashley Simpson Floyd to Taylor E. Driskill and John Monroe Pafford, Jr. $365,900

4553 Fernwood Road from Lauren Buffington Bachmann f/k/a Lauren K. Buffington to Joseph Alexander Sherard and Abigail A. Thielke $229,700

4421 Wedgewood Drive from Sarah F. Stansill to Thomas M. Larkin and Rachel Larkin $462,000

4411 Kilbourne Road from Jeremy R. Crisp and Caroline S. Crisp to Andrew Polatty and Elizabeth McFall Polatty $341,000

3605 Greenleaf Road from Thomas W. Ruff, III and Tara K. Ruff to Michael Canty $228,000

5225 Clemson Avenue, Unit 110 from Susan Bergmann to Glynda R. Carroll $125,500

1591 Woodlake Drive from Carol Adzick Popp Revocable Trust to Caroline S. Crisp and Jeremy R. Crisp $750,000

1740 Atascadero Drive from Hunter S. Coultrap and Mary Lee Coultrap to Jerrad Brett Rawl and Emily Rawl $190,000

29209

120 Hamptons Grant from Julie T. Starnes to Robert Klotzbach and Kathleen Klotzbach $500,000

501 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to John Dickerson $155,000

613 Rockwood Road from Ratko Milter and Milesa Milter to James A. Couillard and Drinka Couillard a/k/a Drinda Robichaud $190,000

825 Paramount Drive from David A. Bobo and Amber Bobo f/k/a Amber N. Humphries to Jack M. Harper, Jr. $111,100

1215 Woodlawn Avenue from Benjamin T. Ebert to Jade Hoskins and Justin Parizi $125,000

7 Preston Green Court from Estate of Jon Cason Caughman to Sunita Marapally and Noble Kongaypogu $135,000

5919 Hampton Leas Lane from Marshall W. Stuckey and Mary K. Stucky to Elizabeth Collins Crane and Marshall C. Crane $266,500

7900 Nightingale Drive from David R. London to Julie K. Martino $118,500

7908 Tradd St. from Elizabeth C. Shepherd to Ashley D. Shirelle $143,500

625 Hampton Trace Lane from Derek T. White and Miranda D. White to Katelyn P. Fisher and Taylor Marshall Fisher $313,000

5955 Hampton Leas Lane from Andre LeBlanc to William Cullom Walker and Mary Rebecca Walker $329,900

2800 Ulmer Road from Deborah L. Johnson to Michael Jeffrey Oehler and Elizabeth Erin Oehler $128,500

29210

150 Stoneridge Drive from Arya Hospitality, LLC to 150 Columbia, LLC $4,875,000

138 Springhaven Drive from Ryan L. Morgan to Olivia L. Grube and Natalie R. Herndon $136,999

29212

121 Arborgate Circle from Joseph C. Kowalewski to Sabrina K. Vilord and Jonathan C. Vilord $129,900

153 Pond Oak Lane from John R. Stephenson and Wendy G. Stephenson to Zachary W. Pensa and Jaimee St. Laurent Gauthier $157,000

100 Patio Place from Danny G. Gueulette and Nancy A. Gueulette to Donald E. Sarvis $162,000

210 W. Palm Drive from Joel H. Rowlenson and Barbara H. Rowelson to Jeanie L. Catterson $200,000

29223

3 Bee Ridge Circle from Phillip E. Weaver and Margaret Ann Weaver to Andrew D. Butcher and Ashley A. Butcher $256,000

657 Summer Crest Road from Jabari Boykin to Diane Jackson $146,000

3076 Appleby Lane from Lorraine Bouknight-Davis a/k/a Lorraine B. Gayton to William C. Davis, Sr. $127,500

213 Dove Ridge Road from Dustin Whitcomb to Larry Sanchez $220,000 245 Berry Tree Lane from Jane B. Marchant to Rebecca Ellen Timmons $295,000

428 Shallow Brook Drive from Jackie H. Perez n/k/a Jackie M. Habit to Da'Lilah Smith $350,000

108 Parliament Drive from Ana Awilda Alicea to Veronica E. Burgos $105,000

170 Branch Hill Lane from William L. Turbeville, Jr. to Janet H. Viars $194,500

413 Pinnata Road from Michael O. Boynton, Jr. to Julian Terry $142,000

115 E. Springs Road from Sonja Y. Grooms to Tinny P. Cooper $245,000

49 Old Springs Road from Margaret M. Wood to Robert L. Dissinger and Melissa A. Dissinger $272,425

229 E. Pond Ridge Road from Robert T. Engwall to Adam S. Keitt $109,900

29229

14 Red Cedar Drive from Jeffrey Minton and Lashanna E. Minton to Travis Carter $114,000

215 Big Game Loop from Kyle A. Weber and Rachel E. Weber to Leonard G. Garcia and Esperanza Garcia $212,000

335 Pinnacle Ridge Drive from Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage to David Carle and Jacqueline Carle $170,500

1 Night Heron Court from Keneisha Natalie Hylton to Earl W. Grover $134,900

110 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kent Lee Krajewski and Kelly M. Krajewski $201,441

413 Lake Vista Court from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Rodrecus Palmer and Lashanda Palmer $214,900

2156 Lake Carolina Drive from Dwayne F. Moseley to Yolanda Stokes Ayuso $175,000

717 Pennywell Court from Jason Michael Dewerdt to Giedrius Knysas and Brittany Lea Simkins $180,900

17 Newworth Court from Aaron Bartfield to Xiaowei Ni $105,000

101 Fawnhill Court from Christopher E. Snipes to Destin S. Hellard $135,000

136 Harborside Circle from Bryan D. Rurey and Jessica M. Rurey to MM2, LLC $275,000

217 Killian Green from Jessica Anne Guy to Carter Chaplin and TyRhonda N. Chaplin $159,700

5 Judges Court from Harry J. Courtney to Carey Blondel Jowers $110,000

45 Loggerhead Drive from David P. Giertz and Linda P. Giertz to Crystal D. Snyder $180,000

2808 Knightbridge Road from BPIM, LLC f/k/a Beach Property Investment & Management, LLC to James Lawrence Alexander $183,000

125 Oleander Mill Way from Stephen F. Marsee to Kelly Minger $160,000

Lexington County

29033

602 Naples Avenue from Melanie M. Dubard f/k/a Melanie M. Swaby to Courtney Senn $146,000

907 Oakland Avenue from Stacy Elizabeth Johnson f/k/a Stacy E. Roper to Dustin M. Bachman and Mary Allison Braun $157,000

103 Beaver Trail Circle from John H. Graves, III and Beverly A. Graves to Geoffrey Busby and Heather Busby $232,000

29036

221 Pointe Overlook Drive from Brian D. Merriman and Kimberly A. Merriman to Richard Woockman and Vicki Woockman $488,000

228 Lexington Lane from Verna M. Hendrix to Brian Joseph Scott and Natalie Berka Scott $470,000

221 Shipyard Court from Carrie R. Dent to Jennifer L. Rich and Mark L. Stowell as JTROS $132,000

433 Lever Hill Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Daniel Braun $300,000

520 Pine Log Run from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Brenetta O. Richards $310,605

116 Water Links Drive from Richard H. Cohn, Sr., Harry D. Katzman and Debra E. Katzman n/k/a Debra B. Cohn to Robert Roy Hankins and Kathryn Anne Hankins $485,000

516 Verona Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Hal G. Goodwin and Sheri L. Goodwin $273,500

104 Mary Drive from Kay K. Gordon to Walker Allan Campbell $137,000

3012 Wessinger Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sandra S. Briggs and Michael Brand $381,000

175 Indian Cove Road from Sonja C. Williams to Walter K. Richardson and Anne M. Richardson $150,000

29053

123 Sandy Creek Court from Jonathan Ashley Barber to Melissa Gladden $115,000

605 Boy Scout Road from Katherine Warr Ferrell to Cherrelle S. Martin $118,500

29054

432 Shore Road from Donna A. Ryan and Donald A. Ryan to Christopher Michael Cook and Lauren Stewart Cook $365,000

6.07 acres on Priceville Road from Lucille S. Gilland to David E. Hancock $100,000

149 Oneal Shealy Road from William E. Fultz to Danya Johnson Holmes $234,900

354 Kimberton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jerry Wade Bullard and Jane Harte Bullard $327,210

1829 John Circle from David Harrell Family Trust to Charles A. Hallman and Holly A. Hallman $190,000

952 Windy Road from Robert Davis and Sharon Davis to Michael Foisy and Lynda Foisy $282,500

29070

3910 Pond Branch Road from Francis Nevelle Lambert and Janet Marie Lambert to Christopher L. Jennings and Jessica A. Thomas-Jennings $145,000

435 Vanway Point from Christopher Todd Carson and Marcella M. Carson to Samuel A. Passarella $259,900

29072

246 Corley St. from Karen Petrosyan to Tyler J. Williams and Whitney K. Williams $147,000

120 Moray Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gary A. Liuzzo and Meta S. Liuzzo $367,683

153 White Rock Lane from Oscar R. Stellick and Dani West Stellick to Christopher Lane and Megan Hoover $215,900

383 Annapolis Road from David S. Holmgreen to David M. Nolen and Brandee M. Nolen $239,900

317 Cherokee Pond Trail from Melissa Stein n/k/a Melissa Van Wyk and Jacob Van Wyk to Osborne T. Miller, III $215,500

124 Corley Woods Drive from Karla L. Sturkie to Ricky Garland, Jr. $165,000

422 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Robert R. Osterhoudt, Jr. and Michelle D. Osterhoudt $502,256

316 Dawsons Park Drive from William R. Frick and Margaret E. Hill n/k/a Margaret Hill Frick to Kenneth Francis Finley, Jr. $153,000

137 Rudder Court from Marion Timothy Wells to Jeffrey B. Carmean and Rosemary S. Carmean $1,599,000

216 Puller Court from Mary T. Breibart to Shawn M. McNicoll and Catherine Oates McNicoll $129,000

360 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Rodger Scott Barrineau and Elsbeth S. Barrineau $276,103

201 Lockwood Drive from Rodger S. Barrineau and Elsbeth S. Barrineau to Tonya Chambers $237,000

540 Blue Ledge Circle from Coates Properties, LLC to Laura Kakesh $183,500

112 Wood Dale Drive from James J. Waring, Sr. to Joseph Moscatello and Elena C. Moscatello $160,000

238 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert B. Herring, Jr. and April Herring $165,055

447 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Levinia Harris and Brian McCoy $185,980

417 Johnstone Court from Fortress Builders, LLC to Brian Whitmer and Alicia Whitmer $358,300

17 Branch Circle from KLS of Columbia, LLC to Feta Cooper Daniels $122,000

206 Winterberry Loop from Donald E. Sarvis to Tina Szarek $227,000

104 Linger Court from Chad M. Coffman a/k/a Chad Michael Coffman to Stephanie R. Lopp and Lon Lopp $197,000

426 Drooping Leaf Road from Mark Lang to Craig T. Brooks, Sr. and Susan K. Brooks $214,000

22 Longshadow Drive from David A. Burkett to Megan Marrah $131,500

412 Johnstone Court from Fortress Builders, LLC to Craig Funderburk and Amy Funderburk $364,300

515 Carriage Lake Drive from Joseph W. Bowen, III and Brittany Bodi to Jill L. Beck and Jeffrey Beck $234,000

126 Hobcaw Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sarah P. Dryden and Matthew L. Dryden $369,587

Lot 21 and Portion of Lot 22, Sterling Place Drive from W. Turner Wood and Kathryn C. Wood to KSJ, LLC $135,000

169 Ball Park Road from Sheri H. Goodwin to Cory A. Bolick $218,000

402 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Thomas Family Revocable Living Trust $488,846

410 Dupre Mill Road from Linda Gayle McElvania, James Frederick McElvania and Tiffany Ann M. Cosentino to Erin Steele Branham $145,900

125 Corley Woods Drive from Mehar S. Dhillon to Bonnie N. Knox $179,500

105 Trillium Court from Lisa T. Hunt to Kevin L. Bouknight and Catherine B. Bouknight $326,500

416 Hayfield Lane from John A. Johnson to Jorge Luis Mendez, Jr. and Sarah Ashley Mendez $185,000

234 Aston Lane from Terry A. Muchmeyer to Matthew Givens $146,000

277 Cherokee Pond Trail from James L. Pope to Brian Armstrong and Kingston Armstrong $196,000

137 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to Brandon Miles and Ashley Miles $279,854

121 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to Andrew Johnson and Emily Johnson $326,065

320 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to Tyler H. Kennedy and Hannah E. Holbrook $227,212

4721 Sunset Boulevard, Unit C from Moore Orthopaedic Clinic-Land, LLC to Regal Real Estate Solutions, LLC $210,000

212 S. Lake Drive from Melvin B. McDonald and Lisa G. McDonald to County of Lexington $128,000

207 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Jonathon Mitchell $209,925

511 Cherokee Trail from Kevin M. Caiello and Harriet M. Caiello to John Michael Pierce and Amie Lober Pierce $190,000

612 Ventana Lane from NVR, Inc. to Collin Lathrop $151,285

608 Carriage Lake Drive from James E. Davis to John E. Bowman and Cindy L. Bowman $145,000

149 Park Ridge Way from Janet Lee Stone to Elaine Vrouletis and Gregory Vrouletis $150,101

108 Altonia Lee Drive from Chad J. Fischbach and Kimberly L. Fischbach to Donald C. King and Robin E. King $230,000

222 Catawba Trail from Kathleen Bavely and Gustav D. Fern to W. Ryan Jenkins and Meredith R. Jenkins $849,000

242 Blazer Drive from Brandon Gantt to Robert Tyler McCary $139,000

140 Rosewood Lane from JJT Properties, LLC to Phillip Davis Thomas and Caroline Norment Thomas $120,000

701 Ball Park Road from Safe Haven Properties, LLC to David L. Nabors and Phyllis H. Nabors $183,400

29073

1156 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Edward C. Brent and Leora Brent $349,278

409 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tamika Major $247,106

743 Westfield Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to April Kay Mole Liferidge and Devin Liferidge $192,134

172 Dempsey Drive from Unlimited Home Builders, Inc. to Melba Maricela Gonzales $236,000

121 Cherry Laurel Drive from Stephen B. Hoffert to Emily G. Alford $132,400

251 Timbermill Drive from Johnna N. O'Tuel to Corey D. Woodard and Karen Woodard $178,000

131 Savannah Hills Drive from Jonathan Sydow and Blair Sydow to John Slice $128,000

143 Magnolia Tree Road from Kevin L. Bouknight and Catherine B. Bouknight to Charles R. Kolb, Jr. $229,900

2075 Nazareth Road from Blue Star Builders, Inc. to Travis R. Porth $134,000

475 Cape Jasmine Way from American Homes 4 Rent Properties Six, LLC to Patricia W. Driggers and Jessica Lynn Driggers $139,000

133 Heartwood Drive from Erin Andreas a/k/a Erin Fuseler a/k/a Erin Chaise Andreas to Mark A. Buchman and Kristin Whittaker $150,000

360 Ruth Vista Road from Mary Jo McRae to Joshua C. Hancock and Angel Nicole Ellis $157,000

582 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Britney N. Blackmore and Michael K. Blackmore $255,527

725 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joshua M. Seu and Sheena R. Seu $258,630

807 Dovefield Lane from Amanda C. Lorick n/k/a Amanda Lorick Hyder to John E. Druze, Jr. and Pamela A. Cruze $137,000

828 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to William C. Whittle and Sandy S. Whittle $245,598

533 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Angela R. Creighton and Patrick S. Creighton $178,786

557 Chisolm Way from Tonya M. Chambers to Andrew Oody $110,000

847 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to David Storfer and Carolyn Gates $377,985

819 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to Terry D. Sims and Danielle Sims $396,119

835 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton-Crown, Inc. to Donald C. Mercer, Jr. and Brenda S. Mercer $310,420

584 Oak Drive from Christopher Brent Munnerlyn to Sack Company Maintenance II, LLC $385,000

124 Flyer Court from Mary L. Oquendo to Melissa Favata $150,000

360 Rudwick Drive from Sara Prieto Fuentetaja and Miguel Hugo Lada Roldan to Mary J. Rice and Barry Alain Brillantes $151,000

29123

1416 Windy Wood Road from PHT Properties, LLC to Mackenzie English $117,500

123 Sandspur Road from Anthony L. New and Tosha B. New to Mettie Lee Keck $219,000

29169

1317 Hummingbird Drive from Mary Rebecca Lippard and William C. Walker to Steven Gavin Brown and Hannah Lynn Brown $192,000

312 Graham St. from Elizabeth L. Park-Floyd and Andrew R. Park-Floyd to Wayne Floyd $120,000

1532 Sewanee Drive from Geraldine C. Fletcher to Andrew Keenan and Kathryn F. Keenan $330,000

807 Osage Avenue from Howard Wayne Haltiwanger, Donald Lee Haltiwanger and Elizabeth Ann Hinshaw to Peggy Ledford and Pamela Ledford $100,000

29170

318 John Wayne Drive from Richard Todd Yancey and Michelle Vance Yancey to Brandon Michael White $243,500

308 Savanna Woods Lane from Terry Ray King to Devin Tonhaeuser, Alejandra Gonzalez Rizo and Manfred Tonhaeuser $125,000

137 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Justin Clonts and Holly Morris $155,000

126 Robin Forest Drive from Edward C. Flory and Beverly A. Flory to Lorraine M. Corbin and Albert F. Corbin, Jr. $215,000

117 Parkstone Way from Richard J. Bachelder to Otto Asmond, Jr. and Cynthia Asmond $144,900

233 Southview Lane from Cori J. Cooper and Alecia Wilkins to Chase Williams $185,000

495 Henslowe Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Charles W. Williams, Jr. and Jessica C. Williams $253,130

217 Haleywood Lane from Remodeling Creations, LLC to Angel M. Ramirez and Linda Ramirez $114,900

219 Nitsill Court from Cody Wayne Mezo to Justin Mendelson $149,000

134 Courtney Oak Drive from Melanie R. Johnson n/k/a Melanie Piro to Stephanie M. Smith $144,000

29172

217 Clubhouse Drive from Jerome K. Richburg and Lisa R. Richburg to Richard Todd Yancey and Michelle Vance Yancey $265,000

452 Summer Creek Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Leon J. Morell $153,000

4936 McDonald Avenue from Lauren Nicole Smith n/k/a Lauren Nicole Wojcik to Brittany S. Dickerson $105,000

171 Indigo Place Court from Edmund A. Short to Terri S. Jones $135,000

29210

896 Pine Forest Trail from Jo Ann H. Helms to Robert Randy Poston $152,900

407 Townes Road from Charlotte Cantrell to Rebecca L. Finch and Terry S. Finch, II $162,000

1104 Gardendale Drive from Joseph R. Constable to Angela Conway $174,000

3437 Bronte Road from Suzanne Hendrix to Christopher Edward Walker $119,000

224 E. Nottingham Road from Estate of Thomas Luther Gunter, Sr. to Jean Gunter Blaikie $175,000

29212

5901 Corley St. from Brandon M. Hoffman to John Ryan $120,000

208 Heatherstone Court from Estate of Gerald Andrew King and Lynn Marie King to John T. Cantey, III and Jennifer S. Cantey $188,000

120 Westbury Place from Phyllis S. Hawkins, Burton H. Hawkins and Chelsea L. Hawkins to Shelvia B. Ogburn $375,000

256 Danby Court from Walter Joseph Polek, III and Nicole M. Polek to Duncan G. Burry $159,000

139 Outrigger Lane from Robert Walpole to James C. Chitwood and Patti Johns Chitwood $130,000

208 Conrad Circle from Thomas E Allen to Travis L. Watson and Patricia Ellis-Watson $137,000

113 Fifeshire Drive from Jo Anne A. Whitehead a/k/a Joanne B. White to Samuel L. Whitehead, III $180,000

124 Laurel Branch Way from Marian Ferguson to Angela Denise Morton $249,900

Kershaw County

29009

711 Walton St. from Jeanette Avery Walker to James M. Donevant and Sara B. Donevant $129,500

29020

225 Friendship Road from Friendship Hill Corporation to 3B Development, LLC $675,336

107 Wild Turkey Lane from Donald C. Joseph a/k/a Donald Charles Joseph to Doyle O'Neal and Harry Joseph Walters $225,000

2211 Tickle Hill Road from Allison Caldwell n/k/a Allison Caldwell Boykin to Angelena N. Marthers and Deborah L. Marthers $119,000

603 Cureton St. from Mark J. Sheorn and Monica B. Sheorn to Matthew E. Easterling and Kristy L. Easterling $178,000

1837 Kanawha Trail from Carl Leroy Kutz to Abram C. Johnson $160,200

1521 Jefferson Davis Highway from Garren Family Real Estate Partnership to SunWise, L.L.C. $740,000

29045

48 Desert Rose Court from Shelley Ann Albertson and Jason Lesley Albertson to Steven C. Brewer and Thanh L. Brewer $230,000

105 Abbey Road from Justin M. Redmon to Robert C. Hayden and Paula L. Hayden $192,000

73 Brentwood Drive from Eletha L. Robinson a/k/a Eletha Carter to Christopher Adams and Brittany Michelle Myers $115,000

82 Driftwood Avenue from Donna Marie Moore to William S. Farr and Jennifer Nicole Farr $142,900

108 Driftwood Avenue from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to William D. Ellsworth $153,557

4 Leyland Cypress Court from Daniel A. Banocy to Randy L. Bass $120,000

29074

2358 Lakeside Drive from Timothy A. Fitzgibbon and Julie T. Fitzgibbon to MEC Limited, LLC $340,000

29078

15 Pettigru Court from Kenneth R. Glenn, Jr. and Laura Glenn to Timothy Scott Wingard $315,000

38 Lander Lane from Robert E. Young, II and Gina B. Yount to Edwin L. Jean and Sandra K. Jean $260,000

41 Carina Lane from Nathaniel Alan Otte and Jessica Otte to Bobby W. Daring $170,000

25 Leatherwood Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth R. Glenn, Jr. and Laura M. Glenn $188,239

421 Appleton Lane from Gerald Wayne Adams and Diane S. Adams to Allison C. Boykin and Ronald W. Boykin, Jr. $206,750

4 Glen Drive from John E. Piros and Vivian E. Piros to Sheila L. Wood $145,000

