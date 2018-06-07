New Midlands consignment shop opens, specializing in unique furniture and items

Fine Consigns, an upscale consignment shop, has opened in the former Cromer's location on Huger Street. The 17,000 square foot showroom at 1700B Huger St. features high end furniture, art, musical instruments and more.
After vetting via email, the company accepts like-new or gently used furniture, appliances, musical instruments, art and home decor, collectibles and memorabilia. No clothing or accessories — but you may find a selection of outdoor and fitness equipment.
Fine Consigns is open 10 am.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 am.-4 p..m. Saturday.
