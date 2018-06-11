Pier 1 closing one of its three Midlands locations

The Pier 1 Imports store on Two Notch Road, near Village at Sandhill, will be closing at the end of July after 10 years of business.
According to store manager Kari Ann Kiener, Pier 1 has two other stores within 20 miles of each other — in the Shoppes of Woodhill on Garners Ferry and in Harbison Court — competing in the Columbia market. Those stores, specializing in imported home furnishings and decor, will remain open.
The targeted closing date for the store at 10136 Two Notch is July 30.
Comments